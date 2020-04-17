Motorola Solutions Looks Overly Discounted

Longer-term investors may benefit from buying shares in this fairly conservative tech play, now that the stock price has corrected sharply.

One of them is Motorola Solutions, whose revenues are largely dependent on the more resilient public sector and supported by a SaaS model.

I believe that this is a stock-picker's market, since many high-quality names have been hurt by "sink all boats" macroeconomic pressures.

In my most recent interview with Seeking Alpha (video to be posted in the near future), I defended the idea that this is a stock-picker's market. My hypothesis is that several high-quality names have been harshly and perhaps unjustly discounted, in great part due to near-term macroeconomic challenges sinking all boats.

I then proposed a very simple exercise. Make a list of 10 stocks that should perform generally well over a multi-year period, come recession or economic expansion. Next to it, jot down how much each of these stocks have fallen from the market's February 19 peak. Zero in on the largest drawdowns and assess whether these might be good buy-on-dip opportunities.

I did this very same exercise myself, and came up with a short list of stocks to look a bit more closely into. Motorola Solutions (MSI) stood out to me.

A look at the bear case first

MSI has declined 17.5% from the mid-February highs, roughly as much as the broad market and about four percentage points more than the technology sector (XLK). In addition to simple beta tracking, shares could be under pressure from the higher liquidity and more conservative capital management requirements that have resulted from the shutdown of the global economy.

In the case of Motorola Solutions, quite a bit of the company's EPS growth over the past 10 years has been driven by share retirement, as the blue line below depicts. Share buybacks along with other uses of cash, including dividend payments and M&A, have happened at the expense of a more leveraged balance sheet, as depicted below by the orange line.

It doesn't strike me as a surprise, therefore, that investors may have turned more cautious on MSI, given the expectations for a much less favorable macroeconomic landscape ahead. Add to these concerns the fact that the stock still trades at a rich 31x trailing earnings multiple that is below early 2020 levels, but well above the 25x average of the past five years.

The "consumer staples" of technology

But in choosing a compelling buy-on-dip play, I prefer to look beyond the expected challenges of the next 6-12 months. At a bit higher level, I believe Motorola Solutions might be better insulated from the macroeconomic headwinds than most other names in the tech space.

Source: company's presentation

For starters, the company provides mission critical equipment and services that are unlikely to suffer from significantly lower demand in the longer term. While Motorola Solutions' enterprise customers will probably have to face substantially tighter capex budgets, particularly in more fragile industries like oil and gas, governments may not be constrained to the same extent -- about three-fourths of Motorola Solutions' revenues have come from the public sector, most of which in North America (see chart above). Motorola Solutions' customer base has in fact been cited by Moody's to support the agency's investment-grade rating of the tech company:

The strength and market position of the government and public safety business across its many product and service lines and the relative stability of this business in economic downturns are key credit strengths.

I also see with good eyes the company's recent business model transition. Motorola Solutions' legacy LMR business has shrunk relative to more promising video security, analytics and public safety command centers. Not only has the mix changed, but revenues have been shifting towards SaaS and, as a consequence, become more predictable. Over the past several quarters, a sizable backlog worth about 1.5x total annual revenues has been boosted primarily by growth in software and services and a focus on longer-term contracts.

Source: company's presentation

Cautious optimism

Of course, investing in MSI is not without a fair amount of risk, which I believe to be even more pertinent in the short term. But at the same time, I think that longer-term investors may benefit from buying shares in this fairly conservative tech play, now that the stock price has corrected sharply and, perhaps, unjustifiably.

