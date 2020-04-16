24 Superior Large-Cap Dividend Stocks

I then show how you can sort through them, to approach dividend investing in an objective, systematic way.

Investors are looking for the highest quality dividend stocks, and we've identified them.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction: the need for safety

Globally, people remain scared. The market has moved out of panic mode and is rallying on the hope that we might be able to conquer the Covid-19 pandemic within the next few months. Whether we can or not, remains to be seen. What is sure is that businesses have been bleeding badly for the past quarter.

Within a month or so we’ll see quarterly earnings pouring in, and we all expect them to be really bad.

Throughout the last month, my suggestion has been consistent: purchase high quality dividend stocks which can weather the pandemic, and which will do well after the crisis.

With that in mind I’ve been compiling multiples lists, looking at the market from different angles, running dozens of screeners in an attempt of seeing the bigger picture.

It is always a good idea for investors to buy high quality stocks rather than trash. After all, if you were to operate a business, would you rather run one which grows consistently, has a great balance sheet and can share returns with investors? Or would you rather own one which doesn’t make money, has a super leveraged balance sheet and dilutes shareholders at any opportunity?

The answer is obvious, but during bull markets, it would seem that for some, common sense runs away as fast as the prices of certain growth stocks.

When everything comes down, attitudes change. Just like when Icarus realized that he had burned his wings and that he should have flown further from the sun, investors turn to safety in times of panic.

It therefore comes as no surprise that many investors around the world are looking for perceived safety.

In stocks when you think of safety, you first think of large cap stocks. You then think of stocks with high quality financials. You might even consider valuation, leaning once again to stocks with reasonable multiples. Finally, if you’ve read the research on momentum, you might be inclined to look at stocks whose performance exceeds that of their peers.

In fact all three of the last arguments are solid arguments to pick stocks by in any environment. If you bias your portfolio towards quality, value and momentum, you will set yourself up for success in the long run.

The evidence of large cap stocks being better picks than small cap stocks isn’t consistent, but it is believed that they are less volatile in rough times.

It is common that investors look for large cap stock with superior characteristics.

I did so recently, by running a screener using our MAD Scores, whereby I looked for stocks with:

A market cap of at least $10bn

A Quality Score of at least 60

A Momentum Score of at least 60

A Value Score of at least 60

Since I’m a dividend investor, I wanted to weed out all non dividend growth stocks. I added the following criteria

A Dividend Strength Score of at least 60

A dividend yield of at least 2%

1 year dividend growth of at least 1%

5 year dividend growth of at least 1%

Whenever I run these multi-criteria screens, the number of hits decreases exponentially with each new criteria.

From a universe of 2300 stocks with a dividend yield of 2% or more, only 24 of them meet all of the criteria above.

This is good. These criteria are stringent for a reason, we only want high quality, superior large cap dividend stocks.

The list of 24 stocks

Enough waiting already. I’m sure many of you just skip down to this section, even if I believe it is important to first read up on the methodology before looking at any compiled list of stocks.

The 24 stocks which made the cut are:

