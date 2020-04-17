Devon Energy's Double-Edged Change

The management team at Devon Energy (DVN) is making an interesting move. For years, the company has worked to restructure itself. This has required a series of bold moves, but just as it appears the business has finalized the last of these maneuvers, something changed. Its last big sale, announced in December of last year, has now been amended. The gutsy strategy employed by management is interesting because if the energy markets return to strength and stay there for an extended period of time, the firm and its shareholders will end up walking away with a nice payday. If not, though, the firm will have taken a sizable pay cut.

A look at the deal

In December of last year, the management team at Devon struck a deal with Banpu Kalnin Ventures. According to the terms of the deal, Banpu was to acquire Devon’s Barnett Shale assets in exchange for $770 million in cash. These assets, in the third quarter of Devon’s 2019 fiscal year, produced 597 million cubic feet equivalent of oil and natural gas per day. In all, it was believed they held 4 trillion cubic feet equivalent of fossil fuels.

The transaction was set to close in the second quarter this year (the current quarter as I type this). However, fate had something else in mind. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with temporary (and now resolved) conflict among OPEC and some non-OPEC members, oil prices tanked. Along the way, natural gas prices weakened from already-low levels. Already, one major oil and natural gas E&P firm, Whiting Petroleum (WLL), declared bankruptcy in response to these developments. Several other firms have cut back on their spending plans. Given these developments, it makes sense for a big deal like Devon’s to come under scrutiny from its prospective buyer.

One option would have been for Banpu to try and back out of the transaction entirely, but fortunately for Devon, that didn’t come to pass. Instead, it looks like the two sides were able to negotiate an interesting deal that places some degree of risk on both sides. Instead of paying a cash payment of $770 million for the Barnett Shale assets, Banpu has agreed to pay Devon as much as $830 million. Given the current environment, this seems like a shocking change, but the picture is far more complex than that.

For starters, instead of closing on April 15th, the deal will now close at the end of this year. This gives Banpu more time to come up with the money, if that is an issue it’s facing. Because the deal will be effective in September of this year for accounting purposes and when and where profits and losses are realized, there is also likely some behind-the-doors tax planning being worked on by one or both parties. As an example, recognizing more losses during the current period might allow Devon to generate some attractive NOLs (net operating losses). If, instead, the assets will be cash flow-accretive to Devon during this period, it can recoup, in a sense, some of the cash it will forgo this year with cash generated by the properties.

The next major change involves how the cash will be paid and in what amount. The current, amended transaction will see Banpu pay to Devon a cash amount of $570 million for the business. This will include a $170 million initial deposit set for the end of April. The rest, it seems, will be paid when the assets transfer ownership. This leaves in question what will transpire with the remaining $260 million owed under the deal. The truth, though, is that this remaining amount is actually contingent upon certain scenarios. What’s more is the fact that these contingent payments will be paid out over time, beginning in 2021. Payments will be made once per year, every year, for four years through 2024.

These contingent payments, as the image above illustrates, are based on certain pricing thresholds for oil and natural gas being realized as of each year’s "threshold date". The lowest point at which the company can achieve a payout for oil is $50 per barrel for WTI. The firm will be entitled to $10 million each year that the price level matches the required minimum. At a price of $65 per barrel, though, this rises to $20 million. The upside potential is even greater for natural gas. At $2.75 per Mcf, the contingency payments kick in. At that point, Devon will receive $20 million each year. These peak at $45 million per year at $3.50 per Mcf.

This all creates a high-risk, high-reward payoff picture for Devon. In the worst case, the firm will end up collecting $0 from its contingency payments. This scenario will result in only $570 million being received for its Barnett Shale assets. That’s a price cut compared to the prior deal of $200 million. In the best case, the firm could receive $830 million worth of cash, which is $60 million more than its previous arrangement. Even this isn’t so simple, though, because there are technically time value of money considerations here as well. A dollar today is worth more than a dollar nearly 5 years from now. More likely than not, depending on the discount rate used, Devon may have struck this deal to at least recuperate its lost value from not having cash sooner.

Takeaway

Creativity can be a good thing, but it can be a bad thing as well. This is especially true in finance and financial engineering. Due to the harsh energy environment today, it’s very possible that Devon had little to no choice but to change its arrangement with Banpu, but either way, it’s not an entirely bad situation for the company to find itself in. If energy prices do recover nicely over the next few years, the business could end up walking away with even more cash than it otherwise would have, but the threshold to get there appears quite high compared to today’s pricing environment. It will be interesting to see how this gamble pays off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.