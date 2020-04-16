Who's Zoomin' Who? Short Zoom Video Communications

This article publishes with a theme song to accompany the opening. The immortal Aretha Franklin saw this trade coming years ago. In her prescient lyrics she might have asked Zoom (ZM) CEO Eric Yuan, "Who's Zoomin' Who?"

Zoom has enjoyed a momentum trade higher as one of the "stay-at-home" pandemic play stocks. These fast-money shares have rallied sharply on the pandemic's impact that has caused a need for video communications from social distancing isolation while at home. This paradigm shift in our professional and personal lives has made Zoom's service an obvious consumer choice as well as an attractive trade to the long side in recent months. This narrative has taken shares of Zoom sharply higher in a very volatile, short-term move. As illustrated on the one-year chart below, the move higher from $103 on 3/16/20 up to 164.95 on 3/23/20 was nearly parabolic.

However, the stock's momentum higher has recently broken and the classic breakout failure pattern occurred on the chart signaling a reversal lower.

This breakout failure precipitated a sharp 40 point retrace lower in the price of shares below $120. Just the kind of volatility that short-term traders seek.

Since that breakout failure and the ensuing precipitous plunge lower, shares of Zoom have again bounced higher as volatile momentum trades often do after the parabolic move higher fails. This current bounce may now be forming a double top on the chart. If this bearish chart pattern forms, then this opportunity may deliver a compelling short sale opportunity.

We believe that a confluence of very negative factors are coming together to now make Zoom's overvaluation untenable. Zoom's recent momentum rally higher is a classic case of irrational exuberance stretching the valuation far beyond the range justified by the stock's fundamentals. This company is still relatively young and small with $604M in revenues for the TTM. Year-over-year revenue growth is strong but it is decelerating rapidly according to the company's estimates for FY 2021.

Yr/Yr Revenue: $312M: Growth in FY 2019: 120%

Yr/Yr Revenue: $604M: Growth in FY 2020: 94%

Yr/Yr Revenue: $910 est.: Growth in FY 2021: 51% est.

In an environment of decelerating revenue growth it becomes difficult to sustain the following "priced for perfection" metrics:

Zoom currently trades at a P/E of 1630 (not a typo)

The forward P/E is 243

Price to Sales 60

P/E to growth, or PEG, is 50. The following discussion of a fair PEG is excerpted from Investopedia: "According to well-known investor Peter Lynch, a company's P/E and expected growth should be equal, which denotes a fairly valued company and supports a PEG ratio of 1.0. When a company's PEG exceeds 1.0, it's considered overvalued while a stock with a PEG of less than 1.0 is considered undervalued." Zoom currently carries a PEG of 50. In fairness to Zoom, it's common for a younger company that's growing rapidly to carry a much higher PEG. However, the PEG for Zoom may be considered to be entirely disconnected from the stock's current valuation. For a point of reference, a more mature and established company like Facebook (FB), which offers a competing service to Zoom, carries a current PEG ratio of 1.73 as illustrated by this Zacks graphic.

These metrics have the valuation for Zoom stretched to at least double the next distant second competitor in the group. Seeking Alpha's Vince Martin does an excellent job of discussing valuation, the bear case, and also the bull case for Zoom in his 4/13/20 article linked here.

Momentum trades depend upon the market's underlying sentiment for a given security. When a momentum trade takes a stock far outside of its range of reasonable valuation, then it becomes a volatile issue tied to sentiment. The issue becomes a "story stock." As long as the narrative of the story is intact, then the momentum can continue in the established direction on sentiment alone, valuation be damned. The significant risk here is that if the story / narrative changes for the worse, then the sentiment and price can quickly reverse. This seems to be the case for Zoom at this juncture.

This momentum trade higher for Zoom seems to be stalled and perhaps reversing as the underlying story has recently changed for this stock. The old narrative being that Zoom shares are a huge winner in the stay-at-home or pandemic play trade. Zoom's daily active users have jumped from 10 million to over 200 million in just three months from the end of December 2019 to March 2020. This narrative of huge growth within the pandemic play stocks has the price of Zoom shares trading up 108% year-to-date. Very impressive momentum to the upside. So what has changed? Please read on...

