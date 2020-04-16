Citigroup At 56% Of TBVPS Is A No-Brainer

2020 has seen one of the great panics in history on a variety of different levels. Basic common sense and rational thought have been thrown out the window, as the fear has taken over. For long-term investors, willing to go against the crowd, the opportunities are massive. Citigroup's (NYSE:C) common stock has gotten destroyed as fears of the current recession have led to memories of 2008. The company could not be more different and it very prepared to more than weather the storm and to also be a bastion of stability to its customers. Citigroup has the chance to double over 3-5 years as the fear subsides and investors once again focus on actual fundamental metrics once again.

Source

On April 15th, Citigroup reported decent earnings despite the massive COVID-19 crisis. Revenues were $20.7631 billion, up 12% YoY, and the efficiency ratio was 51.1%, which were both very strong. Citi took $2.108 billion in credit losses, while also building a reserve of $4.893 billion. Total credit costs were $7.027 billion, up from $1.98 billion a year ago. Even after all of this, Citigroup generated a net income of $2.522 billion or $1.05 on EPS. Citigroup is not as interest rate sensitive as some of its peers. In the first quarter, the net interest revenue margin was 2.48%, down from 2.63% in the fourth quarter. Net interest revenues were $11.49 billion or $10.36 billion ex-markets. Lower rates hurt but loan and deposit growth should outweigh that over time.

Citigroup ended the quarter with a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.2% and a Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 115%. The SLR stood at 6%, while tangible book value per share increased 9% YoY to $71.52. The ROTCE in the quarter was 6%, which is clearly low, but very understandable given the circumstances and the reserve build. Credit reserves stand at roughly $23 billion, with a reserve ratio of 2.9% of funded loans, so Citigroup is prepared for things to get worse. The LLR for Cards is now a very healthy 9.48% and 6.1% in the GCB. We shouldn't completely discredit the fact that there are trillions of dollars in fiscal stimulus coming, and as things reopen, the economy will improve.

Some of the negative narratives around Citigroup is based on their corporate clients, but they have a high-quality loan book with significant protection and collateral. Loan losses have been very low there in the past, which was proven once again in early 2016 when oil had tanked, and many of these same concerns arose. It wasn't a problem then and it will be manageable now. The bank's massive capital and liquidity metrics, along with a very healthy pre-provision earnings power, should position the company very well to more than survive this crisis. 60% of their energy exposure is BBB or higher and we aren't talking about unsecured debt here. Many of these companies are global leaders that will most certainly survive this crisis, but, of course, everyone in just about every industry is under pressure right now.

The Institutional Clients Group had an outstanding quarter for Citigroup, with revenues up 25% YoY, led by a terrific trading quarter. Citi has several good businesses such as its TTS and Private Bank, which are relatively steady performers but, of course, are impacted by the low interest rate environment. Investment Banking was flat YoY. Total Markets & Securities Services were up a staggering 37% YoY. Net Income in ICG was $3.627 billion, up 7% YoY, despite the group adding $2 billion in credit costs versus only $32MM a year ago.

Global Consumer Banking revenues were up 2% YoY, but the net loss was $754MM, on the back of $4.831 billion in credit costs. In the U.S., strong revenue growth was seen in cards and deposits. The company did generate an operating margin improvement YoY of 5%, but the $2.8 billion LLR build, which was driven by the impact of changes in the economic outlook under CECL, outweighed any improvements. The GCB's Asian business remained profitable despite a slight revenue decline related to COVID-19, as it generally has relatively pristine credit, but North America and Latin America posted losses. It is important to understand that most of these losses are due to reserve builds in expectation of future losses. Citigroup's credit card business is the biggest area of risk, but they have skewed towards a much higher FICO customer than 10 years ago. Their Costco program is a great example of a high-quality relationship that they did not have 10 years ago. With over 9% of loan losses reserves baked into things after this quarter, the downside is likely to be limited.

At around $40 per share, Citigroup trades at only 56% of tangible book value per share. Based on 2.3125 billion shares outstanding, the current market capitalization is around $92.5 billion versus a tangible book value of $164 billion. Where are those $72 billion of after-tax losses going to come from? The company has earned over $18 billion each of the last two years and has removed many of its most troublesome assets and businesses. $7-8 billion of quarterly pretax pre-provision earnings power is a decent run rate, which clearly will go a long way towards keeping the company profitable even if the situation gets worse.

The company has already dramatically increased its reserves to deal with this pandemic. Many market participants seem to be discounting the fact that CECL rules require banks to reserve for their best estimates of losses over the life of the loans. That doesn't mean that they won't need to add to reserves, but it means that provisions will be front-loaded. The rate of change on additional provisions would likely be far less than what we saw in the first quarter, where the company was still reasonably profitable. The reason the price is so low is that market participants are in a panic. This situation is unprecedented and could go a lot of different ways. It is easier to stomach owning tech or healthcare, but the opportunity is way lower, in my opinion. Citigroup should be a great long-term buy at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.