OPEC March 2020 Production Data

Those subject to cuts, were up a combined 1,026,000 barrels per day.

Iran, Libya, and Venezuela are exempt from the agreed on cuts. These three were down a combined 206,000 barrels per day.

Though OPEC 13 was up 821,000 barrels per day in March, it was still the fourth lowest month in 9 years.

All OPEC data reflected in the charts below are from the April edition of the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report. The data in thousand barrels per day and all data is through March 2020.

What you see here is OPEC members positioning themselves for the agreed-upon cuts. This has happened twice before, in recent history, in 2016 and again in 2018. Everyone was producing flat out, and, no doubt, some even emptying their storage tanks. Nevertheless one can see the obvious decline since 2016.

Here are the agreed-upon cuts. Though I am sure not everyone agreed. Nevertheless this is the cuts, from their March production numbers that they should be making, beginning in May 2020.

Note: I cannot locate, on the web, the exact date the cuts are to start or from what point. That they start on May 1st and from their March production level is just an assumption on my part. If anyone has better information please inform me and I will make the necessary correction.

I really doubt that Algeria will cut 200,000 barrels per day.

Angola is supposed to cut 300,000 barrels per day. That would put them at about their January 2005 production level.

Congo is almost a non-participant in this drama.

Ditto for Equatorial Guinea.

Ditto for Gabon as well.

Iran, exempt from cuts, was down 52,000 barrels per day.

Iraq, down 20,000 barrels per day in March, has obviously been producing flat out since forever. They have always ignored quotas. But now they are supposed to produce OPEC's second largest cut, 1,1,00,000 barrels per day. If they ignore cuts this time this will really p*** Saudi Arabia off. This is about to get interesting.

Kuwait increased production by 170,000 barrels per day in March, preparing them for a 600,000 bpd cut. That would put them at 2,240,000 bpd, near their 2009 lows.

Libya was down another 54,000 barrels per day in March. Their export posts are still being blockaded.

Nigeria was up 65,000 barrels per day in preparation for a 400,000 bpd cut.

Saudi Arabia increased production by 388,000 barrels per day in preparation for a 2,500,000 bpd cut. That would put them at 7,558,000 bpd. The last time they produced at such a low level was 2002.

The UAE increased production by 386,000 barrels per day in preparation for a 700,000 bpd cut. That would put them at 2,751 bpd. They are capable of doing that I believe.

Venezuela's political problems have increased causing their oil production to drop further. They were down by 100,000 bpd.

The OPEC World oil supply chart shows OPEC crude only but World supply is total liquids. Non-OPEC total liquids plus OPEC NGLs were down by 200,000 bpd in March.

Russian C+C production was 11,248,000 barrels per day in March. If they cut production by 2,500,000 bpd that would put them at 8,748,000 bpd. I doubt that will happen.

Notice: I speculate on cuts in the above post. Of course, I am talking about voluntary cuts. Involuntary cuts are another matter altogether. That is cuts they had to make because their storage tanks were full and then had no option except to cut production. Such cuts could, if things get bad enough, be even greater than the voluntary cuts they have agreed on.