It always impresses me how the stock chart often tells the overall story of a security before you even know the details. The following graphics and bearish catalysts will explain what the stock chart for Zoom is confirming: A reversal in both sentiment and the direction for the price of the stock.

The recent, sharp move higher in Zoom shares was driven in large part by the huge increase in new users. Please note that the term "subscribers" should not be applied to the recent spike up to 200 million users. The market is realizing that the bulk of these users are on the platform for free. The huge spike in users are driving expenses much higher for Zoom, while not generating revenue. Worse, the recent surge in new users has abruptly halted as illustrated in the graphic below:

Not only does the graphic illustrate an abrupt halt in the momentum higher of new users, the graphic shows the beginning of a decline in new users. Interestingly, the stall and decline in new users loosely correlates with the price action on the Zoom stock chart. The market knows the shifting underlying fundamentals in the narrative for Zoom shares. Traders are voting with their money by trading accordingly. The narrative for the momentum trade higher in Zoom shares has been shifting into the bearish camp causing the trade higher to stall. This move higher currently presents us with the entry point that we believe will be a profitable short sale.

What the stalling new user growth graphic above does not illustrate is that users may also have begun leaving the platform in large numbers. "Zoom bombing" has become a concern that's serious enough to have evoked an FBI Warning to consumers. The negative publicity from a security hole serious enough to enable run of the mill hackers to hijack your corporate meeting in a Zoom bombing incident would often be enough to kill many a momentum trade. However, this is just one of several bearish catalysts that have emerged to begin shifting the underlying sentiment on the trade from euphoric toward bearish.

However, there's another bearish catalyst that has emerged. Zoom has been discovered to have been using Chinese data centers to route consumer calls. CEO Eric Yuan's admission that this routing of video calls through China was done "mistakenly" did not impress investors, consumers, or government. The company's attempts to stem the outflow of paying customers may ring hollow after consumer confidence has been shaken. A further blow to Yuan's credibility has come from his weekly aggressive pumping of Zoom shares on CNBC and the financial media, while it has now been disclosed that he and other senior executives have been selling their shares of Zoom stock amid privacy concerns.

Worse than stalled new user growth of many free users is that many of the consumers who are leaving the Zoom platform were previously paying subscribers. The U.S. military would likely be a good paying customer for any business to maintain a relationship with. Zoom lost this relationship as announced by the Pentagon in the media on 4/14/10. The U.S. Senate also advised members to stop using Zoom just recently. Losing both the U.S. military and the U.S. government within days of each other is not good for a stock that is priced for perfection.

A high-flying momentum stock that's already experiencing slowing revenue growth cannot afford to be losing key customers and receiving disastrous publicity. Not only does this kind of terrible news crush the growth narrative, it can reverse market sentiment. Apparently, the stock chart is confirming as much. A wave of corporations also are leaving the Zoom platform for an increasing number of emerging competitors. Postings from business consumers who have left the Zoom platform such as the following are increasingly common on social media:

Microsoft Teams (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco's Webex (NASDAQ:CSCO) and AnyConnect, Verizon's Blujeans (NYSE:VZ), and others are increasingly effective competitors of Zoom for the largest and most profitable business accounts after the recent waves of negative news for Zoom. On 4/14/20 Cisco launched a $2.5 billion financing program for large customers to defer payment on remote working tools. It would seem that major competitors sense that there's blood is in the water and the sharks are done circling, they are now attacking Zoom's market share. This becomes especially problematic for the valuation of Zoom shares when the stock is priced for stellar growth, but may instead deliver a sharper deceleration of revenue growth.

