What Oil Catastrophe?

Recent historic events have thrown the global oil markets for a real loop. On one hand, we have seen the fallout associated with COVID-19. What once looked like a minor pain has morphed into a global catastrophe, the end result of which is, at least for now, a significant drop in oil demand. On the other hand, the world also just saw a historic oil production cut engineered by OPEC and some of its non-OPEC allies. These two sides of the oil supply/demand coin have created a great deal of uncertainty, and while the risk is definitely on the demand side coming up short, the sum of these events looks to favor long-term bulls in the space.

A look at supply and demand

Let's get this straight right now: nobody knows by how much recent economic shuttering has impacted global demand by. This is unknowable at this time. The best we have to rely on are estimates. Some of these estimates suggest that global demand decline at this time is about 20 million barrels per day or so. Others peg the number at closer to 30 million barrels per day. What most estimates do seem to suggest, though, is that no matter how big the drop, it's likely to be temporary. Once global economies can, in a sense, re-open, demand should stage a nice comeback. The only real question is how long we need to wait for that to happen.

*Taken from the EIA

I don't generally like to use random analyst estimates. Instead, I prefer to rely on data provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) or OPEC itself. Data provided by the IEA (International Energy Agency) is also fine. Of these three organizations, the EIA is the one with the most recent assessment of the global picture. As you can see in the image above, the expectation is for some major disparities to occur between supply and demand on a global scale.

For 2020 as a whole, the organization expects global supply to average 99.39 million barrels per day. This represents a drop versus the 100.57 million barrels per day seen last year. Global demand, meanwhile, is expected to fall from 100.75 million barrels per day in 2019 to 95.52 million barrels per day. For all of 2020 as a whole, this translates to a surplus in supply of 3.87 million barrels per day, or 1.42 billion barrels for the year. Elsewhere in their monthly report, the organization stated that the aggregate supply build for the year might be closer to 1.60 billion barrels. Either way, that's clearly untenable, and it's far worse than even the last energy downturn. Next year, the expectation is for demand to outpace supply to the tune of 1.73 million barrels per day, but even that would only cover 631.45 million barrels of the build.

Breaking the data out into quarters, we can see that half of this year really isn't all that bad. In the third quarter, the expectation is for supply to outpace demand by 0.10 million barrels per day. In the fourth quarter, we are expected to see demand outpace supply by 1.60 million barrels per day. The real problem lies in the first and second quarters. The EIA currently expects first quarter supply to have been greater than demand by 5.71 million barrels per day. In the second quarter (the current quarter), this figure is expected to explode to 11.38 million barrels per day as global demand plummets to 88.04 million barrels per day.

Some important items here need to be discussed for context. For starters, the EIA's forecast does factor in US production falling. In the first quarter, it's believed that US output averaged 12.73 million barrels per day. This should fall to 11.98 million barrels per day in the current quarter and eventually should drop to 11.04 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter. While this descent may seem impossible, it's far from it. In its weekly report for last week, the organization reported a re-benchmarking that pushed weekly output down from 13 million barrels per day to 12.40 million barrels per day. Continued weakness in the space could cause it to fall even more. As a result, for 2020 as a whole, the US is expected to produce 11.76 million barrels per day. This should fall further to 11.03 million barrels per day in 2021. Future declines are also warranted here because, in its latest Drilling Productivity Report, the EIA stated that, from April to May alone this year, we should see shale output fall by 0.183 million barrels per day.

While the EIA's estimates factor in US production declining precipitously, they don't factor in the recent cuts announced by OPEC. In fact, in its monthly report, the organization stated that it assumed production from Saudi Arabia would rise to or close to full capacity. This is now no longer the case. That's because, just the other day, OPEC and some of its non-OPEC allies like Russia agreed to cuts representing 9.7 million barrels per day. These cuts will last for two months beginning in May. After that, they will decline to 7.7 million barrels per day through 2020. Then, for 16 months after that, they will drop to 5.8 million barrels per day.

*Taken from ZeroHedge

At first glance, this seems extraordinary. Their cut certainly is, but context is needed. For starters, some nations (Saudi Arabia and Russia) are cutting output from levels that they don't currently produce at. The end result will be a larger cut from Russia than the 2.508 million barrels per day they agreed to and a smaller cut from Saudi Arabia. The second issue here relates to the problem of comparability. In looking at EIA data and comparing it to OPEC-provided figures, there will be some disparities. Kazakhstan, for instance, is planning to cut its output from a base of 1.709 million barrels per day, but according to the EIA, that nation produces closer to 2.01 million barrels per day now.

There's not a lot that can be done about all of these issues, but according to my best-faith estimates, the effective cut between OPEC and non-OPEC nations should be closer to 7.99 million barrels per day than to the 9.7 million barrels per day touted by the agreement. Though far from certain (and not something I am counting on in my analysis), there are other possible parties who may contribute to the production cuts, whether willingly or not. Canada, for instance, could see production declines whether it wants them or not. Norway, meanwhile, is considering cuts to the 1.75 million barrels of crude per day that it's responsible for.

Running the numbers together, I arrived at an interesting conclusion. If the EIA is accurate regarding the current state of supply and demand and if all of its estimates for nations outside of the production cut agreement are accurate, and if all members of the production cut agreement adhere to the deal, then the end result may not be the disaster for crude that investors fear. By my math, cuts just through 2020 would be enough to take care of 1.589 billion barrels of crude. This is toward the high end of my estimate of 1.42 billion barrels and the EIA's estimate of 1.60 billion barrels that aggregate supply should exceed aggregate demand by for the current fiscal year. If this holds true, cuts beyond 2020 may not even be warranted. The market may essentially find itself in balance if the EIA's estimates are correct.

Takeaway

Right now, there's a great deal of uncertainty facing the global oil markets, but it's important to be cognizant of the data that does exist. If the EIA is accurate or close to it, and if OPEC and its allies adhere to their agreement, we could see a fairly balanced market for much of this year. Next year, we could actually see a material deficit of supply relative to demand. Of course, a lot can change. If the economic downside seen recently persists for an extended period, that could prove an issue. However, if all goes according to what the data appears to be, the OPEC+ agreement to cut output could put bulls in a nice position moving forward.

