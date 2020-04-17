After experiencing extreme declines, the high yield credit market has nearly returned to all-time highs. This has largely been due to immense central bank stimulus, as detailed in the article "SLQD: Taking A Closer Look At The Federal Reserve Backstop".

One fund that experienced an extreme drop and an equally extreme recovery is the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN). As you can see below, the usually stable fund lost about 25% of its value and saw its dividend yield spike to 7% before almost fully reversing:

Data by YCharts

BKLN invests in senior loans which are predominately non-investment grade loans that pay a floating yield. Currently, this is about 4.9% above LIBOR, as the fund has a yield-to-maturity of 6.1% and LIBOR is 1.2%.

Quite frankly, I do not believe now is a good time to buy BKLN. The economic situation continues to worsen, and the fund is no longer trading at a significant discount to offset these risks. The Federal Reserve is looking to backstop the corporate bond market, including those with ratings as low as BB-. However, this will not include senior loans. Of course, it will provide liquidity to companies to ensure that they can repay their loans, but BKLN is unlikely to be bought up by the Federal Reserve anytime soon.

Importantly, these loans are usually lower-risk, since they are at the top of a company's capital structure. This means equity, preferred equity, and bonds usually must default before senior loans. That said, they are not immune to downgrade risk, which is extremely substantial today. Let's take a closer look at BKLN to see if it can safely weather this storm.

BKLN's High Downgrade Risk Exposure

Overall, the credit rating of BKLN's holdings is pretty heavily skewed toward the lower end of the B-scale. This means they are nearly all considered non-investment grade, with many nearly in the highly speculative CCC category. Take a look at the breakdown below:

(Source: Invesco)

The biggest risk here is the high concentration in "B", as those have a high probability of dropping to B- or below given an economic downturn. As long as they float around the B-range, there is not a significant expected impact of a downgrade, since most B-rated loans deliver similar yields. However, the jump from "CCC+" to "CCC-" is quite large and would cause a large price drop. See coupon rates by credit rating below:

(Source: Invesco)

These yields are generally in line with average junk bond yields. As you can see below, bond yields skyrocketed in March and have since pulled back down quite a bit:

Data by YCharts

Clearly, the high yield credit market is placing a lot of faith in the U.S. Federal Reserve to provide liquidity to below-IG firms. However, it is worth pointing out that they are really only targeting companies that were recently in investment-grade territory and declined due to COVID-19. Thus, many of these companies are unlikely to receive significant benefits.

The Alarming Financial Position of BKLN's Holdings

Quite frankly, many of these companies are at high risk of serious financial issues. The current ratios of most of the top public companies in the fund are below 1 (signaling significant refinancing needs) or have been trending lower for years:

Data by YCharts

Further, most have drastically increased their balance sheet leverage, with most have total liabilities to assets around 75%. Some may not have significant assets, but the trend toward higher liabilities is alarming:

Data by YCharts

Of course, most would prefer to use a metric like "Financial Debt/EBITDA", but few of these companies are profitable. In fact, most were barely scraping by before the virus began, as shown by their profit margins:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, there are more than these seven companies in the ETF. In fact, there are usually closer to 100. That said, they highlight the general trend in all below-IG companies today.

Over the past decade, there has been tremendous corporate debt expansion as companies look for ways to boost their yield by levering their balance sheet. Most of the companies in the below-IG category are those that took levering their balance sheet a bit too far and were already struggling before COVID-19 began. Now that COVID-19 is catalyzing a likely longer-lasting economic recession, many of these struggling companies will become failing ones.

Bottom Line

BKLN does have a 6.1% yield to maturity, which equates to a 5.45% yield after its expense ratio, but that is not high enough to make it worth the risk unless you are absolutely sure of a "V-shaped" recovery.

While such a recovery would be nice, the U.S. unemployment rate is now likely over 20%. Even more, nearly a third of U.S. apartment renters did not pay April rent, and that is likely to become worse in May. With many businesses permanently closing shop or at high risk of doing so, unemployment is likely to remain higher for longer. Accordingly, the consumption of non-necessities is likely to stay lower for longer and economic growth will become negative.

Accordingly, this is not the time to buy risk assets despite a perceived "Federal Reserve put". In reality, the Federal Reserve's goal is to protect workers and companies, not investors. By expanding the money supply to do so, they may be stoking the fires of high inflation, which, in reality, hurts investors the most.

BKLN has some inflation protection because its holdings are floating-rate. However, LIBOR is likely to remain far below inflation for some time as the Federal Reserve keeps rates at zero. Thus, BKLN's protection from inflation is limited. Overall, BKLN appears to be a "Sell".