Ford: Swap The Dividend For The Credit

While Ford (F) equity appears to trade at an inexpensive valuation that largely discounts the progress in its North American business has made with regard to structural profitability, investors should exercise caution. International headwinds still loom large, with significant electrification costs also set to complicate Ford's path to profitability. Ford's preliminary 1Q20 results suggest more pain could still be ahead; with the dividend likely to remain suspended for the foreseeable future, I'd suggest investors look for value in FMC credit instead.

Preliminary 1Q20 Results Reveal ~$8bn Cash Burn

Ford pre-released preliminary Q1 headline vehicle wholesales of -21% YoY, driving a 16% YoY decline in revenue to $34bn, and EBIT losses of $600m (before $300m "special item charges"/restructuring). Now, assuming modest declines from Ford Credit, the ~$6bn shortfall in 1Q20 auto revenue corresponded to a $3bn fall in EBIT, implying massive operating leverage of ~50%. Detailed results are due later on 28 April and will likely include further updates on additional cost actions, including planned reductions in fixed costs and capex, as well as additional funding options.

Considering its FY19 year-end liquidity was ~$22bn (cash and marketable securities), and as of last week, it had $30bn in cash after drawing down ~$15.4bn from its credit facilities, this suggests a cash burn of ~$8bn YTD. The key unknown here is the impact of trade payables – though production was halted, Ford still needed to pay its suppliers, likely weighing on its cash position.

$ 'Millions FY19 Cash and Equivalents (Ex-Credit) 22,288 (+) Drawdown From Credit Facilities 15,400 (-) 1Q20 Cash and Equivalents 30,000 = Implied Cash Burn 7,688

Source: Company Disclosures, Author Est

Equity Concerns in an Extended Downturn Scenario

A recent radio interview offered some insight into Ford CEO Jim Hackett's plans to deal with the downturn - the company intends to put salaried employees on a rotating unpaid furlough schedule to help conserve cash should the shutdown extend into May. Note that this comes on the heels of Ford's decision to defer executive pay, delay raises and cut overtime, with production plant closures also extended indefinitely. Per Hackett, Ford is evaluating a schedule in which employees would work for three weeks of the month and be furloughed for one without pay – an arrangement that would last for as long as necessary. Separately, Hackett also indicated that the company would err on the side of caution when evaluating when to reopen plants, with the plan to get up and running again by May.

For now, Ford claims it has enough cash to last at least until the end of 3Q under shutdown conditions.

However, we believe we have sufficient cash today to get us through at least the end of the third quarter with no incremental vehicle production and wholesales or financing actions.

I would not read too closely into the 3Q target, however, as this would imply a monthly cash burn of ~$4bn, assuming ~$4bn of minimum cash and a ~$2bn margin toward the end of 3Q. Note that I have based the minimum cash estimate on the recent 10-K; the number may well have increased following the additional $15bn of borrowings. The bigger question is how Ford gets to an <$4bn cash burn (from ~$8bn), which does not seem feasible to me, given the $8bn burn was incurred after about a three-week shutdown. Thus, I think there is a significant downside risk to this estimate.

I think equity holders should consider very carefully if they are on the right side of the capital structure at this point – downside risks from the cash burn and a rising debt load could weigh on the equity value going forward, even when the industry recovers.

Ford Motor Credit as a Source of Liquidity

Another dimension worth considering in the Ford story is the role of its credit arm. As its balance sheet features longer-dated debt maturities (relative to asset maturities), it generates liquidity in a low volume environment, as originations decline. Per Ford Motor Credit's FY19 10-K filings, expected asset maturities in FY20 plus cash and marketable securities exceeded scheduled FY20 debt maturities by >$30bn.

Source: FMCC FY19 10-K

As captives' balance sheets tend to rise and shrink with the rate of vehicle sales, a declining sales environment would see more leases and loans maturing than new contracts underwritten, shrinking the balance sheet, and releasing equity. Notably, in 2008, despite the large increases in depreciation and charge-offs, Ford Credit saw a ~$1.3bn change in gross cash over a one-year period. See the exhibit below for Ford Motor Credit's cash position over the 2006-2008 period.

Source: FMCC FY08 10-K

Per the press release, Ford Credit's liquidity is ~$3 bn higher than its target liquidity. It is worth noting, however, that this is before taking into account potential risks related to consumer credit and realized residual values of used cars, among others.

Ford Credit remained above its $25 billion liquidity target with $28 billion at the end of the first quarter, and has access to diversified funding sources.

There is an opportunity for investors willing to dip into the credit - Ford Credit is trading at a slight discount to Ford Motor Co in the '26 maturity, which seems unwarranted given the captive Finco's resilience in a recession.

Source: FMC Issuer Profile, Ford Motor Issuer Profile

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.