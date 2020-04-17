Eagle Point Credit: So, It Finally Happened

The company's business model is becoming increasingly uneconomical and, without Fed support, ECC is likely to face a death spiral.

ECC's NAV was falling precipitously before the COVID-19 crisis; now its NAV is falling even further.

When I said Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC) should cut distributions seven months ago, I could not have known that the COVID-19 crisis would exacerbate the trend of ECC’s declining NAV and its growing inability to sustain payouts. But the trend meant that ECC was one of the most poorly positioned in the high-yield space to survive the crisis without payouts severely hurt. And now this. Oopsie.

The Long Story of ECC’s Collapsing NAV

There actually was a way to anticipate this dividend cut (the first in ECC’s history), as the company followed a pattern that has been set by other dividend cutters in the past: they announced the cut late.

Declaration Date Dividend Amount 4/15/20 0.08 4/15/20 0.08 4/15/20 0.08 01/02/20 0.2 01/02/20 0.2 01/02/20 0.2 10/01/19 0.2 10/01/19 0.2 10/01/19 0.2 07/01/19 0.2 07/01/20 0.2 07/01/20 0.2 04/01/20 0.2 04/01/20 0.2 04/01/20 0.2

I’ll spare the monotony, except to say ECC has consistently declared its payout dates at the start of the month since October 2017 (before that the pattern is a bit inconsistent), which means a lack of a declaration at the start of April was a pretty clear sign of a cut on the way. Yet the market didn’t take the hint.

ECC’s price was already falling before April 1st, so its much smaller decline after the first (which only lasted for a day) does not indicate investor panic at the late announcement - especially since the price flatlined on the 3rd and began rising on the 6th.

ECC investors were apparently clueless of the upcoming price cut, despite the extreme abnormality of no top-of-the-month announcement. This is unsurprising, as the bulk of ECC investors are retail investors and not institutional investors who keep closer track of such things.

And why would institutional investors bother with ECC? This company, even before the coronavirus panic, was already seeing its NAV collapse.

Now ECC has announced its NAV is between $6.07 and $6.17, a YTD decline of 42.2% at the midpoint from the start of 2020. More importantly, it’s down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis due to a 28.5% NAV decline that occurred in less than a year before the coronavirus crisis.

Holdouts may insist that the worst is over for ECC and the company can turn around its underperforming CLO portfolio (which, remember, was underperforming before the crisis even began).

However, one has to assume that the broader market will want to buy ECC at a large discount to reflect its massive underperformance, falling income, and massive fees (which the company has not yet publicly announced it will lower). ECC’s current discount to NAV is 3.6%; there are 331 CEFs with larger discounts, the vast majority of which have beaten this abysmal track record.

ECC’s discount to NAV will increase, not only to reflect the company’s collapsing value but also because of management’s high costs and questionable behavior.

The True Source of Distributions

A key criticism of my research on ECC in the past has been that taxable income, not NII or NAV, is what truly matters for the sustainability of ECC’s income. This is because, these ECC defenders claim their distributions are paid out from taxable income. This meme was fostered by ECC management itself. In its last earnings call, CEO Tom Majewski said:

I again want to highlight that it's taxable income that sets a functional floor on our common distribution, and at present the company has no plans to change its current distribution policy.”

A cursory reading of this statement, and the casual observer would conclude that, indeed, taxable income is the basis by which the common distribution is made. But a closer reading tells us otherwise. By using the phrase “functional floor,” Majewski is allowing some leeway; the floor is working at that time (“the company has no plans to change its… policy”), but it also does not mean that the floor cannot change.

And that vague wording was necessary, because it contradicts a statement that was made both on the company’s most recent press release and previous press releases on distribution announcements.

Distributions on common stock are generally paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends) and may also include capital gains and/or a return of capital.”

Why does this formal statement differ from Majewski’s offhanded comment on taxable income? Because, while taxable income and NII are related concepts, at the end of the day lower NII will mathematically require the company to fund distributions by capital gains and/or a return of capital, and a failure to announce this would displease the SEC.

The Future for ECC

It is entirely possible that the CLO market will recover - I do not know if it will. But I have seen what happens when closed-end companies cut their distributions for the first time; the first is rarely the last, and each cut causes a discount-to-NAV reset lower. Take, for instance, the PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK), which first cut its dividend in late 2015.

When that cut was announced, the large premium took a free fall, and when it recovered later it did so with a lower ceiling, only to collapse again when its payouts were cut again, and then again. This is likely the fate of ECC.

Except, I fear, ECC may not last long enough to see this slow bleed.

Throughout ECC’s history, its AUM has been somewhere around $250 million, which means its fees have a reliable $20 million+ run rate on average. Now the company’s AUM is more like $175 million, so its fee income will fall accordingly even if it does not lower management fees despite the obvious pressure that will be weighing on the company to do so. ECC will have to cut staff, analysts will likely begin looking for jobs elsewhere, the baby bond market may demand higher interest in exchange for liquidity and brokers may even offer less attractive deals to ECC as its market power declines.

To avoid this death spiral, ECC will likely need to depend on the Federal Reserve providing a stopgap on the CLO market, causing mark-to-market prices of issuances to rise.

There is some evidence that the Fed will help. The Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF) does allow for support for the CLO market, but there is argument over how quickly this can help the CLO market.

In other words, ECC is now working in a heavily distressed market where it has seen negative returns for quite some time without a crisis. Now with a crisis, the chance that ECC can make a turnaround needs to be more heavily discounted by the market. When the company trades at a larger discount, it will be fairly valued and worth a speculative play. But expect the slow-moving income investor market to discount ECC more significantly before that speculative play is worth consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.