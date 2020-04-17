Motorola Solutions Looks Overly Discounted
About: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI), Includes: XLK
by: D.M. Martins Research
Summary
I believe that this is a stock-picker's market, since many high-quality names have been hurt by "sink all boats" macroeconomic pressures.
One of them is Motorola Solutions, whose revenues are largely dependent on the more resilient public sector and supported by a SaaS model.
Longer-term investors may benefit from buying shares in this fairly conservative tech play, now that the stock price has corrected sharply.
In my most recent interview with Seeking Alpha (video to be posted in the near future), I defended the idea that this is a stock-picker's market. My hypothesis is that several high-quality names have been