Google Trends Search Analysis Of Amazon, Netflix, And Tesla

Despite a stock price rally, search volume for Tesla's models is globally down 30-65% in line with that of other car companies.

Search volume for Netflix has hit an all-time high and the company may see twice the normal subscription growth.

Google search has become a ubiquitous part of most people's lives. In fact, 87% of shoppers begin their product search with a web query (to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), or others). As detailed in "Using Google Trends To Predict Peloton's Holiday Sales (And Cancelations)," Google Trends search data can have a strong correlation to sales before those figures are announced.

Obviously, Google Trends is still a relatively new tool to be used by investors, but I have found significant insight from it recently. Most investor speculation today is regarding which companies will gain from stay-at-home orders and which will lose. More importantly, how much will they gain or lose. Google Trends can help us find both before guidance is offered.

Let's look at a few major companies that have been the target of rumors and volatility: Amazon, Tesla (TSLA), and Netflix (NFLX).

Amazon - Sales Boost Likely But Limited

AMZN has been on fire since hitting a low last month, rallying 43% to a new all-time high. The bet appears to be that a decline in brick-and- mortar retail sales will result in an increase in online sales. This is logical and the data seems to confirm it.

As you can see below, the relative search volume for "Amazon" both in the U.S. and worldwide has seen a COVID-19 bounce:

(Google Trends)

From a long-term view, we can see that search volume for Amazon tends to double during the holiday season and there is usually a smaller mid-summer spike. As you can see below, this winter-spike generally correlates to a 25% increase in sales volume:

Data by YCharts

Looking at the COVID-19 spike we can see it is about 60% of a usual holiday spike. Thus, Amazon's sales spike may be around 15% from its pre-COVID-19 expectations. Analysts currently estimate that Amazon's sales will be lower by 7.8% in 2020 with most losses seen in Q1 and Q2 2020. Given the spike in search volume, I believe Amazon will likely beat these expectations.

That said, supply-side factors like the ongoing dispute in France may offset these gains and make for poor earnings. Further, it does not seem that Amazon is trading at fair-value given its recent speculative rise.

Tesla - Poor Sales Expected

To be frank, I find the extreme rebound of TSLA quite baffling. First, the company's Chinese factory was shut down and then its U.S. factories. Furthermore, total U.S. vehicle sales were nearly cut in half in March and will likely be lower this month (as the shutdown was only half of March).

While many believe that Tesla cars are such a popular niche that they will be unaffected, the data does not confirm.

As you can see below, the global search volume for each Tesla model is down 30% (Model Y) to 65% (Model X) since late December:

(Google Trends)

The same result is shown in U.S. data as well. This comes as Tesla tries to have its rent reduced (despite its $6B in cash reserves) and the "funding secured" tweet lawsuit is pushed toward. Personally, this seems like a nightmare scenario for the company, but the market does not seem to agree. Goldman Sachs recently upgraded the stock due to its product lead in the growing EV market.

Interestingly, search volume for "Electric Vehicles" is also down over 50% this year:

(Google Trends)

Even if we exclude the short-term sales slowdown, Tesla is not in a great situation. Gas prices are at extreme lows which makes electric and hybrid vehicles an uneconomic choice. Of course, with auto-loan rates as low as they've been, many consumers need not care about the cost of a vehicle. However, with auto loan defaults spiking, I can't imagine the era of low rates on vehicles will continue much longer.

Netflix - Expecting a Major Sales Boost

While the market may be wrong about Tesla, it seems to be getting Netflix right. Of course, I believe NFLX itself is overvalued and that its high debt backed by intangible assets is problematic. That said, Google Trends does confirm that the company is gaining from COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

As you can see below, U.S. and global search volume for "Netflix" has recently reached an all-time high:

(Google Trends)

Looking closer, we can see that the spike initially began in mid-March at the onset of shutdown orders and has since declined a bit:

(Google Trends)

Indeed, it seems likely that those who did not yet have a Netflix subscription will now have one. This is not only because more are stuck at home, but also because sports on live television have been canceled. This is confirmed by other sources that suggest visits to Netflix's sign-up page are up over 100% YoY.

Analysts currently estimate 6% QoQ revenue growth for Q1 and 4% for Q2. Given the significant increase in Google Search volume, I would not be surprised the company beats on revenue. Of course, NFLX has surged nearly 50% over the past month, so it is largely priced into the stock.

However, COVID-19 has problematically stalled production of many of Netflix's "bread and butter" shows. This includes Stranger Things, The Witcher, and Peaky Blinders, among many others. If these postponements go on too long, there will be a long period where many Netflix users do not get to watch new content. Frankly, I expect the Netflix subscription bump to be followed by a cancellation bump.

The Bottom Line

Overall, it seems that the market's expectations and search-interest reality generally align. That said, the market seems to be estimating the best-case scenario for each of the companies mentioned. In the case of Tesla, the market seems to have it wrong. In the case of Netflix, it seems to have it right, but underestimating the longer-term fallout.

While I only used three major companies, Google Trends gives us insight into many more industries. It shows hotel, travel, and restaurant search volume has declined toward zero. It also shows a 33X rise in queries for "file unemployment." Clearly, it is a useful and seemingly undervalued tool.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMZN,NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.