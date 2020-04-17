Lonestar Resources: There's Better Out There

Things are not looking particularly positive for Lonestar Resources (LONE) and its shareholders. The recent plunge in energy prices materially affected the firm, and while cuts by management will help to alleviate some of its concerns, there is still a lot of risk with this prospect. Investors shouldn’t necessarily abandon Lonestar at this point though. At the end of the day, what matters is how quickly oil and gas prices move up from here. With some patience from lenders, the firm might be able to weather the storm, but even if Lonestar does survive, there are more attractive prospects on the market that carry less risk.

A lot of pain

This year has not been particularly pleasant for Lonestar, nor for many of its peers. The drop in energy prices, first driven by OPEC and its non-OPEC members, and then hit harder by COVID-19, has really hurt the business. Just consider the second-to-last time I wrote about the company. In that article, published on my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, on December 25th, I labeled the firm as a binary prospect. In my last article, published on December 28th, I didn’t really change my mind about the business. Since the publication of that last piece, shares of Lonestar have dropped 77.8%, falling from $2.45 apiece to $0.54.

There are a number of issues that investors watching Lonestar need to take into consideration. The first, and perhaps most important, of these is the company’s covenant issues. As of the end of 2019, it found itself in violation of its credit agreement’s current ratio requirement. The company has received a waiver from its lender, but there is no guarantee that this will be extended forever. Because of the violation and the waiver, management has been forced to move its $247 million debt from being classified as a long-term to a current one. If lenders lose patience and/or the company is unable to remain in compliance with its covenants, this debt’s due date could be accelerated and be due essentially upon demand. This could also trigger other debts too.

Besides the chance of bankruptcy associated with its debt situation, Lonestar is also being forced to revise its expectations for the current fiscal year. Management recently announced, in its fourth-quarter earnings release, that it will be reducing the company's capex budget for the year by 25% to between $80 million and $85 million. This will result in the drilling of between 10 and 12 gross wells, which works out to between 8.5 and 10.5 net wells. Other activity completed by this budget will include the completion of 13 gross wells, which will be 11.5 net ones. Even with this cut, production, at the mid-point for 2020, should grow by 7% versus what we saw in 2019, with output ranging between 16,000 and 16,500 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. That translates, at the mid-point, to around 5.95 million boe for the current fiscal year.

Even with this output in store for the firm, management does have some decent expectations for the business. The company’s guidance, though, is a bit risky to rely on at this moment because WTI prices are in the low $20's range and their figures assume WTI of $35 per barrel, while natural gas is expected to go for $2 per Mcf versus the $1.70 range it’s currently at. I believe a move higher, perhaps even above Lonestar’s expectations, is quite possible, but making any sort of forecast regarding that is risky.

Assuming management’s expectations for 2020 are accurate, Lonestar should go on to see EBITDA for the year of between $125 million and $130 million. Helping the firm out considerably are its hedges. The latest update on this front, provided by management last month, revealed that about 66.4% of this year’s output and 71.3% of next year’s (if production remains flat) has been hedged. Weighted-average oil hedging for these two years stands at $57.09 per barrel and $50.40 per barrel, respectively, while natural gas hedging is $2.55 and $2.34 per Mcf. Once these wear off, it only stands to reason that cash flow will suffer.

Even if we just focus on this year, the picture could get bad for investors. Current EBITDA estimates translate to a net leverage ratio of between 3.87 and 4.02. Anything north of 4 should be considered dangerous territory that investors should tread carefully. Beyond that, though, we have total cash flow to take into consideration. Based on my estimates, the company should incur interest expense this year of around $41.39 million. If this holds true, proxy operating cash flow would be $86.11 million. This leaves just enough room to cover the firm’s capex for the year, with little to nothing left to cover the debt. With its covenant issues, this is not a particularly pleasant scenario to be in.

Takeaway

Right now, the market really does not like what it’s seeing with Lonestar. I understand why. The recent drop in energy pricing is worrisome, and at some point, a firm like Lonestar won’t be able to handle the pain. For the time being, the company looks like it can survive, but investors should be aware of the extraordinary risk they are taking with this name. Surely, while there are opportunities here with this company, better prospects do abound.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.