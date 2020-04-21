Important Message To All REIT Investors

Those who buy in 2020 also are expected to make fortunes.

"The years ahead will occasionally deliver major market declines - even panics - that will affect virtually all stocks. No one can tell you when these traumas will occur... The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble." Warren Buffett

During a regular bull market, investors earn steady 8%-12% returns per year. Most stocks are trading at close to fair value and they deliver fair returns.

However, when prices start to materially deviate from fair value, that's when enormous returns can be generated. As an example, coming out of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, REITs nearly tripled in value in just 2 years:

And this return is only the average of the sector. Many REITs saw their share price grow five times coming out of the crisis. As an example, Macerich (MAC) went from $6 to $35 in less than one year once the market realized that it would survive the crisis. With dividends, that's a nearly 700% return in just one year:

Data by YCharts

Today, it's not different. REITs are again priced at enormous discounts to net asset value, and panicked investors are saying all the same things yet again:

REITs have further to fall. Sell! Tenants are not paying their rents. Sell! Leases are worthless. Sell! Property prices are crashing. Sell! They are all going bankrupt. Sell!

In reality, these are great exaggerations from panicked investors and most REITs are not even remotely close to bankruptcy.

Here comes my important message for you:

Astute REIT investors made fortunes in 2008-2009 because they remained consistent with their approach.

They did not panic even when it looked like the world was coming to an end. They kept accumulating with great discipline and this is exactly what you should be doing today.

2008-2009 Vs. Today

Back in 2008-2009, the situation was much worse for REITs because they were over-leveraged, we were hit with the sharpest real estate crash ever recorded, and to make matters even worse, the banking system stopped working. As a result, REITs were suddenly not able to refinance their debt anymore, forcing them to cut dividends, and raise equity at fire sale prices.

Today, in comparison, the situation is not quite as bad. REIT balance sheets are stronger than ever before. The banking system is in much better shape. And while REITs are temporarily missing rent payments, they are not hit by a liquidity crunch that would force them to immediately cut dividends or issue equity.

The point is that things were much worse back in 2008-2009, and even then, REITs fully recovered in a short amount of time.

This brings us to today. Right now, many REITs are again trading at the same valuations as in 2008-2009. Here are three examples of REITs trading at their lowest valuations ever:

Example #1: Simon Property Group (SPG) is a Class A Mall REIT with an A-rated balance sheet, trading at 30 cents on the dollar, the deepest discount to NAV in its entire history. Just last year, SPG was hitting new record high sales per square foot and rents at its properties. It has a lot of pain ahead in the short run, but given that it has an A-rated balance sheet and years of liquidity, the risk of bankruptcy is very low. Insiders have bought more than $20 million in shares over the past weeks:

Source: TheTikr, data from SNL Financial

Example #2: EPR Properties (EPR) is an investment grade rated net lease REIT with a 20-year history of generating up to 3x greater returns than the rest of the market. Today, it trades at 40 cents on the dollar, a deeper discount than in 2008-2009. It owns a diverse portfolio of entertainment-related properties, which are suffering right now, but most importantly, it has a fortress balance sheet with over $1.5 billion in liquidity and no maturities before 2023. Even if no revenue was coming in for years, EPR could still survive, and as we put the crisis behind us, things will eventually normalize. EPR just authorized a $150 million share buyback program, representing 10% of its equity.

Example #3: Federal Reality Trust (FRT) is one of the bluest blue chips in the REIT sector with the longest track record of dividend growth at more than 50 years. It invests in the best-located mixed use properties in gateway markets. Its retail-centered assets are taking a hitting in the near term, but just like SPG, it also has an A-rated balance sheet so there is little concern about their survival. Priced at a ~40% discount to NAV, this is its lowest valuation ever:

These three REITs are trading at lower valuations than in 2008-2009, despite owning better assets and enjoying stronger balance sheets today.

Here is how they performed over the two-year period coming out of the last crisis:

Data by YCharts

FRT Doubled and SPG and EPR Nearly Quadrupled!

And they did so over a short two-year holding period. Yet, very few investors profited from this surge because only a few had the courage to step in and buy these bargains in times of crisis.

What investors need to realize is that the best time to invest is not when everything is sunshine and rainbows. The best time to invest is when it looks like the world might come to an end.

SPG, EPR and FRT are just three examples among many others. Right now, there's an unprecedented opportunity to buy high-quality REITs with investment grade rated balance sheets at enormous discounts to net asset value.

Uncertainty is high in the near term. But their properties will remain highly desirable in the long run, and once the crisis is put behind us, we expect them to surge just like they did in the post 2008-2009 period.

Right now, you can literally buy real estate for 50 cents or less on the dollar due to the market’s excessive focus on short-term results. Normally, these REITs pay 3%-5% dividend yields. Now they pay 6%-12% dividend yields.

We’re Not Waiting. We’re Buying Today

At High Yield Landlord, we are loading up because we understand that once again, the world won’t come to an end, and strong companies will thrive again.

We cannot predict when the market will recover, but we are confident that quality REITs bought at these distressed prices will provide significant returns in the coming years.

Don’t be the investor who endlessly waits for a “bottom” which is impossible to predict. When prices are so low, it does not make sense to hope for another 10%-20% drop because you are risking to miss a 100%-200% recovery. Don’t be too greedy. Jump on the train before it leaves the station.

Opportunities are Abundant! Act Now!

Here at High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on deeply discounted real estate at the moment. Opportunities are abundant and now is time to act while the market is volatile! We are sharing all our Top Ideas with our 1,500 members. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! You will get instant access to our 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We have limited spots at a 28% discount. Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR; SPG; MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.