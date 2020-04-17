Reviewing The Floating Rate CEF Space

We sift through the rubble of the floating rate CEF space and find a few options that have lower downside risk and strong upside reward.

The sector is not without risk. Defaults are just 1.84% and are likely to skyrocket. They reached 13% in 2008 and could be higher today with lower recoveries.

We lay out a compelling case for loans today for those willing to take the risks. Forward returns from these low levels have typically been very rewarding.

(This report was published to members of Yield Hunting on April 8th. All data herein except in the update section are from that date)

While I'm not currently in favor of this particular asset class, I do want to highlight it along with the most attractive closed-end funds ("CEFs") for those investors who do not share the same view or who want to keep exposure. There is some opportunity here.

What Happened Recently?

Going into today, the S&P LSTA Leveraged Loan price was $83.21, a significant discount from where it was two months ago ($98.91). Below are the two flagship loan ETFs, Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) and iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT). Loan CEFs have fared far worse.

The loan space is susceptible to fund flows just like non-agency and to a lesser extent, municipal bonds. Sentiment for loans can be a big driver of the forward performance of them.

As usual, we approach loans and high yield bonds with the same type of analysis. We look at the sectors from a top-down vantage point. What are the drivers for loans in the next year? How much downside risk do we see? From there, we can take a deeper dive into the funds in the sector to see if there are compelling opportunities. For some, the sector analysis is irrelevant as they tend to just want to jump into undervalued funds relative to the peers in the sector and play the reversion.

Loans do look cheap here so opportunistic investors may want to take notice. The loan index bottomed at 76.2 on March 23rd and has since rebounded about 7 points or ~12%. March was the worst month ever for loans.

The chart below shows the difference between loans, non-investment grade corporates, and investment grade corporates. The size of the markets is key. Only a few years ago, the loan market was much smaller at $700-800B but most new issuance in the junk space came in the form of loans as investors did not want to be locked into fixed-coupon bonds.

Why Loans May Be An Opportunity For The Risk-Tolerant Investor

The current pricing on loans implies a significant default rate - one that is nearly as high as 2008. As we noted earlier, the sector is susceptible to fund flows and sentiment, and clearly today, sentiment is very bearish. Of course, when everyone is bearish, that tends to be the best time to get in.

At ~83 cents on the dollar, loans have already staged a decent rebound after hanging around the 76-78 cent level for a few days in late March. For comparison purposes, the price on the index reached a low of 60 cents on the dollar in late 2008. Also, during the energy selloff of 2014-2016, loans hit a bottom around 88 cents before rebounding.

The most comparative downturn was in 2008, though we haven't fallen nearly as much in this slowdown. The forward 12-month return was over 50% but the price was also 15-17 points lower. If we extrapolate the 12-month returns from the other low prices, we get an estimated 28% of return over the next twelve months. Of course, this all assumes that the prices 'snap back' in a similar V-shaped recovery as it did in 2008.

If we stretch out the timeline a bit due to the uncertainty of the duration of this virus/quarantine, then the 12-month return is just over 19%.

This is commentary from Callan Associates:

While recent performance paints a dire picture, it’s important to recognize these instruments are senior in the capital structure. Strong issuers also remain in the market, more than a few of which are trading lower for technical reasons because they are the most liquid names that motivated sellers can tap for cash. Based on discussions Callan has had with non-bank lenders, opportunities are available to acquire loans to leading franchises—with quality assets, no other debt in their capital structure, low capital expenditure requirements, and strong interest coverage and liquidity profiles to withstand a prolonged slowdown—at significant discounts to par. Yields for broadly syndicated loans exceed those for high yield bonds, which are generally subordinate to loans. At these discounts it is not uncommon to see returns over subsequent periods exceed double digits.

At these spreads, at L+750 for double-B rated loans, you can lock in some decent-sized yields and large discounts. These opportunities do not come around very often. In fact, we had just five opportunities in the last 15 years. And two of those were only marginal opportunities (2011 and 2018).

Lastly, the loan space is a great way to play the flat or inverted yield curve. Loans today have higher current yields with little to no duration and offer up higher income streams than fixed coupon high yield bonds.