Company Sector Market Capitalisation Dividend Yield Dividend 1 year CAGR Dividend 5 year CAGR Momentum Score Quality Score Value Score Dividend Strength Score Intel Corporation (INTC) Information Technology 253bn 2.24% 3.13% 6.58% 92.45 75.47 77.04 89.83 Verizon Communications (VZ) Communication Services 239bn 4.26% 2.07% 2.26% 75.73 76.4 82.06 84.51 Home Depot (HD) Consumer Discretionary 217bn 2.98% 32.04% 23.68% 67.78 64.68 68.41 81.59 Pfizer (PFE) Healthcare 201bn 4.29% 5.56% 6.30% 67.69 61.01 70.11 78.28 Cisco Systems (CSCO) Information Technology 176bn 3.50% 6.06% 13.00% 61.78 86.05 70.2 62.92 Comcast Corporation (CSCSA) Communication Services 175bn 2.44% 10.53% 13.81% 64.57 73.54 69.22 76.85 Amgen (AMGN) Healthcare 130bn 2.92% 10.34% 15.16% 87.91 80.14 62.67 63.37 International Business Machines (IBM) Information Technology 106bn 5.43% 3.18% 8.05% 63.93 63.95 85.25 90.15 Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Industrials 104bn 2.59% 21.25% 14.17% 67.98 68.22 63.77 89.92 Caterpillar (CAT) Industrials 70bn 3.23% 19.77% 8.03% 75.71 81.51 82.73 89.7 Southern Company (SO) Utilities 64bn 4.11% 3.33% 3.19% 78.48 68.58 66 76.67 Target Corporation (TGT) Consumer Discretionary 53bn 2.52% 3.13% 4.88% 78.32 90.06 85.52 91.27 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Industrials 42bn 2.37% 9.30% 9.76% 63.33 67.09 69.6 86.03 Waste Management (WM) Industrials 41bn 2.28% 9.04% 6.17% 63.6 75.31 62.29 81.77 Eaton Corporation (ETN) Industrials 33bn 3.64% 7.58% 7.70% 74.96 81.8 78.08 78.15 Allstate Corporation (ALL) Financials 31bn 2.22% 8.70% 12.30% 73.21 76.33 94.72 99.24 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Financials 26bn 3.41% 8.57% 11.55% 73.32 60.54 62.2 80.56 Kroger Company (KR) Consumer Staples 25bn 2.06% 14.29% 12.20% 96.08 65.83 92.38 74.47 Cummins (CMI) Industrials 22bn 3.51% 15.00% 10.94% 70.68 92.56 91.86 95.92 Kellogg Company (K) Consumer Staples 21bn 3.71% 1.79% 3.07% 77.61 61.8 65.21 70.58 Rockwell Automation (ROK) Industrials 20bn 2.43% 5.15% 9.43% 73.58 75.44 61.34 82.18 Best Buy Co. (BBY) Consumer Discretionary 17bn 3.33% 10.00% 19.05% 61.87 88.93 93.88 96.28 W.W. Grainger (GWW) Industrials 15bn 2.13% 5.88% 5.92% 64.44 90.92 72.39 82.67 J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) Consumer Staples 13bn 3.08% 3.53% 6.58% 89.48 71.19 68.52 74.34

I have the conviction that you’ll recognize most of these stocks, if not all of them.

Robert & I have covered over half of them in the last year:

As of the time of writing, we still hold positions in all of the above except SJM, INTC, VZ, IBM.

How to approach analyzing these stocks?

Now for dividend investors, all of these stocks will not necessarily be great investments. We are strong believers in the fact that a stock which will be great for one individual would be awful for another.

There’s a reason its called personal finance.

As dividend investors, the stocks you should consider will depend on a few factors:

How long you have until retirement (or if you’re already retired).

How much you have deployed in the markets.

How much you can invest monthly.

How much you’ll need to spend monthly once you reach retirement.

From these two parameters it is easy to reverse engineer the process to work out the required dividend CAGR for any given dividend yield.

This is the foundational concept of our strategy. If you want to read more details we have written an in depth article explaining the mechanics on Seeking Alpha.

So the exact numbers will change for everyone, but from my experience of working with many different individuals, the dividend yield and dividend growth rates couples usually work out something like this:

Between 2% and 2.25% dividend yield: 15%+ dividend CAGR.

Between 2.25% and 2.75% yields: 10% to 15% CAGR

Between 2.75% and 3.75% yields: 6% to 10% CAGR.

Between 3.75% and 4.75% yields: 3% to 6% CAGR

Between 4.75% and 5.75% yields: 1.5% to 3% CAGR

Above 5.75% yields: 0% to 1% CAGR.

You’ll note that as the yields go up, the sensitivity to dividend growth rates goes down. This is because every decrease in yield causes an exponential increase in required dividend growth.

This is why it is usually not advised for investors following an income first strategy to consider stocks yielding less than 2%.

I would also advise against just blindly following the pairs of yields and dividend growth rates. Robert and I can help you figure out your own numbers if you need. Please feel free to comment below.

Nonetheless, let’s use these generic bands as a filter on the companies.

We will look at the 1 year and 5 year dividend CAGR. This isn’t ideal of course, since the past isn’t a perfect reflection of the future, but it is our experience that the magnitude of past dividend hikes is a good indicator of future hikes. For example, it would be ludicrous to believe that AT&T (T) would increase their dividend by 10% when they have only increased it by approximately 2% per year for most of the past decade.

Which stocks pass a quick yield and growth test?

Let’s look at each stock one by one and see whether their current combination of yield and growth warrants deeper analysis.

