Denbury Resources Slashes Its Costs And Capex Budget

Even if Denbury can repurchase a substantial amount of debt at a discount, it probably still needs $50s WTI oil by early 2021 to deal with its remaining 2021 debt maturities.

Denbury's bonds are trading at minimal levels (4 to 15 cents on the dollar), and it may repurchase some of its debt at a discount with its credit facility.

Denbury Resources (DNR) has cut costs and its capital expenditure budget for 2020, which should allow it to avoid cash burn at $35 WTI oil. This comes with the price of a significant decline in production though, with 2020 production now expected to average around 12% below 2019 levels.

Denbury has $667 million in debt maturing in 2021 and also may violate the debt to EBITDAX covenant for its credit facility later in 2020. It may be able to repurchase some of its debt at a major discount, but will still likely need $50s WTI oil by early 2021 (versus early 2021 strip at $35) to have a chance at dealing with its 2021 debt maturities.

Capital Expenditure And Cost Reductions

Denbury is planning on cutting its capex budget by $80 million, reducing it from $180 million to approximately $100 million. It is also deferring the Cedar Creek CO 2 project to after 2020.

The capex cuts are expected to reduce production by around 1,500 BOEPD compared to Denbury's previous estimates, while another 1,500 BOEPD decrease is due to various measures (such as delaying uneconomic workovers and well repairs) that will lower operating costs but also decrease production.

2020 Outlook At $35 WTI Oil

Denbury is now expected to average around 51,500 BOEPD in 2020 production. At $35 WTI oil, Denbury may realize around $32.50 per barrel for its oil. While Denbury realized above WTI for much of 2019, Gulf Coast differentials have weakened by several dollars during the oil price crash.

Including hedges, Denbury is now expected to generate around $774 million in revenue in 2020.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 18,365,158 $32.50 $597 Natural Gas [MCF] 2,594,055 $1.60 $4 Net Other $30 Hedge Value $143 Total $774

Denbury has reduced its capex budget to around $100 million. It is also working to reduce G&A and lease operating expenses further. I am modeling lease operating expenses at $21 per BOE now (instead of $22 per BOE) and have assumed a $10 million reduction in G&A.

Denbury averaged $22.46 per BOE in lease operating costs in 2019, but is cutting back on uneconomic workovers and delaying well repairs. This negatively affects total production, but should also reduce its per BOE lease operating expenses.

The lowered capex and expenses would reduce Denbury's cash expenditures to around $812 million for 2020. Without the proceeds from the Navitas deal, it would thus have $38 million in cash burn. Including the Navitas proceeds would allow Denbury to generate $2 million in positive cash flow at $35 WTI oil.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $395 Transportation and Marketing Expenses $38 Production Tax $45 Cash G&A $40 Cash Interest $177 One-Time Severance Costs $17 Capital Expenditures $100 Total $812

Thus, Denbury should be able to avoid cash burn at around $35 WTI oil. This comes at the cost of its average 2020 production declining around 9% from Q4 2019 levels, proforma for the Navitas sale.

Debt Situation

Denbury should be able to avoid using its credit facility (with a $615 million borrowing base currently) in this scenario. It does have $667 million in debt maturing in 2021 though, and its credit facility has a springing maturity of February 2021 if its May 2021 second-lien notes aren't refinanced or extended by then.

Denbury's debt to EBITDAX is projected to reach around 8.9x by the end of 2020 with $35 WTI oil. This would result in it needing to get the 5.25x leverage covenant relaxed. Denbury's credit facility also allows it to spend $12 million more on repurchasing subordinated notes, which may actually go pretty far now that some of its subordinated notes have traded as low as four cents on the dollar.

With the subordinated notes at 4 cents on the dollar and the second-lien notes at around 15 cents on the dollar, Denbury may be able to repurchase a fair amount of its debt at a major discount. However, this will also be limited by what its credit facility lenders will allow, with its May borrowing base re-determination coming up.

Conclusion

Denbury's total debt is currently around 13x its projected 2021 EBITDAX at strip prices ($36 WTI oil). This is a function of its relatively high lease operating costs per BOE, very low oil prices and a lack of hedges. I've mentioned before that Denbury likely needed low-$60s WTI oil to refinance its debt, and while I believe that 2021 strip is overly pessimistic, the chances of oil prices getting to the low-$60s by the time of Denbury's 2021 debt maturities is pretty minimal.

Denbury does have an unused credit facility and its bonds are trading at 4 to 15 cents on the dollar now, so it could buy back some of its debt at a substantial discount to the extent that its credit facility lenders allow. It would still probably need $50s WTI oil by early 2021 though, both to avoid significant cash burn or further production declines, and to have a chance of refinancing its 2021 debt maturities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.