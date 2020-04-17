My Dividend Growth Portfolio - Q1 2020 Summary

In this article, I will share my portfolio, changes in the past 3 months and stocks that are currently on my wish list.

I believe that someone who writes about financial assets should share his main holdings with his readers.

Introduction

It's time to summarize another quarter. Wow! What a quarter. The first quarter ended on a high note. Volatility is extremely high, due to the Coronavirus. The Federal Reserve keeps supporting the markets by increasing its balance sheet constantly, and the main plunged in the largest decline since 2009. The S&P 500 finished a bad quarter in terms of total returns, and my portfolio showed loses consistent with the market. The total returns were negative, but the dividend kept coming in consistently. While total return is not my ultimate benchmark, I still compare my performance to the S&P 500 as it shows an alternative way of investing.

My main goal is to achieve a growing stream of dividends, which will give me some more financial freedom. In Q1 2020, my dividend income rose by 19.8% QoQ. This is an improvement from the previous quarter. My goal for the year is 20% dividend growth, so I am on track. I attribute it to the fact that I contributed some extra funds to my dividend growth portfolio, and the fact that I was able to buy some shares for a much lower valuation. However, I may have to deal with dividend cuts if the current uncertainty regarding the virus continues.

In the past quarter, growth was achieved by investing more in high yield dividend stocks, which I found to be attractive. I am looking to keep executing my plan to achieve 20% annual dividend growth. I managed to achieve significant growth. Now I am looking for more financial growth in 2020 and crushing more goals. I am taking into account the funds I will be able to invest, 6-7% overall dividend growth and reinvesting received dividends. Without significant dividend elimination, I should be able to achieve my goal.

In the last quarterly summary, I expected 2020 to be volatile. I warned that the American elections, the execution of the Brexit at the end of the year and above all the uncertainty regarding the Coronavirus. The central banks and governments worldwide are trying to support the economy and mitigate the volatility. So far, they managed to bring some stability, but the future is still unpredictable, even in the short term.

My views haven't changed. I still believe that, in the short term, we will keep seeing higher volatility and some weaker economic data around the world, and after 10 years of expansion, we are facing recession. Investors should take this option into consideration, and nobody knows how many quarters of contraction we will see.

When we look forward into the short-term future, we should ignore the noise. Nobody knows what the markets will do in the coming month or year, but it will probably be much higher in a decade. While I monitor the markets and follow the short-term events like the elections, rate hikes, trade tensions and healthcare, I see it as a long journey.

My plan is to keep executing my investment thesis. I will keep allocating funds to my portfolio monthly. I will invest in stocks I believe are cheap or fairly valued. I will try to achieve higher dividend income and high total return. I see no reason to amend my investment thesis at the moment, as it has worked for me over the past several years. So far, I see any sign for volatility as an opportunity that allows me to buy future income for cheaper prices. If the market will be volatile due a recession, I will stick to the safest blue chips, which are usually expensive. Their dividend is usually extremely safe, and any price change is a possible opportunity. I will also try to take advantage of significant drops and buy some of the stocks that I find expensive right now. I wish you all a great quarter.

(Source: Freepik)

Investment Allocation

My dividend growth portfolio was more than 83% of my assets. In order to try to balance it, I allocated more funds to my other accounts. I want to balance it to hedge myself against possible failures in my strategy. Being overconfident in the financial world can lead to devastating results. Therefore, I am making some effort to allocate my funds and make sure that my assets stay diversified.

I want to get my dividend growth portfolio closer to the 75% figure. While I try to get it to 75%, I will have no problem with any figure between 75% and 80%. As my dividend growth portfolio grows and becomes more diversified, I will feel more comfortable with it accounting for even more than 80%. Yet, in the future, I believe that, when I buy a house as an investment or to live in, it will lower the percentage of the dividend growth portfolio in my assets. Right now, I am allocating mainly to the pension fund.

My dividend growth portfolio is very well-diversified and contains a collection of over 70 blue-chip companies. While I am proud of my achievements as a young investor, I must stay humble and diversify my investments wisely.

In 2020, I plan to start maxing my Roth IRA using mutual funds and have a lump sum of money invested by a financial firm. These two measures will help me diversify my holdings. While the Roth IRA, the pension and the dividend growth portfolio are long term investment, I plan to use the rest of the accounts as an optional down payment on a home.

In the next quarter I expect the dividend growth portfolio to account for a smaller share of my net worth as the new accounts are opened.

My Goals

Since I started setting goals, I managed to achieve most of my goals. My goals for 2020 are to achieve 20% of dividend growth, and to diversify my investments. I also plan to complete my MBA in June. I want to read at least twelve books, and with the challenges of the Coronavirus, maintain my job is also a priority.

As long as I keep executing my strategy, I will be able to achieve these goals. I am on track to achieve my dividend growth goal. I usually try to travel every year, but this year it may be a little challenging due to current situation.

By setting goals, you can organize your time better. I highly recommend it to everyone. It allows you to see your progress during the year. Just set some goals that are challenging but achievable, and make sure they are quantifiable.

