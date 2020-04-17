U.S. Bancorp Likely Needs More Reserves

As I said in another piece on the banking sector, I’m reluctant to overly nitpick the reserve-building decisions that bank management teams are making, as they’re likely doing the best they can in an environment that could only charitably be called “murky.” Still, I think U.S. Bancorp (USB) may be pulling the Band-Aid a little too slowly, making it likely that further reserve additions will be necessary. On top of that, the bank’s payments business is getting hammered on the COVID-19 shutdowns, and the first quarter of results reported in the crisis weren’t great.

Sentiment was already a challenge for U.S. Bancorp and worries about whether there’s another shoe to drop with reserves won’t help. With a thinner capital cushion than at some of its peers/comps, I can understand why U.S. Bancorp shares would trade at a somewhat larger discount. While I do think U.S. Bancorp shares are now pricing in a forward outlook that is too bearish, I don’t like these shares as much on a relative basis to names like Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM), or PNC (PNC).

Not A Particularly Impressive Set Of Results

There’s definitely panic in the valuations of the banking sector in general, with the market seemingly pricing in some serious hits to earnings and capital, and investors seem less interested in earnings than reserves and capital adequacy at this point. Even so, U.S. Bancorp had a comparatively lackluster quarter, with largely in-line pre-provision profits on weaker opex discipline.

Revenue rose 4% yoy and declined less than 1% qoq on a core adjusted basis, beating expectations by about 3%. Like most large banks, U.S. Bancorp exceeded expectations for net interest income, with modest qoq growth, as the net interest margin came in a little better (down 1bp qoq) and earning assets grew a little more than expected. Core fee income rose 10% yoy but declined 2% qoq, with significant sequential weakness in cards and payment businesses.

Operating expenses rose 7% yoy and 4% qoq, with expenses related to the COVID-19 outbreak playing a meaningful role in that growth. Core pre-provision profits were down about 2% from the year-ago period and down about 6% sequentially. U.S. Bancorp also had relatively weaker performance with tangible book value per share growth, as this line grew 4% yoy and came in flat sequentially.

Building Reserves Today… And Probably Tomorrow, Too

With provisioning expense of nearly $1 billion this quarter, U.S. Bancorp added about $600 million to its reserves, boosting its reserve level to about 2.1% of loans (excluding covered assets). That compares to expected loan loss ratios of nearly 5% in the 2018 “severely adverse” stress test results, and while U.S. Bancorp management said it took this step with the information it had on hand, it openly acknowledged the possibility of further reserve strengthening in the coming quarters.

I’d say that’s likely; I figure another $500 million or so of reserve-building could be needed, and I expect that charge-offs will start heading significantly higher. Charge-offs have been around $300 million to $400 million a quarter for the last four years, but I think we’re going to see that shift to $800 million a quarter or more (likely peaking over $900M) in the second half of the year. U.S. Bancorp isn’t starting off this process with as much capital as I’d like (relative to peers like PNC, for instance), but I don’t think the bank is in any danger unless we see a severe recession (or worse).

Obviously, a lot is riding on how severe the economic decline gets and how long it lasts. That 5% loan loss ratio I mentioned before assumes a peak-to-trough decline of 8.5% in the U.S. GDP, but it’s much too soon to know what this cycle will look like.

Loans Up, Payments Down

U.S. Bancorp reported 7% qoq end-of-period loan growth and 1% growth in average balances. As has been the case at other large banks, U.S. Bancorp saw corporate clients rush to take advantage of revolvers and other credit lines to ensure their own liquidity ahead of the COVID-19 recession. Also in keeping with what other banks have seen, a lot of that money came back to the bank in the form of deposits, with period-end deposits up 9% from the fourth quarter and average deposits up about 2%.

U.S. Bancorp’s deposit cost evolution was basically on par with its peers, with total deposit costs down 25bps yoy and 15bps qoq (the peer group ranges for those comparisons are 13bps to 26bps and 10bps to 15bps, respectively). Funding the loan growth is likewise not an issue, as the bank’s loan/deposit ratio is a healthy 81% and the bank has securities on top of that.

In normal times, U.S. Bancorp’s strong fee-generating businesses, and particularly its payments businesses, are highlighted as major positives to the story. At this particular point in time, though, those businesses are suffering acutely from the COVID-19 related shutdowns. In the second half of March, U.S. Bancorp saw merchant acquiring decline more than 50%, with corporate payments down more than 25% and retail payments down more than 30%.

The Outlook

As I said in reference to Bank of America and PNC, there’s nothing wrong with U.S. Bancorp’s core strategy and long-term growth priorities. U.S. Bancorp has been slow to invest in digital capabilities (or at least slower relative to BAC, JPM, and PNC), but management believes it has a plan to double the amount of consumer revenue coming through digital channels over the next three years. U.S. Bancorp is also looking to leverage its payments business even further, though clearly that won’t be happening in the near term.

There’s not much for U.S. Bancorp (or any bank) to do now but hunker down and attempt to make the best reserving and capital preservation decisions it can, while maintaining flexibility to resume growth when this recession ends. As is the case with USB’s peers, I expect a significant hit to 2020-2022 earnings relative to my prior model, with 2020 earnings likely down more than a third from 2019, and minimal annualized growth over the next five years. Longer-term, though, I think core earnings growth in the neighborhood of 3% is still achievable, along with meaningful returns of capital to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

U.S. Bancorp, like its peers, looks substantially undervalued on a long-term core earnings model. I can appreciate why the Street isn’t willing to consider long-term earnings models today, what with the incredibly high modeling uncertainty. Turning to a shorter-term approach, ROTCE-driven P/TBV, I believe USB shares are more than 25% undervalued assuming a 2021 ROTCE of a little less than 15%. The shares are currently trading a little under the fair value I’d get if I used my 2020 number, but I think that’s a little questionable approach given how abnormally low 2020’s ROTCE figure is likely to be.

Given U.S. Bancorp’s capital position and business mix, I can’t say it’s my favorite idea here, and its greater leverage to consumer banking could be a bigger liability over the next year or two (relative, say to PNC). I’m not saying it’s a bad bank, nor that there isn’t significant upside from here, but rather that its relative discount to peers like PNC makes some sense to me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.