EIA's Electric Power Monthly - March 2020 Edition With Data For January 2020

By Islandboy

The EIA released the latest edition of their Electric Power Monthly on March 24th, with data for January 2020. The table above shows the percentage contribution of the main fuel sources to two decimal places for the last two months and the year 2020 to date.

The Table immediately above shows the absolute amounts of electricity generated in gigawatt-hours by the main sources for the last two months and the year to date. In January, the absolute amount of electricity generated increased slightly as is often the case between December and January. Coal and Natural Gas between them, fueled 58.4% of US electricity generation in January. The contribution of zero carbon and carbon neutral sources increased from 39.22% in December to 40.57% in January. The percentage contribution from Natural Gas in January remained below 40% at 39.19%, edging up from 38.35% in December.

The graph below shows the absolute monthly production from the various sources since January 2013, as well as the total amount generated (right axis).

The chart below shows the total monthly generation at utility scale facilities by year versus the contribution from solar. The left hand scale is for the total generation, while the right hand scale is for solar output and has been deliberately set to exaggerate the solar output as a means of assessing it's potential to make a meaningful contribution to the midsummer peak. In January 2020, the estimated total output from solar at 6,848 GWh, was 2.78 times what it was four years before in January 2016.

The chart below shows the total monthly generation at utility scale facilities by year versus the combined contribution from wind and solar. The left hand scale is for the total generation, while the right hand scale is for combined wind and solar output and has been deliberately set to exaggerate the combined output of solar and wind as a means of assessing the potential of the combination to make a meaningful contribution to the year round total.

The chart below shows the percentage contributions of the various sources to the capacity additions in January 2020.

In January, Solar contributed 51.59% of new capacity, and 32.69% of new capacity came from Wind for a combined contribution of 84.28%, with Natural Gas making up another 14.87%. Batteries contributed 0.45%, and Wood Waste Biomass contributed 0.38% with Landfill Gas contributing the remaining 0.027%. Natural gas and renewables continue to make up more than 95% of capacity added each month, as they have since at least January 2017.

In January 2020, the total added capacity reported was 2222.3 MW, compared to the 1681.3 MW added in January 2019.

The chart below shows the monthly capacity retirements in January 2020.

In January, the following coal fired plants were reported as retired, Duke Energy Progress reported the retirement of two units at their Ashville plant in North Carolina amounting to 378 MW, two units totaling 614 MW were retired by Talen Montana LLC at their Colstrip plant in Montana and the Tennessee Valley Authority retired 971 MW at their Paradise plant in Kentucky. In California, two natural gas combined cycle units amounting to 345 MW each were retired at the Inland Empire Energy Center and 64.7 MW of wind turbines were retired by Terra-Gen Operating Co-Wind.

The total amount of retirements reported was 2717.7 MW compared to the 759 MW reported in January 2019.

Below is a chart for monthly net additions/retirements in 2020 showing the data for January, followed by a chart showing the net additions/retirements year to date.

Below is a table of the top ten states in order of coal consumption for electricity production for January 2020 and the year before for comparison followed by a similar table for Natural Gas, and one for renewable energy.

