Wells Fargo: Priced To Worst

Wells Fargo’s (WFC) earnings nosedived in the first quarter of 2020, driven by massive provisions related to the expected economic fallout from COVID-19 shutdown. The bank’s credit costs were $4 billion during the quarter, as it built up loan loss reserves. The current events add an extra layer of woes to the bank’s troubles, as the balance sheet cap of $1.95 trillion – implemented in February 2018 - stays in place and provisions for past misdoings continue to hit the bottom line.

However, I believe that the stock is priced to worst, as the bank trades below my estimated 2020-end tangible book value per share. It is a good time to enter the stock.

Revenues will come under massive pressure in 2020-21

Revenues for Q1 2020 fell 18% YoY and 11% QoQ, as the top line fell across the board in all segments.

Net interest income – the difference between what the bank earns on loans/ investments, and pays on deposits/borrowings - fell 8% YoY, as loan yields fell quicker than the savings on funding costs. Given the challenging times, the management withdrew its guidance on net interest income, showing that nobody – including the top bosses at the biggest banks in the country - has any idea of the economic impact of COVID-19 driven economic disruption. Net interest margins will contract markedly in the second quarter, as the rate cuts trickle down completely into the asset base, and are likely to remain low in the near term.

For sure, net interest incomes are going to be under pressure, as the US Fed jumped in and cut rates back to zero, pushing us back to pre-2015 times (December 2015, to be precise). Now, it’s back to square one. We can only hope that the GDP jumps back sooner post the pandemic, and lets the Fed raise rates back above zero. I don’t think this will happen during 2020-21. Cutting rates is easy, raising is incredibly difficult, as we witnessed after the 2007-08 crisis. It took almost 7-8 years to see one rate hike.

WFC continues to face the asset cap restrictions that the Fed put in place due to the gross misconducts in the past. While the bank exceeded the $1.95 trillion cap towards the end of the first quarter, reporting $1.98 trillion, the Fed cap is computed on a daily average basis over two quarters. The management has pledged to bring down the balance sheet size, partly by letting go of some of the deposits from financial institutions, and also lowering the securities financing and wholesale funding.

The recent stimulus measures – including Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Main Street Lending Program – will push the asset size beyond $2 trillion, as the Fed offered a temporary relaxation to the asset cap. Lending via these programs will not be counted towards the cap restriction. The partial loosening came in as Wells is one of the largest small-business lenders and has a large capital buffer (170bps above regulatory requirements). However, the Fed has required the bank to transfer all the benefits from this additional lending to the US Treasury or approved non-profit organizations.

Expenses will tick up from the second quarter

Cost control was quite good during the quarter, as adjusted opex was largely flat. However, the bank paid higher amounts to employees, starting March, which has not meaningfully impacted the first-quarter numbers. The management expects these payments to have a greater impact from the second quarter, and through the rest of 2020.

While I see such payments increases as temporary in nature, the bank could save costs somewhere else, to soften the impact on the bottom line in these troubled times. Litigation-related costs, which came in at $464 million in Q1, could see some respite this year, after providing for $4.3 billion in 2019.

Asset quality metrics worsen after a decade of benign run

Asset quality is where all the action is happening now. Revenue and cost worries are now secondary and tertiary.

Wells took a $4 billion hit from provisioning in the first quarter, expecting significant economic impacts from the pandemic-induced shutdown. I am not quite sure whether this will be enough, and it’s hard to know. WFC’s peers, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) – with similarly sized loan books of $1 trillion – booked provisions of $8.3 billion and $4.8 billion, respectively.

Let me quickly point out that these high provisions are not from the actual deterioration in assets. Rather, banks book losses, expecting that some of the assets will go bad due to the probable economic slump. After the new accounting norms known as CECL (pronounced in investor circles as ‘seecel’, an acronym for Current Expected Credit Losses) came into effect in 2020, banks should immediately book loss provisions if they expect future losses. Thus, they are not actual losses, but are expected losses.

The non-performing asset ratio still looks benign, deteriorating just 4bps sequentially (QoQ) to 63bps by the end of the quarter. But this ratio will worsen soon.

Repurchase program could be halted in 2020-21

On March 15th, all the banks, including WFC, halted share repurchases until the end of Q2 2020. The bank had already bought back stock worth $3.4 billion during the quarter until then.

Due to the high loan loss provisioning this quarter, Wells’ CET1 ratio fell 40bps QoQ to 10.7%. If the provisions are not enough, and the bank goes for another quarter of high credit costs, it is highly likely that the CET1 ratio will fall a further 40-50bps, and could end up just above its internal target of 10%. This is quite possible, given the unpredictability of the pandemic situation. If such a scenario does realize, I do not expect the bank to restart the repurchase program in the near term (2020-21).

The stock is priced as if the worst could happen

Trading below my estimated 2020-end tangible book value per share, I believe that WFC is priced to worst. At this price, the market is probably pricing in more than $10 billion provisions every year over 2020-21, which is unlikely – though not impossible in an extremely bad economic fallout.

I am also expecting the bank to at least maintain its dividends, though it might be 2022 when the bank earns enough to cover dividends. Thus, the bank will dip into its excess capital in the next two years, with lack of growth in risk-weighted assets offering a partial offset.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is aimed at informing readers about our views on the stock mentioned. Please use this as only one of the many sources you consider while making the investment decision. Kindly consult your financial advisor before taking buying/ selling/ holding decisions. I will not be liable for the actions taken based on this article.