What Are The Risks?

Obviously, the largest risk is a tickup in defaults, which most people agree is almost an assured thing. The current default rate is just 1.84%, which is not far off their long-term expansion phase of the cycle average. For a comparison, the default rate soared to 13% in 2008 and over 5% in 2015. The distress ratio was over 90% (meaning the percentage of loans trading below $80). Today, that ratio is 24%. So we could see far more downside and widespread pain.

Aside from further sector declines, there are the obvious declines in some underlying industries. Oil and gas, hospitality, and airlines are clearly in the crosshairs here. Even if we see a V-shaped recovery, with all the job losses and virus fears, it is unlikely that people will travel nearly as much. Thus, oil and gas consumption is unlikely to return to prior levels. This is exacerbated by more working-from-home activity.

So examining the largest industries within a loan CEF is very important and must be a factor when selecting funds. We want to stay in the higher-quality space looking for funds with the largest allocation to BB-rated loans with little or no exposure in CCC-rated.

We also have the collapse in short-term (libor) rates. 30-day libor today is near 1.39 and likely heading quickly towards zero to match treasury bills. We are also likely to return to the "old days" when new loans had "floors" to them, reducing some overall spread.

Lastly, and least worrisome, is the shift away from libor as the reference rate and towards the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). While unlikely to cause any issues, there may be a small hiccup in the market.

Closed-End Fund For Review

We did a scoring worksheet for the entire floating rate space, assessing both valuation and fundamentals to find the "best" funds. No fund is perfect so for spaces like floating rate, we think this system works the best. It balances the fundamentals with 'cheapness' of the sector to find the best-positioned funds for the amount of risk being assumed. Be careful for recommendations in this space that only incorporate valuation (z-scores, discounts, etc.) because very often there’s a reason for cheap valuations.

Our favorite ideas:

(1) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term (FIV)

This is one we've highlighted several times in the past year. This is one of the few target terms left in the floating rate space (remember, that means that it liquidates at a certain date and price in the future). The liquidation date is February 1, 2022, and the price is $9.83 of original principal, after accounting for a 2 cent offering cost.

One of the things we like about the fund is the higher quality of the underlying loans. 12.5% of the portfolio is investment grade and the rest primarily BB with some single B. What allowed for the fund to score well was the very low allocation to anything below single B rated debt. Even better is the fact that over 99% of the portfolio is first lien senior secured loans, meaning they are at the top of the food chain when it comes to liquidation during default proceedings.

One of the issues we have noted with target term funds is if the current NAV is below the target NAV, then there is a good chance they will cut the distribution down to conserve it in order to hit their objective ($9.83). We've seen several cuts over the last year but that is expected. With the NAV down in the low-to-mid $8 area, they will likely have to cut harder. The NAV also has performed the best from a YTD aspect with less downside risk.

Still, the play here is not the yield, which is low at 3.6%. If you buy at a -10% discount, you are getting a 10% return in 22 months plus the 3.6% annual in yield (although that could come down). The total return at a -10% discount is thus 33% over 22 months (~18% annual) by our estimation should the fund hit the objective. The low yield is likely turning away some investors. In reality, the yield is just gravy. The shares are volatile and you can certainly place stinker bids to see if they get lifted.

(2) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL)

This is another target term with a liquidation of October 31, 2022, at the same $9.83 NAV target. The current discount is -9.86%, implying a nearly 4% annual tailwind to your investment. Compared to FIV above, EFL has a much larger distribution yield at 7.0% after cutting again in April, the second such cut in the last 8 months.

The portfolio is 84% loans and 14% fixed-rate bonds. One of the things that jumps out at me is the better sectors in their top 10 compared to FIV.

EFL is a high-quality floating rate loan fund with a significant discount to NAV that is set to liquidate two years from October 1. The last NAV was $8.01, which means it is $1.85 below target. Some would say that the chance of it reaching that level is low but given the sharp rebound we are seeing and the large discount at which these loans trade, the chances are actually fairly good should this rally continue. If you can capture a -12% discount on this one, you can get almost 5% in tailwind plus the distribution yield - which will come down eventually.

