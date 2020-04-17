BeiGene Reports Positive Data, And Other News: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

BeiGene Reports Phase 3 Trial Meeting Primary Endpoint

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) reported that its Phase 3 trial assessing tislelizumab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy alone. The findings formed a part of the planned interim analysis, as assessed by an independent review committee. The analysis did not identify any new safety signals, and the safety profile of the drug candidate used in conjunction with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy was in line with the already known risks associated with each study treatment.

BeiGene is now looking to file a supplemental new drug application for the drug candidate as a first-line treatment for non-squamous NSCLC with the drug authorities in China. Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene said,

"These results add to our growing body of evidence demonstrating the efficacy and safety of tislelizumab for the treatment of advanced cancers. We look forward to continuing to evaluate tislelizumab in more than 25 studies, including 15 potentially registration-enabling trials."

Tislelizumab is an anti-PD-1 antibody designed for treating non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

BGB-A317-304 is a Phase 3, open-label, multi-center, randomized trial. It aims to assess tislelizumab at 200mg dosage every three weeks in conjunction with pemetrexed and investigator's choice of platinum vis a vis pemetrexed and platinum alone. The trial focuses on patients suffering from previously untreated stage IIIB or stage IV non-squamous NSCLC and with no EGFR mutations or ALK translocations. The key secondary endpoints are overall survival and safety. The enrolment for the study was started in July 2018. It involved randomizing 334 patients in 2:1 to be given tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy or chemotherapy alone.

BeiGene recently reported that the drug candidate was approved by China's National Medical Products Administration for PD-L1 high expressing advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma patients who have progressed during or after platinum chemotherapy. The drug is already approved in China for treating classic Hodgkin's lymphoma. The latest approval was provided on the basis of a Phase II trial of the drug candidate in China and South Korea. The company reported that the investigators found a complete response rate of 9.9 percent, while an objective response rate was at 24.8 percent. BeiGene SVP Wendy Yan said,

"We hope our broad development program for tislelizumab, which encompasses 15 potentially registration-enabling trials globally and in China, in indications including lung, liver, esophageal, gastric, nasopharyngeal, and MSI-H or dMMR cancers, in addition to classical Hodgkin's lymphoma and urothelial carcinoma, will continue its momentum and benefit more patients."

However, this is not all, as the company also announced the launch of Brukinsa trial in later stage COVID-19 patients. The company has submitted a Phase 2 randomized trial to the FDA for enrolling 42 patients. It is expected that the results will be available in two to three months. Brukinsa is a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor and is also called Zanubrutinib. In November 2019, it was approved in the US for treating patients suffering from mantle cell lymphoma.

Molina Calls Off Deal With NextLevel Health

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) announced that it has nixed its deal with NextLevel Health Partners. The acquisition deal was valued at $50 million and was announced in January this year. The company made this announcement while submitting a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. According to the filing, the termination was mainly due to NextLevel's "stated unwillingness to close" as per the deal.

Molina mainly deals in providing managed healthcare insurance services under the government programs such as Medicaid and Medicare. It also provides the services through state insurance marketplaces. As of the end of 2019, the company offered its services to nearly 3.3 million members using its locally operated health plans. NextLevel, on the other hand, provided managed care insurance services to Medicaid and Medicare subscribers in Illinois' Cook County.

Molina sought to fortify its position in the Illinois market by undertaking NextLevel acquisition. The company also expected to gain operating cost leverage through this deal. However, pursuant to the latest development, the company said,

"Molina Healthcare Inc. has terminated its agreement to acquire all of the capital stock of NextLevel Health Partners Inc. due to the seller's stated unwillingness to close pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement."

The company did not provide any further details.

Molina Healthcare also provided updates about its relief efforts for its members, employees, communities and providers. The company had earlier announced waving all member COVID-19 related testing and treatment costs. It is also collaborating with Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) for offering virtual urgent care services and providing free home delivery of prescription medicines through any CVS Pharmacy.

Molina reported that it has accelerated $150 million worth of payments to its providers. It has also extended all previously approved prior authorizations until September 1, 2020.

Alnylam Receives Fast Track Tag For Vutrisiran

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announced that its lead drug candidate Vutrisiran has been granted Fast Tack tag by the FDA. The drug is an RNAi therapeutic product and is designed to treat adults suffering from polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis. It is a rare inherited disorder in which a protein called amyloid builds up in organs and tissues leading to the loss of sensation in the limbs, feet and hands.

The company expects the topline data from its Phase 3 trial early next year. Alnylam is running two Phase 3 clinical trials called HELIOS A Phase III and HELIOS B Phase III. One of these trials is designed to pit Vutrisiran against Onpattro for treating neurological impairment. The trial already has 164 patients enrolled, which have been randomized to either receive Vutrisiran or Onpattro. The latter is Alnylam's current hATTR drug.

The second trial will test the drug candidate against placebo and has 600 patients enrolled. This Phase 3 study will assess the effect of Vutrisiran on all-cause mortality and hospitality pertaining to the cardiovascular system. The fast track tag from the FDA offers several benefits, including the provision for submitting a rolling new drug application. It also expedites the review process for vaccines and drugs aiming to treat serious ailments.

Vutrisiran already has Orphan Drug designation granted to it by the FDA for treating ATTR amyloidosis in the United States as well as in the European Union. The company has also completed the rolling submission of the NDA seeking approval for Lumasiran, which is also an RNAi-based drug, designed for treating hyperoxaluria type 1. Alnylam is currently collaborating with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) for developing Fitusiran. It is carrying out enrollments for ATLAS Phase III, aiming to design treatment for hemophilia A or B with and without inhibitors.

