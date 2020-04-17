28 Years Of Apparent Insanity

The reason why is because two unique periods in history obscure what would otherwise be a very straightforward statistical relationship between earnings yields, interest rates, and future returns.

At first blush, there seems to be no statistical relationship between earnings, interest rates, and future returns over the entire history of the US stock market.

No. Let me just tell you right off the bat that I am not talking about the most recent twenty-eight years of history. Actually, we now live in exceptionally normal times (statistically speaking).

T'was not always thus.

Background

The difference between the earnings yield on the S&P 500 and interest rates on US Treasuries reflects the "earnings premium" that investors demand for taking the harrowing risk of owning stock rather than government bonds. Question: to what extent does the earnings premium you pay today explain investment returns that you earn over the next ten years?

Using online data from Professor Robert Shiller's homepage, I calculated the earnings yield on the S&P 500 for every month since 1876 using the preceding five years' worth of earnings. I then subtracted the prevailing interest rate on a US Treasury for that month to reveal the earnings premium. Next, I calculated the ten-year rate of return for each month from 1876 until 2009. Finally, I calculated the statistical correlation between the earnings premium and future returns for every month.

The result made absolutely no sense whatsoever. For a continuous period spanning the years 1876 to 2009, there is virtually no statistical relationship between earnings premiums and subsequent ten-year returns. (For the non-statisticians out there, a statistical correlation of 1 means that two series of numbers are directly related, a statistical correlation of -1 means the two series are inversely related, and a statistical correlation of 0 means the two things have no statistical relationship whatsoever. Any number in between shows whether and to what extent one series of numbers explains the other series of numbers).

The correlation between earnings premiums and future returns from 1876 to 2009 measures in at a statistically-insignificant 0.14, which would mean that interest rates and corporate earnings have virtually nothing to do with future returns. Now, that just seems nuts. Moreover, when you eyeball a chart of the earnings premiums (the blue line) against the ten-year rates of return for the S&P 500 (the red line), it sure looks like the two things are related. So, what gives?

History isn't contiguous

The answer emerges when you break history up into discrete time periods. Eighty percent of the time, from 1876 until 2015, earnings premiums largely do explain future returns, but for a five-year stretch from 1885 to 1890 and also a 23-year stretch from 1978 to 2001. Take a look at the correlation between earnings premiums and future returns for each separate period:

As you can see from the above chart, from 1876 to 1885, earnings premiums on stock directly correlate to subsequent returns. But that relationship suddenly vanished from 1885 to 1890. Why? The most likely answer is the panic of 1893 which led to a severe depression, crashing stock prices, hundreds of bank failures, and over 15,000 business failures across America. The market leading up to 1885 simply didn't foresee that event coming down the road. Even if investors bought stocks at a reasonably high earnings premium from 1885 to 1890, they still got hammered mercilessly if they sold their stocks during the panic or ensuing years of economic and corporate malaise.

A weaker correlation between future returns and earnings premiums resumes from 1890 until about 1927, and then strengthens up during the roaring 1920s and the run up to WWII. You can see from 1927 to 1939, there is a high correlation of 0.76 between the earnings premium that stock investors demanded up front and their future returns.

During the WWII era of 1939 to 1943, an investor's future returns can be explained almost entirely by whether she bought shares at a high or low earnings premium (the correlation is an almost linear 0.96).

From the post-war era until 1978, the relation between future returns and earnings premiums is extremely tight, with a correlation coefficient of 0.8. It means that most of that time, when investors demanded an earnings yield that was a lot higher than the risk-free rate, they made money over the following 10 years... and when they didn't, they didn't.

But starting in 1978, things start to look freaky. From 1978 until 1989, there is practically no statistical correlation whatsoever between the earnings premium that investors demanded for buying stock and how much money they'd subsequently earn on their investment over the next 10 years. What could be going on?

My theory is that the "risk-free" rate was anything but. Interest rates soared from a range of 6% to 7% during the early 1970s to a highly unusual high of 15.32% in October of 1981, and then, hovered in the double digits until the mid-1980s. This time period was an extreme aberration in the history of the bond market. Anyone who bought and later sold long-term US Treasuries saw their returns confiscated every time the Federal Reserve raised interest rates (which they did with monotonous regularity in order to combat soaring inflation).

