At NuStar Energy, They Are Buying

NuStar might choose to lower dividends to continue with some level of capital improvement, but it has options.

NuStar Energy's (NS) insiders just bought shares, begging us to explore why and whether or when investors might follow. We hope we can answer investors' questions. When insiders buy shares of their own company, investors must pay attention, especially with insider purchases representing millions. NuStar, an energy transportation company, maintains a network of pipelines throughout large portions of the lower United States. Not unlike other pipeline companies, it is experiencing financial stress.

Stock Purchases

The unprecedented circumstances impacting energy worldwide leave pipeline companies lurching for survival, answers and rethinking company plans. But, since the beginning of March, company insiders purchased almost one half of a million shares at prices near $10. In essence, insiders paid approximately $5 million of their own money. They're betting heavily against the market.

Financials

At the end of 2019, NuStar generated $1.5 billion in sales, $400 million in operating income, $650 million in adjusted EBITDA. Cost of sales related to operation was $670 million. The company guided 2020 EBITDA at $750 million. Yearly interest expense equals $180 million. On December 29, 2019, it had access to $750 million worth of liquidity.

We included a slide from the recent Barclays presentation summarizing 2019 and guidance for 2020 regarding EBITDA and DCF coverage.

The company generated a significant level of cash (EBITDA) equaling approximately 45% of revenue.

NuStar's Vision

From the company's webpage, "NuStar currently has approximately 9,800 miles of pipeline and 74 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids." It distributes 1.7 million barrels a day of which approximately a third are products and the rest crude. One of its growth strategies includes exporting crude oil through Corpus Christi, Texas. The slide below, from the same conference, adds details to its export vision.

Some of its assets are located at sweet spots in the Permian Basin, a growth area now in jeopardy from the extremely low crude prices.

The Virus & Energy Conflict

Two synergistic forces collided, forcing the world crude oil price toward levels unseen for decades; crude plummeted into the teens. Last March, Saudi Arabia threw a rusty oil wrench at the market, when the Russians refused to cooperate with further oil production cuts. The nation promised production rates increases from 9 million barrels per day to 12 or 13 million barrels. Almost simultaneously, the deadly virus engulfed the world, forcing nations to shut down both transportation and other forms of energy usage. Estimates believe that usage rates dropped 20% overnight. The world now swims with excess crude.

The Situation

Over the past several years, OPEC lost market share to United States shale. This is a short-term issue. Long-term, looking out over 25 years, at least 4 new Saudi-sized fields must be found and developed. For now, it seems to us that oil pricing between $50-70 appears to be the optimum. In our view, companies such as NuStar and Plains All American (PAA) continually show Permian shale breakevens just under $50, while President Trump badgers the Saudis for production increases with Brent pricing above $70.

The current price is much lower. The United States seems to have remedies: levy imports at some price, diplomacy with OPEC and others, temporarily block outside oil, or form a world coalition with each nation promising to follow production limits for the next few years. Our President seems to be using diplomacy when in early April he announced that Saudi and Russia would meet about fixing the glut. He offered no timeline. When asked, Russia claimed no talks were planned nor any timeline. We also believe that the United States' best approach is adding tariffs at least temporarily, if the world insists on continued overproduction. We believe that the President's shot across the bow is just the beginning of a viable solution. For more details, the article, "What Really Caused Oil to Rally By 25%", offers many interesting thoughts and insights. Most recently, the world oil producers met at the end of the second week of April announcing a 10+ million barrel/day cut. The President plans to wait to see what happens.

A Few Simple Places to Watch for the Rebirth of Energy Consumption

Demand, under the lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus, was deeply shocked. But with time, this also will dissipate. We begin by offering a few places to monitor. The first is the weekly petroleum report issued by the EIA. This view reports the status of weekly production and inventories.

The above figure is the EIA report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. In our view, the report contains critical parameters, products delivered (near the bottom), production (located in the middle section) and changes in inventory (located in the top section). In the week-over-week comparisons, products delivered dropped by 1.5 million barrels per day. The previous week showed a drop of 1 million barrels. Since the travel bans became effective, petroleum project usage dropped by 10%. With some states such as Florida not enforcing travel bans until recently, this drop in usage isn't a bottom. Watching for the usage bottom is critical for us.