Sector Allocation

As my brokerage account is my largest asset, I keep allocating money there according to my optimal sector allocation. As I am still accumulating, I don't mind buying stocks from sectors I am over-allocated to. I don't want to totally ignore my optimal allocation. Over the past quarter, I bought stocks across several sectors mainly the energy sector.

Over this quarter, I haven't changed my optimal allocation at all. It seems to work for me well. The real estate sector is an overachiever, so I probably won't add to this sector unless a great opportunity arises. In the coming quarter, I will probably invest more in industrials and energy.

I usually write articles regarding companies that I find attractive. I bought shares in some of them, while others are still on my radar. In Q2, I will try to add some more dividend growth companies. I hope that the volatility in the Nasdaq index will increase, so I may have an opportunity to buy some tech companies for better prices. However, I have been hoping for it for a very long time, and so far without success.

Sector Current Allocation Optimal Allocation Consumer Staples 21.2% 20.0% Health Care 13.7% 12.5% Industrials 11.0% 12.5% Financials 11.4% 12.5% Consumer Discretionary 9.1% 10.0% Energy and Materials 9.5% 10.0% Information Technology 8.2% 8.0% REITs 8.2% 7.5% Telecommunications 4.1% 4.0% Utilities 3.9% 3.0%

My Portfolio

The following table shows the current holdings in my brokerage account. All the companies below are part of my dividend growth portfolio. Alphabet and Facebook don't pay dividends. However, they both enjoy steady growth in their free cash flow. This metric is the base of any dividend payment. As a long-term investor, I don't mind waiting until they are ready to share some of this wealth with their investors. Alphabet and Facebook have already started buyback programs. I hope that both will offer dividends in the years to come. You can read my articles about investment in Google or Facebook for the future dividends here and here.

Sector Company Ticker % of portfolio %of income Information Technology Apple Inc. (AAPL) 2.50% 0.72% Health Care AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 0.99% 1.47% Health Care Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 2.68% 1.12% Consumer Staples Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) 1.17% 1.12% Financials Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 1.89% 1.39% Financials Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 0.60% 0.48% Financials Bank of America Corporation (BAC.PK) 1.86% 1.35% Health Care Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 0.92% 0.30% Financials Citigroup (C.PK) 0.74% 0.79% Health Care Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) 1.57% 1.50% Industrials Caterpillar (CAT) 2.10% 1.73% Information Technology Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) 0.64% 0.56% Health Care CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.38% 0.31% Energy Chevron Corporation (CVX) 2.20% 3.37% Utilities Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) 0.36% 0.41% Consumer Discretionary The Walt Disney Company (DIS) 2.60% 1.10% REIT Digital Realty Trust, Inc (DLR.PK) 2.40% 1.81% Utilities Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 0.56% 0.59% Industrials Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 1.61% 1.56% Energy Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) 2.04% 5.54% Energy Energy Transfer LP (ET) 0.29% 1.52% Industrials Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) 0.91% 0.82% Information Technology Facebook, Inc (FB) 1.31% 0.00% Industrials General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 0.44% 0.34% Consumer Staples General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 1.43% 1.22% Information Technology Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) 1.51% 0.00% Information Technology International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 0.91% 1.21% Health Care Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 4.39% 2.96% Financials JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 1.60% 1.40% Consumer Staples Kellogg Company (K) 0.47% 0.43% Consumer Staples Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 2.45% 2.00% Energy Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 0.96% 1.95% Consumer Staples The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 2.13% 1.79% Consumer Discretionary Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) 0.04% 0.10% Industrials Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 0.46% 0.30% Consumer Discretionary McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 3.43% 2.34% Health Care McKesson Corporation (MCK) 0.41% 0.13% Health Care Medtronic plc (MDT) 1.88% 1.01% Industrials 3M Company (MMM) 1.84% 1.83% Energy Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) 1.22% 3.20% Consumer Staples Altria Group Inc (MO) 1.53% 3.14% Energy MPLX LP (MPLX) 0.46% 2.57% Industrials MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) 0.37% 0.47% Utilities NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 0.61% 0.35% Consumer Discretionary Nike (NKE) 1.08% 0.31% Industrials Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 1.88% 1.11% REIT Realty Income Corp (O) 1.76% 2.18% REIT Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) 2.58% 5.01% Consumer Staples PepsiCo, Inc (PEP) 3.32% 2.55% Health Care Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.44% 0.47% Consumer Staples The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 2.14% 1.39% Consumer Staples Philip Morris International Inc (PM) 2.81% 4.37% Information Technology Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) 0.89% 0.81% Energy Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.B) 0.45% 1.17% Consumer Discretionary Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 0.92% 0.51% Consumer Staples The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 0.56% 0.44% Utilities The Southern Company (SO) 1.13% 1.16% Telecom AT&T Inc (T) 1.91% 3.24% Consumer Staples Target Corporation (TGT) 1.94% 1.23% Financials T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 0.65% 0.56% Information Technology Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 0.40% 0.34% Industrials Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 1.29% 0.85% Financials Visa Inc (V) 2.16% 0.37% Consumer Discretionary V.F. Corporation (VFC) 0.99% 0.81% Energy Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) 0.31% 0.61% REIT Ventas, Inc. (VTR) 0.42% 0.99% Telecom Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) 2.14% 2.30% Utilities Wisconsin Energy Corp (WEC) 1.22% 0.79% Financials Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 1.86% 2.86% Consumer Staples Wal-Mart Stores, Inc (WMT) 1.21% 0.54% REIT W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 1.00% 1.49% Energy Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 1.61% 3.25%

I currently own 73 companies in my portfolio. Over the quarter, I started new positions and added to existing positions. I am not worried at all about the number of positions I hold. These blue-chip companies don't need me to follow them daily. In fact, I wouldn't mind holding them even if the stock market is closed for a decade.

