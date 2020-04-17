Here's What To Watch Before Buying DBO

Bullish factors are entering the balance on the supply side, but we need a demand recovery before shifting from neutral to bullish.

Over the past year, the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO) has taken a hit in line with an overall drop in crude markets as seen in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha.

While the crude markets are certainly bearish at this point, I believe that over the next few weeks, we will see a fundamental shift which will suggest that it is time to buy DBO. At present, we are not there yet, but in the following section, I will detail the key fundamentals to keep an eye on during the coming months.

Crude Fundamentals

When it comes to understanding crude oil markets, there are a handful of key themes at work which are strongly impacting the supply balance. These factors represent both supply and demand variables and are currently conflicting in that they are lending both bullish and bearish weight upon the balance. In this section, we’ll walk through these variables and spell out what would be required for us to shift our bias from neutral to bullish – a shift which is likely to come within a few weeks.

First off, let’s talk about the coronavirus. As this pandemic has spread around the world, we have seen an incredible decline in crude oil demand. Put simply, crude oil is ultimately a transportation fuel and when fewer people are driving or flying, less crude is needed and therefore refineries slow.

As you can see in the above chart, refining utilization is at the lowest point it has been in over 5 years. From a percentage standpoint, fewer than 70% of the barrels of capacity available for production are currently being utilized, which means that we are seeing one of the largest slowdowns in the history of demand for crude oil.

The story here is very straightforward: quarantines for the coronavirus have led to a collapse in the demand for gasoline, distillate, and jet fuel, which means that refineries are slowing down to avoid flooding the market. And the solution to this situation is just as straightforward: when quarantines lift, we will see a recovery in demand and refining runs will increase once again.

This slowdown in demand is noteworthy in that it is an incredibly bearish force upon the balance. As you can see in the following chart, inventories are currently skyrocketing in a fashion which is dramatically outside of historical norms.

At present, we are sitting at the second-largest year-to-date build ever seen and if this trend continues for even another 2-3 weeks, we will surpass the levels seen in 2015 (higher gray line following on chart).

What these charts really serve to point out is this: crude fundamentals are dramatically bearish right now due to an unprecedented collapse in refining demand. However, there are two offsetting bullish variables which bring the balance to be more neutral when viewed in total.

First off, let’s talk about production. For the past year, crude production has been in decline.

However, as the price of oil has fallen to around $20 per barrel over the last few weeks, producers have dramatically slashed spending. There are several analyses out there which detail individual companies and their plans, so I won’t mention anyone specifically here. But the case is pretty uniform across the E&P sector: crude production is dramatically poised to fall which will greatly accelerate the trend in place since late 2018.

What this tangibly means is that over the coming weeks, we are going to see one of the largest changes in crude oil production ever seen. We are already seeing this data in the weekly rig count figure provided by Baker Hughes. There is some lag between changes in rig count and production, but with the current pace of 10% reductions per week in rigs, we are poised to see a very large drop in production in the coming weeks.

This in and of itself would be a very bullish variable for crude oil, but we also have to see the historic OPEC+ agreement. If you didn’t see the news, over the last week, OPEC and Russia have agreed to the largest cuts in history. When you combine the lost supply from the OPEC deal as well as the drop in crude production expected out of the United States due to declining rig count, the supply side becomes very bullish.

And yet, this bullishness must be tempered against the lost demand from the coronavirus. And this is why I am currently neutral crude oil – we have incredibly bearish fundamentals meeting incredibly bullish fundamentals which basically iron out for the next few weeks. However, when we begin to see quarantines lift, crude oil is poised to become very bullish as an increase in demand eats into a greatly diminished level of supply. In other words, when we see a recovery in demand, it will likely be time to buy DBO.

About DBO

When it comes to trading the crude oil markets, DBO is one of my favored instruments in the lineup of ETPs. My outlook on DBO is shaped strongly by its rolling methodology. In this section, I’ll briefly walk you through the strengths of this ETF.

The basic issue with giving perpetual exposure to a futures curve in the form of an ETP like DBO is that at some point you have to roll exposure into later-month futures contracts because futures contracts have an expiration date. This process is simple enough – you just sell out of one month and buy into another at the same time – but a nuance of futures pricing clouds the returns of the fund.

This nuance is this: futures prices generally converge towards the spot price in a typical month. This means that if you have futures prices increasing in value along the curve (called contango), you’ll see losses from roll yield because you are holding long exposure in futures contracts which are higher than the spot price and these contracts are declining in value in relation to the front. This source of return (losses or gains from futures converging towards the spot price) is called roll yield and it is a big problem for commodity ETPs.

Here’s what I really like about DBO: it dynamically shifts its exposure in an attempt to best benefit holders of the fund. What this tangibly means is that it utilizes the DBIQ methodology which basically studies the futures curve and moves exposure into the months which are most likely to benefit long holders in the note.

The “under-the-hood” explanation here is that roll yield impacts futures contracts differently, depending on market environment (contango and backwardation as well as the degree of contango and backwardation seen in the curve). This means that the quantitative approach utilized by DBO will likely have it shifting exposure to further months in the curve in environments like this and actively rolling to avoid the negative effects of roll yield to the greatest extent possible.

We’re just scratching the surface as per the quantitative analysis which goes on under the surface in this type of methodology, but for investors simply looking to invest in oil, DBO makes for a good choice because it is able to dynamically approach the roll yield problem in a way which greatly benefits holders. For a comparison versus a popular competitor: on a year-to-date basis, USO is down 65% while DBO is only down 42%. And each of these ETFs holds crude oil but simply uses different rolling methodologies – this is the power of dynamic rolling.

Here’s a chart showing the power of DBO’s rolling methodology as compared to that of USO during the current strong contango environment of this year – as you can see, during times like these, it truly shines on a relative basis.

All this said, roll yield is still negative for crude oil since WTI futures are in contango. However, it is my belief that in the coming weeks, we will see crude oil become more bullish which will weaken the level of contango in the market. When we see crude demand begin to recover, it will likely be a very good time to buy DBO – but until then, standing on the sidelines is the best bet.

Conclusion

Crude markets have taken a strong hit as coronavirus demand has greatly surpassed declining production. Bullish factors are entering the balance on the supply side, but we need a demand recovery before shifting from neutral to bullish. Roll yield management in DBO is superior to popular alternative funds, which greatly benefits shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.