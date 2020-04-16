Investing Thoughts On The Frontlines Of Isolation: With Former Fed Leader Insights

The stock market has been a strange reflection of and reaction to the unfolding of the coronavirus pandemic -predominantly displaying volatility and uncertainty. Oil markets have been particularly volatile given the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which resulted in production increases at the wrong time amidst continued demand destruction, and now finally an agreement by OPEC+ and others to cut oil production by about 10 million barrels per day. U.S. producers in Texas are attempting to curb production, with Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Parsley Energy (PE) appealing to the Texas Railroad Commission, the Texas oil and gas regulator, to initiate an oil production reduction.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark hit $20 this week, owing to the double hit of excess supply and reduced demand. The Wall Street Journal writes:

In a recent Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas survey, oil operators estimated it cost them $26 to $32 to produce a barrel from an existing well in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. At $20, operators across the basin would lose a combined $200 million a week, an analysis of data that producers reported to the Dallas Fed suggests.

Remember, the Permian Basin is a lower-cost production area than most other U.S. shale basins. Pioneer is one of the lowest-cost producers in the region, in the country. The return to balancing the oil market will take a while. The Dallas Federal Reserve Bank hosted an online event on Tuesday April 14th featuring Thomas Hoenig, the former vice chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation from 2012 until 2018 and chief executive of the Kansas City Fed from 1991-2011. He suggested that it would take 24-30 months to return to the state of the economy before the crisis hit, but perhaps not quite to the roaring state of affairs, however. That seems like a very long time, both in people and profits terms.

Former Fed Parsings

Hoenig's comments were sobering, describing the Fed's measures as aggressive and expansionary but the situation [brought about by the pandemic and economic fallout] is drastic. He described an interplay existing now between the [typically independent] Fed, the Treasury and Congress. The collaboration mentioned now with Treasury has to be done in the current climate, and the unwinding and disentangling process will be challenging, he noted. The Fed, he implied, will need to re-assert its independence in the "follow up" period, the period after crisis mode is addressed.

When asked about recovery, Hoenig mentioned that important indicators in his view were business rehiring and international business engagement. As for COVID-19's shock impact economically, he said that this was far worse than the crisis of 9/11 and the 2008-09 financial crisis. The speed of unemployment decline was swift. The federal government debt amassed will put pressure on the Fed to keep interest rates low because of deficit funding, but this results in a misallocation of resources between private and public sectors.

Hoenig expressed his belief that the Fed's low rates since the financial crisis of '08-09 has been a contributor to income and wealth inequality. The continuation of low rates (prior to this crisis) supporting the asset-holding class at the expense of savers holds merit. This does cause a consequence in the form of a proportional shift of wealth. He said that if the Fed can focus on long-term strategy, the short term will take care of itself, with the caveat that the short term must be dealt with owing to this immediate pandemic-inspired crisis. Another challenge in executing long-term monetary policy is that Congress is short term in its approach, further complicating better policy planning. It will require discipline from fiscal policymakers, and income-building and productivity are areas to be encouraged, he offered.

Finding Meaning

Like most investors, the reduction to the portfolio is gut-wrenching, especially after surviving the earlier financial crisis and enduring recovery. I have chosen to "hold," owing to numerous factors, especially energy stocks Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). I have shared the commentary from what I gleaned in the webcast to gain understanding of the overall state of and possible directions of the economy going forward.

As an optimistic realist, both courage, to move forward, and caution, to tread carefully, are my watchwords. A few holdings such as railroad CSX Corp. (CSX), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI) and a water infrastructure holding First Trust Water ETF (FIW) have performed about like the S&P 500, with the Nasdaq surpassing these comparisons. I have had a leaning toward real assets. Increasingly I believe that knowledge- and technology-focused firms sporting a higher proportion of intangible assets like the FANG stocks and related firms that are human capital-heavy are worthy of the "real" asset designation under a different lens. Though lighter on PPE (plant, property and equipment), their value is intrinsically recognized in the future, thus in retirement accounts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HASI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.