Acquisitions Made in Q1 2020

It was a busy quarter for me. The rapid changes in the environment forced me to react and face the headwinds while maintaining my goals. I bought shares in four sectors: consumer staples, industrials energy and financials. Staples are solid, and energy, industrials and financials were hammered and offered some good opportunities to reposition my portfolio.

In the consumer staples sector, I added to my position in The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM). It proved to be a wise decision as the stock price remained resilient and was barely affected by the massive bear market we saw in some other sectors. I may add more to this position in Q2.

In the energy sector my strategy was to combine the safest investments with some of the riskiest ones in order to lower risk and achieve higher than average dividend yield. While I invested in safe companies like Chevron (CVX) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), I bought some riskier MLPs- Energy Transfer (ET) and MPLX (MPLX). I believe their dividend is safe right now, but I do understand that the level of risk is higher, and the positions are small.

In the financial sector I bought more shares in Wells Fargo (WFC) and in the industrial sector I invested more in Emerson Electric (EMR). The logic behind these purchases was that the companies are solid and while the environment is challenging these are two market leaders that should whether the storm.

Sales Made in Q1 2020

Over the past quarter, I sold my position in seven companies. Most of them are in the consumer discretionary sector and they include Royal Caribbean (RCL), Carnival Cruise (CCL) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS). They are just too sensitive right now, and while the dividend is not eliminated yet, their current moves signal to me that it is imminent.

In the industrial sector I sold my position in Boeing after it suspended the dividend. After the 737 disasters, the current environment was simply too much for the company. Hopefully the company will recover in the coming years. I also sold my shares in BP (BP), and it is quite a unique sale since I did it not due to a dividend cut, but due to a repositioning of my portfolio when its peers where significantly more attractive.

In the real estate sector, I sold Park Hotels (PK) after the dividend was eliminated, and I also sold my position in Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), which was a tiny and fairly new one. I just don't see how the dividend can survive, since the business environment was tough to begin with.

What Am I Looking For?

When I look at my portfolio, I see a great collection of companies. Every year, I feel more confident about some companies and less confident about others. That's why diversification is key. I am always looking for the weaker links in my portfolio, and I try to measure the effect of a possible dividend cut on my dividend income.

In Q2, I will keep following the energy, financials and real estate sectors closely. While the dividends seem adequately covered now, it should be monitored closely. I am looking forward to seeing how this situation will develop. Some investors may suggest that AT&T, AbbVie, and Altria are unsafe, but I disagree.

You probably recognize the chart below, as it is part of my stock analysis. Using this chart contributes to my analysis thesis. I keep looking for Type 2 stocks mostly, as they offer the best combination of growth and income. I will look for these Type 2 stocks in the financials, industrials, and energy sectors.

In the past quarter, I bought companies that are Type 2 like J. M. Smucker and type 1 like Enterprise Products Partners. I didn’t buy any Type 1 as the market crashed and there plenty of opportunities. In the next quarter, I will look to add more type 2 stocks, and type 1 and 3 if they are attractive enough.

(Source: graph created by author)

Stocks to Consider

These stocks have all passed my initial screening and should be thoroughly analyzed before I decide to add more or initiate a new position. In the energy sector, I am looking to add more to my positions in MPLX (MPLX) and Energy Transfer (ET) together with some safer peers. I will probably not add more to Exxon Mobil in this quarter as my exposure to the company is high enough.

In the IT sector, I am still looking for an opportunity to buy Microsoft (MSFT). I will also consider buying shares in Texas Instruments if the share price gets below $90. I have been waiting for these two for years, and I still didn't have the opportunity to buy Microsoft.

In the consumer staples sector, I am looking to add more to my position in J.M Smucker. I love the current valuation, the safe dividend and the entry yield.

I will also be happy to add to companies in the Industrial sector. I am looking forward to adding to Eaton around $70 and I will look deeper into the new combination of United Technologies and Raytheon (RTX).

Conclusion

The first quarter was an amazing experience. I don't remember anything like it in the past decade. The indices and my portfolio plunged, but I managed to maintain the dividend income steady. In the coming quarters I will keep executing my investment thesis, as I invest in companies monthly. Hopefully, I will be able to achieve my goals and get closer to my long-term objectives.

The Coronavirus is probably going to accompany us for the rest of 2020 at least. We expect a significant recession, and hopefully a recovery afterwards. This is a time when I prefer either to take risks with significant rewards or stay with the safest blue chips. I'd recommend you do the same. I hope you all stay safe and healthy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN MY PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.