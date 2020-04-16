Aphria: Held Down By COVID-19 Uncertanties

The one Canadian cannabis player hitting it out of the park remains Aphria (APHA). Amazingly, the stock trades below $4 while posting FQ3 results that smashed analyst estimates. My bullish investment thesis was bolstered by the quarterly results despite the company pulling their guidance for the rest of the year due to some uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Image Source: Broken Coast website

Unrealistic Target

For FQ3, Aphria generated net revenues of C$144.4 million, up from C$120.6 million in the prior quarter. The company even smashed analyst consensus of C$130.8 million by a whopping C$13.5 million. Most other financial metrics were solid as well.

Source: Aphria FQ3'20 earnings release

Despite these great numbers, Aphria set the stock up for failure by having a relatively lofty projection for the year. Analysts only forecast the company reaching FY20 revenues of $390 million, or the equivalent of C$550 million. The amount was an incredible C$25 million below their internal low-end estimate of C$575 million.

Aphria pulled the full-year guidance due to the coronavirus outbreak and the unknown impacts, though the year-end is only May 31. The company only has 45 days left in the full year.

The reality is that the cannabis company needed to reach quarterly revenues of at least C$200 million in the May quarter to meet these targets. So far, Aphira doesn't indicate any alternation in Canadian cannabis demand with Quebec ahead of schedule, but some concerns exist with the ordering patterns of the Ontario Cannabis Store and store closing in British Columbia that could hit revenues in FQ4.

Even with major catalysts in Canada during 2020 such as more retail stores and Cannabis 2.0 products, the company had no realistic ability to see the cannabis portion of their revenues to double in the current quarter. The major key is that a large portion of their revenues is in the drug distribution sector where revenues in Germany have stalled below C$90 million.

The reason to remain positive on the stock is the boost of cannabis revenues. The company saw net cannabis revenue hit a record of $55.6 million in FQ3, up 65% from the C$33.7 million in the prior quarter. The market values the stock mainly based on these revenues.

Aphria recently completed the Aphria Diamond facility in a move to boost production and grow cannabis revenues. For the quarter, the company doubled kilograms sold to 14,014 while margins took a hit as the new product hasn't hit inventories yet.

The amazing part is that Aphria generated a positive cannabis EBITDA of C$6.0 million in the quarter while having to sell C$20.2 million worth of cannabis at a 25% gross margin due having to buy wholesale supplies. The gross profits will jump substantially in future quarters with homegrown cannabis having a cost below C$1 per gram. Per CFO Carl Merton on the earnings call, the company has the potential to boost cannabis gross margins back above 56%:

If we were able to produce the product ourselves, we believe, we could have recorded an additional CAD7.6 million of gross profit and adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter and an incremental 1,360 basis points on our adjusted cannabis margin.

Cheap, Cheap, Cheap

Aphria has a market cap in the $1 billion range despite a revenue target in the $400 million range for the FY just about to end. Even with analysts only targeting 30% revenue growth in FY21, the company is on a pace for $500 million in revenues and trades at a forward P/S multiple of 2x.

The company ended the quarter with C$515 million in cash. While the company has nearly equal debt loads, the key here is the strong liquidity position during the virus crisis.

In addition, Aphria has paused any material CapEx projects to reduce any current cash drains from building facilities for global operations. The company has about C$100 million worth of CapEx remaining for production facilities in Germany, Columbia and working capital in Canada.

The biggest issue with the company now is the inventory builds with this quarter soaring from C$152.2 million to C$225.8 million. The company harvested 31,000 kgs in the quarter and hit an annual production rate of 175,000 kilos at quarter end. Note, the company only sold cannabis at annual rate of 56,000 kgs after doubling sales in the last quarter.

The biggest question and negative here is whether Aphria is now running into the same over production issues that previously hit the other Canadian cannabis players. The company is in a far better financial situation here with the strong cash position and profitable operations, but the small concern is the heavy inventory and production levels.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aphria has turned into the best operator in the Canadian cannabis space. Despite the competitive environment, the company has grown market share and EBITDA while others are reporting massive losses.

With the stock trading far below the January highs while reporting impressive FQ3 results, Aphria is a steal below $4 as COVID-19 uncertainties hold back the stock.

