China Resources Beer: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

China Resources Beer's product premiumization strategies and its acquisition of Heineken N.V.'s Greater China business are key growth drivers for the company in the medium-to-long term.

China Resources Beer's revenue and EBIT decreased by -26% and -42% YoY respectively in 2M2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese beer company China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCPK:CRHKY) (OTC:CRHKF) [291:HK].

China Resources Beer is suffering from significant short-term pain as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, with the company's revenue and EBIT down by -26% and -42% YoY respectively in 2M2020. On the flip side, China Resources Beer's product premiumization strategies and the acquisition of Heineken N.V.'s (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HINKF) Greater China business suggest attractive growth prospects for the company in the medium-to-long term. The company's profitability should also improve in the coming years, as it benefits from continued capacity optimization.

Nevertheless, a "Neutral" rating for China Resources Beer is warranted, as the company's lofty forward P/E valuation has not fully priced in the short-term negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. I suggest an entry price of HK$31.25 for China Resources Beer pegged to 25 times consensus forward FY2021 EPS of HK$1.25.

This is an update of my initiation article on China Resources Beer published on December 19, 2019. China Resources Beer's share price has declined by -18% from HK$43.70 as of December 18, 2019 to HK$35.95 as of April 16, 2020 since my initiation. China Resources Beer trades at 41.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' forward P/E, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' forward P/E multiples of 38.1 times and 32.7 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 0.8%.

Readers are advised to trade in China Resources Beer shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 291:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months is more than $40 million and market capitalization is above $15 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Short-Term Pain Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

In the company's FY2019 financial results announcement published on March 20, 2020, China Resources Beer disclosed that the company's revenue and EBIT decreased by -26% and -42% YoY respectively in the first two months of FY2020. The company attributed the sharp decline in sales and operating income in the early part of the year to "various prevention and emergency measures, such as a partial lockdown policy and extending the holiday period of Chinese New Year" put in place by the Chinese government to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The challenging operating environment for Chinese beer companies such as China Resources Beer can be validated by industry data and peers' management commentary.

According to the National Bureau Of Statistics Of China, beer production volume in Mainland China fell by -40% YoY in 2M2020. Separately, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd (BUDBC) [1876:HK], the Asian subsidiary of global brewery Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) (OTCPK:AHBIF) (OTCPK:BUDFF), commented at the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 27, 2020 that the company "observed almost no activities in the nightlife channel and very limited activities in restaurants" in China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd also noted that there was a "meaningful decline (of beer consumption) in in-home channels (in China) with the exception of e-commerce that has accelerated its growth significantly."

While the coronavirus situation in Mainland China seems to be under control with daily confirmed cases of coronavirus infections dropping below a hundred, it might take more time for beer sales in the country to normalize. Although restaurants in China are reopening, most people in the country are likely to be cautious about going to crowded places, and might continue with either home-cooked meals or food delivery. Consumers are even less likely to visit bars and nightclubs during this period, which suggests a gloomy outlook for beer sales in the nightlife channel. Furthermore, consumers have likely become more health-conscious after the coronavirus outbreak, and beer consumption at home could also decrease for a prolonged period.

On the positive side of things, China Resources Beer highlighted at the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 20, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) that the company's beer production is back to approximately 95% of normalized levels prior to the coronavirus outbreak. China Resources Beer expects beer sales in the catering (restaurants) and nightlife channels to recover by May 2020 and 2H2020 respectively.

More importantly, there are two peak seasons for beer consumption in Mainland China, namely the Chinese New Year period at the start of the year and the summer period between June and August. If the catering and nightlife channels can do a full recovery by then, China Resources Beer has a good chance of making up for lost sales in the early part of the year, leveraging on pent-up demand.

Positive On Product Premiumization Strategies And Heineken China Acquisition In The Long-Term

Putting short-term headwinds from the coronavirus outbreak, China Resources Beer is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in the China beer industry as the largest beer company in the country. China Resources Beer's product premiumization strategies and its acquisition of Heineken N.V.'s Greater China business are key growth drivers for the company in the medium-to-long term.

Although China Resources Beer's total beer sales volume increased by a mere +1.3% YoY from 11,285,000 kiloliters in FY2018 to 11,434,000 kiloliters in FY2019, the company's sales volume for mid to high-end beer products grew by a much higher +8.8% YoY last year. The faster sales volume growth for China Resources Beer's mid to high-end beer products was the key factor for a +2.8% YoY increase in overall average selling price and a +170 basis points expansion in gross profit margin from 35.1% in FY2018 to 36.8% in FY2019.

China Resources Beer continued to grow sales contribution from mid to high-end beer products last year with the launch of new high-end beer product lines such as "SNOW MARRSGREEN BEER" and "Löwen White Beer" in April and July 2019 respectively. Notably, China Resources Beer has yet to realize the full growth potential of its product premiumization strategies. The "SNOW MARRSGREEN BEER" and "Löwen White Beer" products were only introduced last year, while China Resources Beer's other premium products "Brave the World superX" and "Craftsmanship" are relatively new, having been in the market for two years or less.

The company's growth in sales contribution from premium products in FY2019 was also partly driven by its acquisition of Heineken N.V.'s (OTCQX:OTCQX:HINKF) Greater China business or Heineken China in April 2019. At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 20, 2020, China Resources Beer estimated that the premium beer segment has a mid-teens share of the overall Chinese beer market, with Heineken China boasting a 3%-4% market share. This implies that Heineken China has at least a 20% share of the premium beer segment in China.

In terms of new product launches for Heineken China, Heineken Silver, which has lower alcohol by volume and is less bitter, is planned to be launched in Mainland China in 2Q2020. China Resources Beer's launch of Heineken Silver is a timely move, as beer is increasingly consumed in casual settings, rather than just in bars and restaurants.

As an indication of the growth potential for China Resources Beer's premium beer products in the future, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd highlighted at the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 27, 2020 that the company's super-premium beer portfolio, comprising brands like Corona, Blue Girl, Hoegaarden, "achieved a strong double-digit growth" in China in FY2019.

Continued Capacity Optimization To Drive Margin Expansion

China Resources Beer closed down five, 13 and seven brewery plants (on a gross basis) in FY2017, FY2018 and FY2019 respectively as part of the company's capacity optimization plans. China Resources Beer guided at the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 20, 2020 that the company is targeting three to five brewery plant closures every year going forward.

China Resources Beer operated 74 breweries as of December 31, 2019, and the company's continued capacity optimization should help the company expand its profit margins. The company's adjusted EBIT margin (excluding asset impairment losses and employee compensation relating to brewery plant closures) was 12.2% in FY2019, and market consensus expects China Resources Beer's EBIT margin to increase to 14.0% in FY2020.

Valuation

China Resources Beer trades at 41.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' forward P/E based on its share price of HK$35.95 as of April 16, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' forward P/E multiples were 38.1 times and 32.7 times respectively. During the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, China Resources Beer has traded as low as 10.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' forward P/E.

China Resources Beer offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 0.5% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 0.8%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Resources Beer include a longer-than-expected for beer consumption in Mainland China to revert to normalized levels prior to the coronavirus outbreak, and a failure to integrate well with Heineken China post-acquisition.

