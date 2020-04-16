Occidental Petroleum: Not Again

We're expecting oil prices to start recovering towards the end of the year and continue recovering into next year. That will support shareholder returns.

The company's history of mistakes is disappointing. However, the company is focused on continuously lowering its breakeven prices for shareholders.

Occidental Petroleum's management looks like it has made another mistake, choosing to preserve cash by paying out Warren Buffett in shares.

Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) management made what was, arguably, one of the worst timed large oil acquisitions when it invested in Anadarko Petroleum. The deal, in line with Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) poorly timed XTO acquisition, seemed originally quite intelligent. However, the unforeseen COVID-19 price collapse has put the company in a difficult position.

Management is risking making another poorly timed mistake. The company, in the lows of the oil crisis, as its share price has dropped >80% from its mid-2018 highs, has decided to issue its preferred share dividend to Warren Buffett in stock instead of cash. The company originally issued $10 billion in preferred equity with a stunning 8% coupon to make the deal go through.

As Carl Icahn has stated, Occidental Petroleum made a terrible deal with Warren Buffett to beat Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in the bidding war to acquire Anadarko Petroleum. Now, to make it clear, at the time, the acquisition was the right move, and investors overreacted. No one could have foreseen the collapse from COVID-19.

However, with that said, management's attempt to avoid a shareholder vote to acquire Anadarko Petroleum, presumably as they got caught up in the glory of a major acquisition, led to some bad cash funding terms with Warren Buffett. Specifically, Warren Buffett received $10 billion in preferred shares at an 8% coupon.

Additionally, Warren Buffett received significant options worth an estimated $5 billion, in a deal discussed in more detail here.

The terms of the preferred stock meant Warren Buffett would receive $200 million in quarterly dividends, with a 10% discount to the share price if those dividends were paid as shares.

Occidental Petroleum, in an attempt to conserve capital, has announced that it will be paying Warren Buffett this dividend through issuing shares. That's an intelligent move on the surface. The company's massive obligations to the oracle cost it almost $2/barrel lifted out of the ground. Given the current crude price collapse, every dollar counts.

However, as a result of the market reacting to Occidental Petroleum's announcement, Warren Buffett has received what was ~$257 million in shares pre-announcement (~2% of Occidental Petroleum). For reference, before the company's Anadarko Petroleum acquisition, 2% of the company was worth a staggering almost $1.5 billion.

Management's Poor Timing

Management had a history of poor timing with the Anadarko Petroleum acquisition. The company is continuing this history with switching to issuing equity to Warren Buffett.

Investors might be saying that Occidental Petroleum is playing its cards right by maintaining cash during an incredibly difficult time for shareholder returns. The company is choosing to issue close to $900 million in equity (assuming issuing equity causes no price declines) instead of $800 million annual in cash. However, what investors are missing is that it can instead issue debt.

Occidental Petroleum's move to issue equity resulted in its 2024 bonds (4 years out) dropping ~8% to $0.713 on the dollar. These were originally issued as a 2.9% note. That means that investors value the company's 4-year bonds at their current yield of 4.1%. Of course, there's also the 8% annual premium if the bonds pay out their full value.

To get a better idea of the company's debt costs, we can look at the company's 30-year bonds (2049 maturity). These bonds have dropped down to an 8.45% yield to maturity. Realistically, we can assume from these numbers, if Occidental Petroleum were to issue 5-year debt, it could issue at ~6% coupon. The company could issue $2.4 billion in 5-year debt for an annual interest expense of ~$150 million.

By spending ~$150 million annually for next 3 years, the company could forgo diluting shareholders by 20% while preserving the same amount of cash. If the market doesn't recover at all, then having the extra debt is fundamentally unimportant as the company's future isn't bright anyway (unlikely). If the market does recover, the lack of dilution will be enormous to shareholders.

Effectively, the company already made a poor leveraged bet on oil, so why not double-down. Additionally, the company's cut dividend is still almost $400 million annually. Many shareholders, including me, would prefer a further dividend cut rather than the dilution that comes from issuing massive amounts of equity to Warren Buffett.

Occidental Petroleum Breakeven

What is important to Occidental Petroleum shareholders is the company's efforts on its breakeven.

Occidental Petroleum Savings - Occidental Petroleum Press Release

Occidental Petroleum is actually much better prepared for the 2020 oil price crash than most investors expect. The company announced an initial savings plan in early-March, cutting the company's breakeven price towards $30/barrel WTI. The company then announced a further $0.8 billion capital spending cut and $0.6 billion operating and capital cost reduction.

Lastly, the company has hedges in place that add $10/barrel to the sale price on roughly 20% of its production (so $2/barrel net reduction). Putting together the company's most recent cuts, its breakeven should be approximately $25/barrel WTI. Not paying Warren Buffett with cash makes that ~$23/barrel and cutting its dividend to 0 would make that ~$22/barrel.

Current WTI prices are approximately $20/barrel. However, the company has also reduced domestic operating costs to roughly $7/barrel. That's from the company's previous years capital expenditures that are finally paying off. The company is effectively returning capital expenditures that it has previously paid back to itself. For a company that might have a cash crunch this is huge.

However, with an incredibly low breakeven, a breakeven that covers its current dividends and financial obligations, the company has significant potential in the event of a recovery.

Oil Supply Demand Recovery

Let's discuss the chance of the world's oil supply and demand balance recovering.

Oil Supply and Demand - Market Realist

The above image shows the world's demand/supply balance until YE 2020. This is, of course, in a non-COVID-19 world, where demand has dropped by an astounding 30 million barrels/day. OPEC+ has responded with a 10 million barrel/day production cut, and there's a chance of the U.S. and other countries responding with a significant cut.

COVID-19's vaccine is still roughly a year away. However, a number of countries have announced that they are interested in starting to reopen their economies. That's because the lockdowns are starting to work, and the virus has spread significantly. A significant percentage of people (~50%) are expected to be asymptomatic from the virus.

Hopefully, antibody tests will come out soon to help provide information on a potential timeline to re-opening the economy. Work is still being done on antibody tests, but governments are planning large rollouts. With all of these announcements, we are currently predicting that markets will reopen by the 4th of July.

That could point to oil prices recovering towards $30/barrel WTI by year-end, potentially back to their ~$50/barrel steady state going into 2021.

Occidental Petroleum Risks

Occidental Petroleum has a single real risk worth paying attention to. That's the risk of oil prices not recovering, a risk that Occidental Petroleum is continuing to prepare for. However, if prices aren't recovering going into late-2021, that could start to put Occidental Petroleum in an increasingly difficult position. That could cause significant shareholder losses.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum's management seems like it's finally making a second major mistake. The company is choosing to issue shares to pay Warren Buffett his dividend on the preferred shares while they are significant alternatives for shareholders. We believe that the company is making a significant mistake, and there are alternatives.

However, with that said, the company is rapidly lowering its breakeven crude oil prices. That should enable the company to handle a drawn-out oil crash. Simultaneously, markets seem like they will reopen from COVID-19 sooner than later, as the world steps up to the challenge. That will help oil prices to recover. This makes the company a risky but high potential long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY, BRK.A, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.