Often when the news cycle goes bad it can get worse: Zoom's successive data breaches have left openings wide enough to drive a truck filled with the login credentials for more than 500,000 Zoom accounts through. Paying customers like large school systems also are leaving with Zoom having been banned from New York City schools. Losing these types of larger paying accounts is indicative of a growing problem that may have international size and scope. The recent influx of up to 200 million new users at Zoom has increased costs. Many, even most, of these new users are likely to be free users on the Zoom app. Simultaneously, the security concerns are causing the attrition of larger paying customers at Zoom. There may be an immigration of millions of free users in exchange for the emigration of paying corporate customers taking place at Zoom currently. The market may be considering this as an unfavorable trade for Zoom. Again, when the stock valuation is priced for stellar growth, this is cause for concern.

Summary

Zoom appears to be a momentum trade that has stalled. This stock displayed the breakout failure pattern after the recent first peak, the chart looks to be making the second peak of a double-top on the chart. This bearish technical factor may precede a significant decline in the price of Zoom shares.

It's likely that the market is starting to factor in the security issues that have become evident on the Zoom platform. The extremely high valuation for a company that does an average of $8 million in net income a quarter may not be sustainable. The huge increase in users that has fueled the stock's rally may reverse itself after U.S. and global economies emerge from social distancing lockdowns. It's reasonable to assume that most of the new members are free users and may not purchase memberships.

Given the connections to China, consumers may not ever want to use Zoom for any corporate communications that management wants to keep secure. We are aware that Zoom has been making efforts to address these concerns, however there's an old adage that goes, "Once a bell has been rung, it cannot be un-rung." In other words, the damage to Zoom's reputation already has been done. This is likely to impact future growth as existing corporate users already have departed with some even issuing "Zoom bans." There are too many alternatives to Zoom that are perceived by the consumer as more secure. Some bears are voicing the opinion that Zoom can be regarded as a no-touch for responsible corporate customers. It would be hard to imagine the IT person and the purchasing manager at a corporation making a decision to risk their employment by choosing Zoom over the increasing number of safer competitor choices. We understand the Zoom app is a more user-friendly UX, but we also understand how people view liability and value their employment. We believe that maintaining employment by purchasing the safer choice wins out over Zoom's more positive UX. Advantage: Competitors of Zoom.

Any government agency or companies with sensitive data need to stop using Zoom immediately as this may be a security threat. In this scenario, it might be hard for any corporation to conduct communications with employees or other businesses who are aware of Zooms connection with Chinese data servers. We may be seeing an exodus of paying customers away from Zoom now. Free users may continue to use Zoom in fair numbers but they don't generate any revenue.

Consumers are able to access Microsoft's Teams as a superior alternative to Zoom for work calls. Cisco's WebEx gets high marks for working well also. These are two major competitors that are now taking Zoom's market share during this negative news cycle. A consumer might feel that there is no need to run a security risk by using Zoom.

From 2/1/20 to 4/1/20 Zoom's share price has risen 60% on the surge in new users coming from the stay-at-home dynamic during this pandemic. However, most of the new users are likely to be free users who are driving costs higher at Zoom, with just a minority of new paid subscribers. It's likely that some number of these subscribers will reduce their usage on the Zoom platform as the coronavirus social distancing lockdown ends in the weeks / months ahead.

The questionable fundamentals of Zoom may not justify its current overvaluation. Trader's Idea Flow believes that the market will revalue shares of Zoom lower.

Here are the price targets where most of the Street has landed in the $95 - $135 range with two outliers at $150. Candidly, my years of experience since earning my Series-7 license as a young stockbroker in 1986 have made me cynical. When I see Cantor initiating their PT at $150 after the stock's upside momentum has already broken, then I wonder if this suspect price target is designed to provide cover for bankers who are selling into this strength. Veterans know that price targets after a stock's momentum has stalled and after making a parabolic move higher are head scratchers.

Conclusion

We are short Zoom Video Communications as we expect the market to revalue this stock lower in the weeks ahead. There are risks specific to Zoom and also risks associated with an overall market that is in the midst of bear. Our belief is that both of these risk factors that are specific and macro will combine to drive Zoom shares lower in the near future.

