PDC Energy's Radical Change In Plans

Everywhere you look in the oil and gas space, companies have been slammed by the downturn in crude prices that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. Even larger players like PDC Energy (PDCE) have been no exception. The company, for the second time in recent weeks, has come out with plans to reduce capital spending for the current fiscal year and, tentatively, for 2021 as well. This maneuver, as well as other cost-cutting initiatives, will see a real impact on the firm’s production, but if all goes according to plan, management believes that the company will still manage to generate free cash flow this year and next. This is uncommon in the energy space at the moment. Most players are struggling to stay alive, so to see a firm still project positive cash flow at or near current prices warrants special consideration.

Major cuts

Special times call for special measures. That’s what PDC Energy believes and it is right. Earlier this year, the company said that it planned to allocate between $1 billion and $1.1 billion toward its capital spending program. This included significant activity on its Wattenberg properties as well as in the prolific Delaware Basin. Given the significant drop in oil prices in recent weeks, though, the firm has had to backtrack some.

Instead of its prior capital budget, the firm now expects to spend only between $500 million and $600 million on its assets. At the midpoint, this translates to a cut of 47.6%. Generally speaking, such a large cut could mean havoc for a firm. After all, the oil and gas industry is very much capital-intensive. Many firms spend most, if not all, of their cash flows just to maintain or grow modestly their production year over year. To see a player cut its spending by so much is, at first glance, a red flag.

Fortunately for PDC Energy, the end result likely won’t be so bad. According to management, the cut in spending will result in output this year declining by 10% compared to what the business produced in 2019. This translates to 7.20 million boe for the year based off of the firm’s output in 2019 of 72 million boe. The drop for oil will be even worse at 20%, which works out to 5.20 million barrels when considering the company’s 28.98 million barrels of output last year. This is actually a sizable falloff in output, but some context is needed. For starters, part of it is forced as opposed to the company simply following its decline curve. In both May and June, management wants to see to it that overall production is curtailed by between 20% and 30% on a boe (barrel of oil equivalent) basis.

Another consideration here is the long-term impact of cutting. Because of the nature of the industry, spending cuts today won’t necessarily impact output until several months later. The real test, then, might come in 2021. Fortunately for shareholders, management has provided some glimpse into that. If the company keeps capex flat in 2021 compared to 2020, the expectation is for oil output that year to grow by between 5% and 10%. This would result in oil production for 2021 ranging between 24.34 million barrels and 25.50 million based on my math. No such guidance was provided for natural gas and NGLs, so there is some uncertainty there.

In addition to cutting capex materially, PDC Energy has decided to look at other areas where it might reduce spending. In particular, it looks to be targeting payroll. Senior management has taken a ‘voluntary’ pay cut of 15% across the board. The firm will also look into reducing employee headcount by an unspecified amount, and all employees remaining will be subject to tiered pay cuts. In all, the hope is to see general and administrative costs fall by more than 10% compared to the firm’s original budget. This would translate to additional cost reductions of more than $15.33 million for the year.

Predicting the future is impossible, but when hedges are in play the impossible can become the estimable. For 2020, PDC Energy has around 70% of its oil production currently hedged at a weighted-average price of around $58 per barrel. This is due to a mixture of swaps and two-way collars. About 30% of natural gas is also hedged, with prices averaging $2 per Mcf. Some (but less) hedging is also available for 2021 as well.

Due to these cost-cutting initiatives and thanks to the hedges on PDC Energy’s books, the oil and gas E&P firm believes that free cash flow for the current fiscal year will be more than $100 million. This assumes WTI prices of $25 per barrel, natural gas prices of $2 per Mcf, and NGL realized prices of $5 per barrel for the current fiscal year. This is down materially from the $250 million in free cash flow the company was expecting earlier this year. That $250 million figure, it should be said, was assuming the higher capex figure but it also assumed WTI pricing of $52.50 per barrel and natural gas pricing of $2 per Mcf. For 2021, management expects free cash flow to also total around $100 million or more, but that will require pricing to be $30 per barrel for oil and $2.50 per Mcf for natural gas. The oil hurdle probably won’t be too hard to meet, but the natural gas one might be.

Takeaway

What we can see here by looking at PDC Energy is a firm with a management team that knows how to plan for a tragedy. Nobody saw this crisis coming. Or at least nobody in the energy space did. Having said that, the management team at PDC Energy has shown that when big, unexpected catastrophes hit, creativity and bold decisions are necessary in order to stay on top of matters. This latest set of maneuvers for the firm, while painful for shareholders and all other stakeholders alike, was likely necessary for the health of the firm. Instead of remaining stagnant or just doing the bare minimum, management at PDC Energy has taken big steps aimed at ensuring the long-term health of the enterprise. This is something investors and prospective investors alike should applaud.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.