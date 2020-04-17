Big Blow To Boeing

With the current COVID-19 crisis, demand for commercial aircraft has imploded, which directly impacted the order book of jet makers and their deliveries. For Boeing (BA), the added complexity is that we already expected that more and more Boeing 737 MAX orders would be cancelled as the grounding of the jet is now lasting longer than a year. The first wave of cancellations in 2020 hit in February as the US jet maker disclosed in March. In this report, we have a look at the new cancellation flurry, which also affects wide body jets.

Source: Boeing

The cancellations can be divided into two categories. The first category are the contractual changes, which are actual cancellations. The second category are the ASC changes, which are orders of which Boeing after an assessment has deemed it unlikely that these orders will ever be filled. Most often that ultimately leads to termination of the purchase contract.

Contract terminations

During the month there were a total of 150 Boeing 737 MAX contract terminations. The first contract termination came from Avolon. I previously had a look at that order. A look at the order book now learns that instead of canceling one order placed in 2017 in its entirety, part of several orders have been cancelled. That likely has to do with the delivery dates associated to the orders in each order block.

Table 1: Changes Avolon orders (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The 73 orders have a market value of $3.7B. The orders are placed by Avolon-Ireland, Avolon Aerospace Leasing Limit, a Cayman Islands based unit of Avolon, and CIT Aerospace LLC which was acquired by Avolon in 2017. Those who have followed the order inflow know that Avolon has signaled canceling 75 orders. We found that 2 orders were labeled as unidentified orders.

Table 2: Other order book changes Boeing 737 MAX (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Table 2 shows that an unidentified customer cancelled 35 orders, while GOL Linhas Aeras cancelled 34 Boeing 737 MAX orders followed by cancellations from a Business Jet customer and Smartwings for one and five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Boeing 737 MAX contract terminations totaled 150 units during the month which is a significant uptick from a month ago. The order loss for the Boeing 737 MAX program during the month is $7.5B.

ASC 606 Changes

Source: Airways Magazine

Next to the contractual terminations, there are the ASC 606 changes. It's quite difficult to attach customer names and specific aircraft models to these orders as these changes are not reflected in the order book until the order is actually cancelled. It seems that during the month 139 Boeing 737 MAX “preliminary” cancellations were added valued $7B.

Somewhat more interesting are the ASC 606 changes for the wide body aircraft. ASC 606 changes for the Boeing 747 program increased from zero to four, reflecting Volga Dnepr no longer intending to take delivery of these aircraft. The same likely also holds for nine Boeing 777Fs that the company ordered. There also are another six Boeing 777 aircraft that Boeing no longer expects to deliver. These are possibly connected to a freighter order from Hong Kong International Aviation Leasing or, less likely, China Airlines.

Additionally, there were five Boeing 787 aircraft added to the ASC606 overview, which could be attributed to Norwegian which is struggling to survive. There are a couple more airlines with five unfilled orders for the Boeing 787, but the one from Norwegian is least likely to be filled.

In total, ASC cancellations increased by 163 aircraft valued $11.4B. These cancellations will be reflected in the order books once the purchase contract is terminated.

Conclusion

In March, we saw a further increase in Boeing 737 MAX cancellations which doesn’t come as a surprise as delivery delays are now exceeding 12 months on top of that we are seeing that COVID-19 erodes near-term demand for air travel with a long recovery tail. The firm cancellations for the month equal $7.5B in market value plus upcoming cancellations for the Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing 747, Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 valued $11.4B. So, Boeing is seeing current and upcoming cancellations for over 300 aircraft valued $18.9B. That's a significant hit to the jet maker’s order book and shows why it's important to give orders as well as cancellations attention and why pointing at the “robust order book” is not always valid. After all, an order is firm… until it isn’t.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.