Intel

Dividend yield: 2.24%

1 year dividend growth: 3.14%

5 year dividend CAGR: 6.58%

Pass?: NO

Verizon

Dividend yield: 4.26%

1 year dividend growth: 2.07%

5 year dividend CAGR: 2.26%

Pass?: NO

Home Depot

Dividend yield: 2.98%

1 year dividend growth: 32.04%

5 year dividend CAGR: 23.68%

Pass?: YES

Pfizer

Dividend yield: 4.29%

1 year dividend growth: 5.56%

5 year dividend CAGR: 6.3%

Pass?: YES

Cisco

Dividend yield: 3.50%

1 year dividend growth: 6.06%

5 year dividend CAGR: 13%

Pass?: YES

Comcast

Dividend yield: 2.44%

1 year dividend growth: 10.54%

5 year dividend CAGR: 13.8%

Pass?: YES

Amgen

Dividend yield: 2.92%

1 year dividend growth: 10.34%

5 year dividend CAGR: 15.16%

Pass?: YES

IBM

Dividend yield: 5.43%

1 year dividend growth: 3.18%

5 year dividend CAGR: 8.05%

Pass?: YES

Union Pacific

Dividend yield: 2.59%

1 year dividend growth: 21.25%

5 year dividend CAGR: 14.17%

Pass?: YES

Caterpillar

Dividend yield: 3.23%

1 year dividend growth: 19.7%

5 year dividend CAGR: 8.03%

Pass?: YES

Southern Company

Dividend yield: 4.11%

1 year dividend growth: 3.33%

5 year dividend CAGR: 3.19%

Pass?: NO

Target

Dividend yield: 2.52%

1 year dividend growth: 3.13%

5 year dividend CAGR: 4.88%

Pass?: NO

Norfolk Southern Corp

Dividend yield: 2.37%

1 year dividend growth: 9.3%

5 year dividend CAGR: 9.76%

Pass?: NO

Waste Management

Dividend yield: 2.28%

1 year dividend growth: 9.04%

5 year dividend CAGR: 6.17%

Pass?: NO

Eaton Corp

Dividend yield: 3.65%

1 year dividend growth: 7.58%

5 year dividend CAGR: 7.7%

Pass?: YES

Allstate Corp

Dividend yield: 2.22%

1 year dividend growth: 8.7%

5 year dividend CAGR: 12.2%

Pass?: NO

T. Rowe Price

Dividend yield: 3.41%

1 year dividend growth: 8.57%

5 year dividend CAGR: 11.55%

Pass?: YES

Kroger

Dividend yield: 2.06%

1 year dividend growth: 14.29%

5 year dividend CAGR: 12.2%

Pass?: NO

Cummins

Dividend yield: 3.51%

1 year dividend growth: 15%

5 year dividend CAGR: 10.9%

Pass?: YES

Kellogg

Dividend yield: 3.71%

1 year dividend growth: 1.79%

5 year dividend CAGR: 3.07%

Pass?: NO

Rockwell Automation

Dividend yield: 2.43%

1 year dividend growth: 5.15%

5 year dividend CAGR: 9.43%

Pass?: NO

Best Buy

Dividend yield: 3.33%

1 year dividend growth: 10%

5 year dividend CAGR: 19.5%

Pass?: YES

W.W. Grainger

Dividend yield: 2.13%

1 year dividend growth: 5.88%

5 year dividend CAGR: 5.92%

Pass?: NO

J.M. Smucker

Dividend yield: 3.08%

1 year dividend growth: 3.53%

5 year dividend CAGR: 6.58%

Pass?: NO

List of tickers that passed: HD, PFE, CSCO, CMCSA, AMGN, IBM, UNP, CAT, ETN, TROW, CMI, BBY

Interestingly enough, this cut our list in half. Currently I would only consider looking at these names further.

I would be particularly interested in looking at AMGN, UNP, IBM, ETN & TROW, which I don’t own.

Conclusion and considerations.

I hope that this rather long article helped you see how we go from a statement such as “it would be a good idea to buy some superior large cap stocks”, to defining a screener, to running a secondary manual screen to narrow down a list of 12 names to look at.

It should be noted that because of fluctuation in prices, a stock that will be worth further inspection today would have been cast aside a few months back.

For instance a few months ago we decided CSCO wasn’t worth buying more of, yet at current prices it is now worth looking at it again. The same would theoretically go for IBM.

Our top performing ute SO is the opposite, when we bought more exactly a year ago, it was attractive. At current prices, not so much.

Looking at the market this way, you’ll essentially understand that you are “buying low.”

To complete the adage, you’ll only need a method for selling high. We’ve figured this out as well, and wrote an interesting piece here on SA titled “How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income”, which I’m convinced you’ll enjoy.

