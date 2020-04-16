British American Tobacco: Cheap Valuations And A 7% Yield Make This Stock A Buy

The large-cap tobacco space has reached compelling levels, with glaring mismatches between depressed share prices and their underlying cash flows, which are likely to remain resilient through the recession. Within large-cap tobacco, I think British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) offers an interesting risk/reward on the back of its diversification, its strong balance sheet post the recent debt issue, and its inexpensive valuation. Thus, I think BAT offers compelling value, with upside from both a multiple re-rating and earnings resilience. Patient, long-term investors get paid handsomely to wait.

Building A Better Tomorrow

BAT recently hosted an intriguing capital markets day, where it outlined its growth strategy, which is backed by 1) "Stimulating the Senses of New Adult Generations," 2) defining "Must Wins" in high-growth segments and priority markets, 3) a focus on key stakeholder outcomes, and 4) a company ethos to "build a better tomorrow" through a reduced health impact. The latter point includes a broader, sustainable portfolio to recapture consumer moments, with New Categories and 'Beyond Nicotine.'

BAT also reaffirmed its 2020 commitments, with notable callouts such as a 3-5% adjusted net revenue growth target, high-single-digit EPS growth, driven by its 2023/24 target for £5bn in New Categories Revenue. Somewhat surprisingly, BAT has also outlined its ESG ambitions for 50 million non-combustible consumers by 2030 and Carbon Neutrality (scope 1 + 2) by 2030.

Unlocking £1bn Of Savings Over The Coming Three Years

The company's margin expansion path will be led by the unlocking of £1bn of efficiencies over the next three years. This will fuel New Category investment and delivery against its financial guidance. The savings do appear to be incremental (i.e., new savings), given the previous Quantum announcement never quantified savings, and management spoke to an "extended" Quantum (note that the initial phase has already been completed).

Unveiling A Focused, Next-Generation Product Strategy

BAT appears to be positioning for the long term, with the aim to drive 50mn non-combustible consumers by 2030 (vs. 11mn currently), which would imply a significant share of the market (which currently spans ~68mn consumers).

Also worth noting was management's candid admission of a weak tobacco heating product (THP) portfolio, though both product design and sensory appeal have been identified as key areas of improvement going forward. I think the new focus to emerge as a strong No. 2 (from a distant No.2 currently) in THP through tangible improvements in sensory appeal is encouraging.

I also like BAT's strategy to bring the next generation product (NGP) brands under a common umbrella for each category and believe this will prove to be the right strategy long term. The move should not only improve brand visibility but also enable better SKUs and flavor management, as well as enhance the consumer-brand connection. For instance, BAT highlighted its intention to bring the vaping portfolio under the Vuse brand and modern oral under Velo. Both THP and modern oral continue to enjoy better gross margins, and BAT remains confident in its ability to improve these while also improving vaping profitability. BAT's NGP strategy by category aims to have 50mn consumers by 2030, driving a £5bn top-line.

Other initiatives of note include a rebranding exercise across nearly 750 vape stores acquired in different markets under the single Vuse brand, as well as an increasing focus on the online (B2C) channel to help address high (40%) retailer margins.

Addressing Leverage Concerns

Cash generation will be the key capital allocation priority, with a particular focus on improving working capital and reducing capex, driving a leverage target below 3x by the end of 2021. Cash conversion is expected to remain solid, supporting the commitment to a dividend payout ratio of 65%. With BAT clarifying it has no intention for major M&A (instead, opting to partner via its corporate ventures or JVs), I see the dividend as well-supported medium term. Thus, while the market tends to worry about leverage in a down market, BAT's ~3.5x leverage is unlikely to hinder the business. Not only is the core business stable but also management's move to tap the bond market for ~£3.5bn should ensure adequate liquidity going forward.

Thus far, BAT has seen no material impact from COVID - according to management,

"We are fortunate that our business is resilient and is supported by a geographically diversified supply chain from both a manufacturing and distribution standpoint. As yet, we have seen no material impact."

Management has also, encouragingly, seen a limited impact on consumer demand for cigarettes to date.

DOJ Probe Is An Unknown

I would, however, note the potential legal overhang around the stock following reports of a DOJ probe for sanctions-busting. While there isn't too much detail around the specifics of the investigation at this point, should the probe be related to an SFO investigation (back in August 2017) around corruption allegations in Africa, the risk could well be contained. That the investigation has been going on for almost three years now would point toward the lack of a smoking gun, given no apparent conclusion has been made thus far. While I would be inclined to adopt a sanguine view, this is, nonetheless, a risk investors should take note of.

Valuation Looks Attractive

In many ways, the outcome of BAT's investor day was likely irrelevant, given the current COVID-19-related market volatility. For investors willing to look past 2020, however, the investor day should reiterate what most already knew - that the stock's valuation appears very attractive currently. BAT trades on a PE of ~9x and a massive yield of ~7%; yet, the dividend remains well-covered by underlying cash flow.

I believe the current valuation underestimates both the peak and duration of BAT's combustible profit contribution, while pessimistically assuming BAT's new generation products business fails to become a material contributor.

I believe patient investors should eventually benefit from a re-rating of the multiple as the company's outlook improves in the US. Assuming the stock moves to ~10x forward earnings, on normalized 2021 EPS of £3.80, I think BAT shares could see ~30% upside. Key catalysts include the AGM on April 30th, which should see an update on performance through COVID-19, while regulatory risks include any potential excise duty changes, as well as the ongoing DOJ investigation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.