(3) First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income (FCT)

This is another fund we have discussed often in the past. The yield is juicy at 9.74% because of the legal settlement.

From our article in September 2019:

The fund was subject to a lawsuit in which they escrowed a significant amount of funds for the potential adverse judgement. After more than 3 years, the parties settled and the settlement was less than the amount escrowed by the fund. In response, the fund has increased the distribution several times to 'pay out' the variance between what was escrowed and what was paid.

The fund had been defendant in a lawsuit between the Southern District of New York and Motors Liquidation Company Avoidance Action Trust. Essentially, this entity formed during 2009 when General Motors (NYSE:GM) was in bankruptcy. They claim they lost their lien on GM collateral and sued the former holders of the term loan (which was in this fund). The lost lien occurred when a Uniform Commercial Code release was mistakenly filed terminating their interest in certain collateral that secured the term loan. In 2015, a federal appeals court ruled that the lien was indeed mistakenly terminated.

By virtue of the federal appellate court’s decision, all of the former holders of the term loan, including the Fund, are now being sued in the bankruptcy court in New York for the avoidance and return of certain payments they received both before and after the GM bankruptcy filing. The bankruptcy court lawsuit is premised on the assertion that the term lenders received payments on account of their status as fully secured creditors when in fact they should not have received the payments because they were not in fact fully secured. The Fund was first served following the filing of the First Amended Complaint on May 20, 2015. The payments which were received by the Fund in 2009 and which the plaintiff seeks to recover from the Fund total $8,057,298. The Fund has engaged counsel to assist with its defense of this matter. The parties to the litigation entered into a settlement agreement to resolve the litigation. The settlement agreement was subject to the approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, which approval was granted on June 13, 2019. Pursuant to the settlement agreement, all claims against the Fund have been released by the parties to the settlement agreement, and the case against the Trust has been dismissed. The settlement of the litigation did not require any payment by the Fund. Pursuant to the settlement agreement, the Fund is entitled to assert a general unsecured claim which will allow the Fund to recover a portion of the attorneys’ fees and costs incurred in the litigation.

The current discount is very attractive at -12.8% and the yield approaching double-digits. We think the distribution is safe for some time as they have that accrual bucket. Be opportunistic and buy with stinker bids!

Other higher scoring funds:

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit (BGX), discount -12.6%, yield 12.99%

discount -12.6%, yield 12.99% Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD), discount -12,9%, yield 9.2%

discount -12,9%, yield 9.2% Nuveen Sr Income (NSL), discount -11.9%, yield 9.42%

Update:

Since the posting of this report, the avg loan price in the S&P LSTA Leveraged Loan Index has shot up to near $90. While this is still relatively low compared to average values, it does mean that a lot of the easy money has been made. We can use BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies (FRA) as an example. The NAV fell, peak-to-trough, by approximately 30%. It has since retraced about 50% of that decline (classic Fibonacci).

Of the $1.2T in outstanding US loans, we've seen a significant rebound in pricing. Just 10 days ago, over 57% of the market was classified as distressed, meaning the price of the loan was below 80 cents on the dollar. Today that percentage is down to 20%.

While the dirt cheap values are no longer there, we still see value in the CEF loan market. The average discount is still in the low double-digits though we have seen this in "good times" as well - as recently as 2016 and again in 2019 when the investor sentiment was calling for declining rates.

Concluding Thoughts

The floating rate sector is not one without risk. But the downside risk is largely priced in with loans down in the high $70s to low $80s today. Given the run-up in the markets the last couple of days, the deals may not be as prevalent but we think additional opportunities will be materializing soon. For those that have the stomach, place limit orders well below the bid using good-to-cancel orders and see if you get lucky.

For those that are the least risk-averse, you may just want to allocate some capital into a few of these names and ride the wave back up. It won't be a straight line, but we think a year from now loan prices will be materially higher and discount on loan CEFs will be much tighter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRA, FIV, FCT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.