Changes in inventory provide early signals for changes in rates. In the past week, crude inventories jumped 13 million barrels or rose at a rate of 2 million a day. Gasoline inventories also increased by a million a day. Heavier products dropped by a few million, signaling deficit production rates.

The last reported value we watch is oil production from the US fields. It remained unchanged at 13 million barrels a day, meaning that it was either stored, pumped and stored or used. This last parameter often lags the other two, but is a good indicator of how much feedstocks or products are being pumped through pipelines. Thus far, this hasn't changed; it will.

A second report, worth watching, also issued by the United States EIA, is its weekly summary letter.

This second source adds a couple of important points, including levels of gasoline and heavy product imports. During the last week, almost 700,000 barrels per day of foreign gasoline was imported. Our experience suggests that this is a high value. Heavy product imports remained low at 100,000 barrels per day.

Once the markets begin to stabilize, likely in the next few reports, investors will have a sense of the drop. This should reflect approximately how much the revenue might drop for pipeline companies such as NuStar. These sources offer evidence about the opposite also. We understand that contracts often contain use or pay options. Without access, we must wait for company formal reports detailing actual negative effects on revenue.

NuStar's Options

The last few EIA reports suggest that the pipeline must begin adjusting to lower volumes, likely experiencing troughs at 15-20% lower for at least a short period of time. Revenues from volumes might drop similarly.

During periods of significant negative disruptions, companies may adjust cash flows through layoffs, capital spending and in the case of dividend-issuing entities, lower dividends. For NuStar, layoffs are off the table. From a news article, "We have a no-layoff policy at NuStar, as we believe that our employees will be the ones who will help us get through this difficult time." This leaves dividends and capital as the only sources.

The most recent annual report states, "For the year ended December 31, 2019, the net cash provided by operating activities was used to fund our distributions to unitholders of $380.0 million..."

With regard to capital, the company announced a $100 million reduction in capital expenses for the coming year with more cuts promised if needed. The following slide from the Barclays Midstream Conference shows that the major pieces for its master plan have been completed and are now working on clean-up, "the sweet spots." Under this type of circumstances, capital spending is very nimble without significant damage to business performance. But approximately, $60 million a year of capital is maintenance-related and not likely cut.

The following table explores NuStar's viability under different levels of lost revenue.

NS Performance Revenue (Billions) Operating Expenses (Billions) Difference (Billions) Interest Expense (Billions) Cash After Interest (Billions) Capital + Divys (Billions) ** Excess Cash (Billions) Case 0 * 1.65 0.9 0.75 0.18 0.57 0.60 0 Case 1 -5% 1.57 0.9 0.67 0.18 0.50 0.60 -0.10 Case 2 -10% 1.5 0.9 0.60 0.18 0.42 0.60 -0.18 Case 3 -15% 1.42 0.9 0.52 0.18 0.36 0.60 -0.26

* NuStar guided EBITDA up approximately $80 year over year. We estimated added revenue year over year by $80/0.45. Operating expenses were increased to 1.65 * 0.55.

** Capital after latest announcement.

Although the table doesn't include all costs, it gives us some feeling of the financial health of the company. For example, even in what we believe is the worst case (Case 2), it could continue paying a dividend of $0.60 per quarter, hold cash balances somewhat even, by just decreasing capital to its minimum level. It is also clear that NuStar had planned 2020 with some level of cash flow neutrality.

We, like everyone else, don't have a crystal ball to forecast the balance of the year, but it seems that NuStar's financial health is reasonably in control. With almost $1 billion in liquidity, it seems that it would take a much deeper contraction to leave the company in dire straits.

Investment Advice

Similar to other pipeline companies, we are sitting on our hands and waiting before purchasing more shares of the company even at the extremely low prices below $10. But, it seems to us that NuStar will weather this storm in reasonably strong shape. With the CEO buying, it seems he agrees.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.