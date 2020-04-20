2 REITs To Avoid And 1 Strong Buy

Finally, we outline one investment in which we are currently investing.

Most REITs are undervalued today, but not all of them are worth buying.

Lately, with REIT share prices crashing down, we have been served a lot of very compelling investment opportunities. Most REITs are a “buy” at this point, but some are much “stronger buys” than others.

Simon Bowler recently shared an interesting table showing that REITs are now priced at a 31% discount to NAV on average:

The smaller and lesser-known REITs trade at up to 40 to 60% discounts to NAV. This essentially means that you are offered the opportunity to buy real estate at 50 cents on the dollar through the public REIT market. For each dollar invested, you get $2 of real estate, with the added benefits of professional management, diversification, and liquidity.

We believe this provides enormous margin of safety in today’s uncertain environment. Buying high-quality real estate at cents on the dollar is a simple investment strategy that always has paid off handsomely in the long run.

The key in today’s crisis is to focus on REITs that share three main characteristics:

Have a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity. Own resilient and essential properties. Have a deeply discounted valuation.

All three combined together is what results in margin of safety. You want the REIT to be fundamentally strong, but you also want to get it at a discount, just in case you were overly optimistic about the intrinsic value:

source

Below we discuss two REITs to avoid because they lack margin of safety, and then finally outline one opportunity in which we currently invest at High Yield Landlord.

Easterly Government Properties (DEA): No Margin of Safety

DEA is one of the few REITs that's still trading at 52-week highs. It first dipped a little during the initial panic, but it quickly recovered all the losses and even more.

What's unique about DEA is that it specializes in the ownership of properties leased to the government. Therefore, it's very unlikely to suffer missed rent payments, unlike many other REITs. It's a safe haven in these times of uncertainty with steady cash flow and minimal business disruption.

FBI building owned by the REIT:

source

While that's all great, the market has bid up the share price way too far. Sitting at new all-time highs, DEA is now priced at 24x FFO, a 50% premium to NAV, and a small 3.5% dividend yield.

Historic price-to-NAV since IPO:

Source: thetikr.com, data from SNL Financial

This is the highest valuation ever for the REIT. And it's happening in the mid of a market crash when other REITs are valued at the cheapest valuations in 10 years.

We do not believe that this massive premium relative to other REITs is sustainable. And therefore, DEA shareholders are set for underperformance going forward as its share price drops back down to more reasonable levels, and / or other REITs recover closer to normal valuations. It's not a clear sell, but we would not be buying either.

Safehold (SAFE): No Margin of Safety

Similarly, SAFE also is currently trading at its highest price ever. This is a fairly new REIT that specializes in the ownership of ground leases.

A ground lease is an investment in the land beneath a property. The owner of a building sells the land, but retains the ownership of the building, and then leases the land back on a long-term basis. It allows the property owner to unlock capital at a reasonable cost while still owning the improvements and retaining control for up to 99 years depending on the lease term.

Once the lease expires, the ground lease owner receives all the improvements at no cost.

source

Ground leases are commonly perceived to be the safest real estate investments. And for this reason, the market has kept bidding up the share price in this recent crisis. Now SAFE is trading at 35x FFO, a 125% premium to NAV, and a tiny 1% dividend yield.

Historic price-to-NAV since IPO:

We agree that the cash flow is safe, but we just don’t see the point of paying so much for it. The market is betting on enormous future growth and they forget about the potential risks. Priced at a 1% dividend yield, any future move in interest rates could have a massive impact on its share price. There's absolutely no margin of safety. We recommend to avoid.

Independence Realty Trust (IRT): Great Margin of Safety

IRT is the owner of a diversified portfolio of Class B apartment communities in high-growth markets. Its portfolio has historically generated some of the highest same property NOI growth rates, averaging right around 4% per year. Moreover, the company is well capitalized with a 40% LTV and management has a track record of significant outperformance since going public (pre-crisis).

Apartments are generally perceived to be defensive real estate investments because everybody needs shelter, regardless of how the economy is doing. Yet, in the recent market crash, IRT’s share price collapsed to new historic lows. As a result, it temporarily traded at a 50% discount to NAV – the lowest in its entire history:

We loaded up on it when it traded at a 50% discount to NAV. Since then it already appreciated quite a bit, but even now, at a 30% discount to NAV, the shares remain a steal.

It pays a fully covered 7.5% dividend yield and as the valuation normalizes, it has up to 50% of upside potential.

On April 9, the management announced that 89% of its tenants had already paid the April rent. Today, the number is probably closer to 95%. So clearly, IRT is not greatly impacted by the recent crisis. Yes, some tenants will miss payments, but this is not a serious issue for IRT. We are talking about a small minority of its tenants, and in those cases, IRT can establish payment plans to get its rent money at a later date.

Everybody needs housing and IRT rents affordable Class B apartments with some of the best rent-to-income ratios in the apartment REIT space.

In short, the company has a resilient balance sheet, defensive assets, and a deeply discounted valuation. Therefore, it has good margin of safety in this environment. We are buying.

Bottom Line

Today, most REITs are undervalued by historical standards, but not every REIT is worth buying. Most importantly, you need to find REITs that offer strong margin of safety through their assets, balance sheet and valuation. You need all three to thrive in this uncertain environment.

IRT is a great example given that apartments are very defensive, it has a low 40% loan to value, and a deeply discounted valuation. Finally, the management has one of the best track records in the entire REIT industry:

It's by targeting this type of REITs with superior margin of safety that we aim to outperform market averages. Our goal is to buy properties at cents on the dollar that are well managed, conservatively financed, and paying high cash flow while we wait for long-term appreciation.

It's just a question of time before such REITs recover to previous highs. Over the past weeks, we have accumulated a lot of discounted shares, and we will keep doing so for months to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.