One of my friends was a bank teller back then, and she told me that customers used to come in to cash their US bonds. She'd refer to a special chart that the bank kept to see how much money the bank was willing to pay for the bonds that day, and it was always, ALWAYS, less than the face value. Sometimes, a whole lot less. At the time, my friend just assumed that buying risk-free US government bonds was nothing more than a guaranteed way to lose money, risk-free.

She may have been precisely correct. Thanks to the unusually high inflation and interest rate risk at the time, if you bought a US Treasury that paid 13%, you'd be running an unusually high risk of substantial capital losses if you sold that bond prior to maturity, all the while with inflation nipping at your returns like an obnoxious puppy (that also happens to be a pitbull). Maybe that extreme level of inflation and interest rate risk is an argument for discounting the nominal "risk-free" rate? So, instead of calling the nominal 13% the risk-free rate, you say the real risk-free rate is more like 7%, for example. If that argument holds any water then the true earnings premium on stocks could have been higher than it looks on the face of the data.

Be that as it may, and as odd as the 1978-1989 period might have been, things went truly and completely squirrely from there. The reason why is because, from 1989 to 1995, there is actually a very strong inverse relationship between the earnings premium on the S&P 500 and future returns. The late 1990s turned the rules and normal results of investing completely upside down, inside out, back to front and sideways, because for every drooling idiot who bought stocks with a low earnings premium in the early 1990s, there was an even greater idiot drooling and eager to buy those shares at an even lower earnings premium around the turn of the millennium.

Got to love that internet bubble.

From 1995 through 2001, there is no statistical correlation between earnings premiums on the S&P 500 and subsequent 10-year returns. However, once the internet bubble conclusively deflated (insert sound of value investors golf clapping), an almost linear relationship resumes between the earnings premium on the S&P 500 and subsequent investment returns (the correlation is an exceptionally high level of 0.92).

And as a special added bonus, from 2009 to 2015, the correlation of earnings premiums to five-year returns is also very high (0.7979) - although you could argue that, comparing five-year and ten-year returns may be like comparing oranges to, let's say, clementines. Regardless of whichever fruit you pick, life in the stock market (at least up until 2015) appears to have gone back to normal, where earnings premiums today determine much and more about your returns tomorrow.

Parting thoughts

What does the historical context tell us about today? I see four possibilities. Possibility number one is that we're at the front end of an event similar to the panic of 1893, where a sudden shock depression, mass bankruptcies, financial havoc, and social upheaval overturn the normal relationship between risk and long-term returns for stock investors. Possibility number two is that we're in a Bizarro World, inverted version of the 1978-1989 era, except, instead of high interest rates and soaring inflation, we have abnormally low interest rates and a looming threat of deflation. Would that break down the normal relationship between earnings premiums and future returns in the same way that interest rates and inflation might have done in the late-1970s to late-1980s? Possibility number three is that we are still in a relatively normal period of market history that started in 2002, where earnings premiums largely determine future returns for stock investors. And then, there is possibility number four: we're in for a combination of all or some of the above, or something entirely new that's never been seen before.

Of course, without the power of retrospect, there is no way to tell which of these four possibilities will ultimately define the historical epoch we currently are all standing in. It certainly seems that today's COVID-19 catastrophe exhibits some not-so-subtle undertones common to each of the three periods in history when earnings premiums and interest rates determined little to nothing about future returns. Even so, the odds are stacked in your favor if you work off the assumption that buying stocks when they're cheap relative to US Treasuries delivers higher returns more often than not. Are stocks cheap today? I don't think anyone has sufficient information to answer that question. But even if the average five-year earnings for the S&P 500 dropped by 30% and interest rates tripled, at today's prices, the S&P 500 would have an earnings yield of about 2.7% compared to a yield of 1.8% on a US Treasury. That's not a huge margin of safety, but wouldn't be too far off from average earnings premiums over the past century. In other words, stock prices appear to be optimistically pessimistic. That's mostly the right outlook to have on the future - were the case otherwise, we'd still be living in the dark ages.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice and I am not an investment advisor. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of Professor Robert Shiller's data, which I use as the foundation for this article, or the calculations based on that data.