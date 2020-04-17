GBP/JPY To Revisit Recent Lows

The current shifts in speculative positions, combined with the collapse in EUR/JPY and the sharp drop in the GBP/JPY yield spread, support such a move. A upside reversal may well occur later, but traders should consider further downside as being likely in the short term.

However, GBP/JPY has been able to retrace to the upside more recently. Yet, in this author's opinion, the pair is likely to revisit its recent lows.

The GBP/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the British pound sterling in terms of the Japanese yen, has fallen sharply into 2020 (in spite of a recent retracement to the upside). In truth, all GBP crosses have fallen sharply, owing perhaps not directly to the emergence of COVID-19 but rather the effects that the pandemic has had on markets.

There are reasons for the initial sell-off in GBP FX crosses. As I wrote in March, where I correctly predicted that GBP/CHF would strengthen after hitting the lows, I explained the following:

Historically, GBP was not viewed as such a risky currency, as the country enjoyed a strong economy and relative political stability. The Brexit saga has meant that political uncertainty has increased, while the UK no longer has the safety of unity within the European Union. The COVID-19 pandemic could perhaps not have arrived at a worse time for GBP, which has likely contributed significantly to the recent risk-off moves we have seen in GBP.

Other factors included short-term illiquidity in the UK government bond market, which produced further risk and uncertainty. Nevertheless, GBP crosses have been able to retrace some of the recent downside (including GBP/USD, GBP/CHF and GBP/JPY). The daily candlestick chart below illustrates recent GBP/JPY price action.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

GBP/JPY has fallen not only due to GBP weakness, but also a strong Japanese yen. In a more recent article of mine, I covered EUR/JPY and commented that due to the increased volatility in global markets, risk sentiment is likely to remain somewhat tepid. I also noted that lower interest rates (which have been cut across the world, in response to the COVID-19 crisis) have made international bond purchases less attractive for Japanese investors. We should expect this combination to result in fewer JPY outflows for the time being.

Since the euro and the pound tend to correlate positively against the other countries' currencies, we should also naturally expect GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY to correlate quite strongly. The chart below demonstrates this; GBP/JPY is illustrated by the daily candlesticks, while the blue line illustrates EUR/JPY.

These crosses remain correlated, although EUR/JPY has broken down further than GBP/JPY, as shown above. What we should expect to see is further weakness for GBP/JPY until another low is found in this pair. This is likely to be driven more so by yen strength rather than pound weakness. Other than USD, which generally remains in high demand, the Japanese yen's reduced outflows are likely to support the currency in an unconventional fashion.

Yen strength will, in other words, drag most currencies downward against the yen. Yen strength has perhaps recently been supported by an unwinding of speculative short positions - a phenomenon we can see from the chart below which shows weekly data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) weekly Commitments of Traders report.

(Source: Investing.com)

We could see several more weeks of yen strength going forward. In addition to speculative positions unwinding against the yen, speculative long positions in favor of GBP have dropped. Indeed, we could see a fall into short territory, which would really tip the scales in favor of further GBP/JPY downside.

(Source: Investing.com)

Note that we should not necessarily write off the pound; it is likely to stage a comeback, and may well continue to against currencies such as CHF (see my other article, referenced earlier). However, GBP/JPY is likely to favor downside as the yen becomes less liquid globally, while GBP continues to struggle in a relatively weak environment for risk-taking.

While interest rate differentials are perhaps less relevant in this environment, the chart below also shows that the one-year interest rate spread between UK and Japanese government bonds has waned more than spot GBP/JPY prices.

Since a currency becomes more attractive to hold in terms of another currency when its underlying yield rises, the drop in the yield spread for GBP/JPY indicates further downside. In this author's opinion, there are few reasons to buy GBP versus JPY at present. On the other hand, while we should expect to see GBP/JPY revisit the lows, GBP crosses are likely to become attractive on the long side (over the longer term).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.