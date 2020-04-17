3 Multi-Sector Fixed Income Closed-End Funds That Are Potential Pimco Alternatives

JMM and BIT (from Nuveen and BlackRock) are two other multi-sector bond CEF alternatives that also have high correlation with the Pimco funds.

This article discusses three possible alternative CEFs for those who may want to diversify some of their Pimco holdings.

Pimco CEFs are quite popular, but many are now trading at double-digit premiums over NAV.

Experienced closed-end bond fund investors know that Pimco closed-end funds are quite popular. In fact, some invest their entire bond holdings exclusively in Pimco funds.

But except for brief periods like the market panic we had a few weeks ago, Pimco funds usually trade at significant premiums over net asset value. Now that high premiums have returned for the most popular Pimco funds, investors may want to consider diversifying a portion of their Pimco holdings into similar bond funds from other sponsors.

In this report, I've selected three multi-sector bond closed-end funds from the following sponsors - Western Asset, Nuveen and BlackRock.

1) Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc.

Ticker: (GFY)

Inception Date: Oct. 27, 2004

Total Investment Exposure: 91 Million

Total Common Assets: 70 Million

Baseline Expense ratio = 1.25%

Leverage: 24% (Average Cost of leverage = 3.168%)

Discount = -4.50%

Average 6 Month discount = -7.23%

Annual Distribution Rate (market price) = 6.21%

Current monthly distribution = $0.0775

Annual Distribution = $0.93

Three month NAV Correlation with PCI = 97%

Three month NAV Correlation with PDI = 98%

Three month NAV Correlation with PCM = 99%

Note: The non-Agency MBS allocation was 33.7%. Several Pimco funds also have high allocations to this asset class.

Investment Objective: GFY seeks to maintain a high level of current income. It provides a lightly levered portfolio of primarily variable rate instruments of mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and emerging market debt.

Credit Quality (%) (as of December 31, 2019)

AAA 19.0 AA 9.6 A 14.2 BBB 26.5 BB 4.0 B 5.0 CCC 4.5 CC 1.0 C 0.2 D 0.7 NR 15.5

Note: About 70% of the portfolio is rated BBB or higher.

Only 2.6% of the portfolio is invested in high yield corporate bonds.

GFY - Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors own about 64% of the shares outstanding. The top two institutional investors are Relative Value Partners Group who owned $20 million and SIT Investment Associates who owned $17 million as of 12/31/2019.

Source: nasdaq.com

Investment Performance NAV Return (as of 04/09/2020)

YTD -11.29%

1-Year - 8.68%

3-Year +0.35% annualized

5-Year +2.00% annualized

10-Year +4.46% annualized

===================================

2) BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Ticker: (BIT)

Inception Date: Feb. 26, 2103

Total Investment Exposure: 953 Million

Total Common Assets: 561 Million

Leverage: 41.33% (Average Cost of leverage = 2.77%)

Baseline Expense Ratio = 1.35%

Discount = -11.90%

Average 6 month discount = -6.96%

Annual Distribution Rate (market price) = 11.26%

Current monthly distribution = $0.1237

Annual Distribution = $1.4844

Effective Duration = 0.91 years

Three month NAV Correlation with PCI = 90%

Three month NAV Correlation with PDI = 91%

Three month NAV Correlation with PCM = 91%

BIT - Asset Allocation (as of 03/31/2020)

Investment Objective: The primary objective of BIT is to seek high current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. BIT is a flexible bond fund that blends traditional and non-traditional investment strategies. At least 80% of the portfolio assets are invested in loan and debt instruments or using synthetic derivatives.

BIT - Credit Quality(%) (as of 3/31/2020)

Note: About 31% of the portfolio is rated BBB or higher.

BIT - Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors own about 27% of the shares outstanding. The top two institutional investors are UBS Group who owned $36 million and Morgan Stanley who owned $19 million as of 12/31/2019. These holdings were likely spread over many managed customer accounts.

Source: nasdaq.com

BIT Investment Performance: NAV Return (as of 4/09/2020)

YTD -12.97%

1-Year -13.46%

3-Year - 0.48% annualized

5-Year + 2.59% annualized

======================================

3) Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Ticker: (JMM)

Inception Date: Dec. 30, 1988

Baseline Expense Ratio = 1.49%

Total Investment Exposure: 100 Million

Total Common Assets: 67 Million

Effective Leverage = 33.1% (Average Cost of leverage= 1.20%) Discount= -9.48%

Average 6 month discount = -9.17%

Annual Distribution Rate = 5.06%

Current monthly distribution = $0.0270

Annual distribution = $0.324

Effective Duration = 3.85 years

Three month NAV Correlation with PCI = 97%

Three month NAV Correlation with PDI = 97%

Three month NAV Correlation with PCM = 98%

JMM- Asset Allocation (03/31/2020)

Investment Objective: The Fund's objective is to provide high monthly income consistent with prudent risk to capital. JMM invests primarily in U.S. agency and privately issued mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt securities, and asset-backed securities. At least 65% of the fund’s total assets must be invested in securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated investment-grade or of comparable quality.

JMM - Credit Quality (as of 3/31/2020)

Note: About 70% of the portfolio is rated BBB or higher.

JMM - Investment Performance: NAV Return (as of 4/09/2020)

YTD -11.02%

1-Year - 7.84%

3-Year -0.04% annualized

5-Year +1.29% annualized

10-Year +4.61% annualized

The three funds covered in this report all have good management teams and well-diversified portfolios. GFY and JMM both hold about 70% in investment grade issues, and their NAVs are more highly correlated with Pimco funds PCI, PDI and PCM.

BIT is more speculative with around 30% in investment grade bonds and is a bit less correlated with the Pimco funds.

As of April 16, BIT traded at a -12% discount, JMM traded at a -10% discount, while GFY was around -4.5%. Given the volatile markets we have now, the discounts to NAV can vary quite a bit on a day-to-day basis, so it is worthwhile to monitor all three funds in a watch list before making a purchases. For example, GFY closed at a -19% discount on March 18, and as recently as March 30 traded at a -13% discount.

An interesting fund to watch now is GFY, because there are currently two activist investors involved with the fund. The largest shareholder is Relative Value Partner who recently filed an SEC Form 13D which means they are "going more activist":

"Purpose of Transaction. The Adviser is filing this Schedule 13D to reflect a change in intent of holding the Shares from investment purposes only to one with an intent to influence and/or control the Issuer."The other activist investors is Bulldog Investors. This language just appeared in a Form 14A filed by Legg Mason Partners on April 9: "Certain shareholders, including Bulldog Investors, LLC (“Bulldog Investors”) and Saba Capital Management, L.P. (“Saba Capital”), have indicated their opposition to the proposals to approve new management and subadvisory agreements for certain of the Funds. Shareholders of those Funds may receive solicitation materials from Bulldog Investors, Saba Capital or other shareholders, including proxy statements and proxy cards."

Bulldog filed a whole series of Form 14A proxy solicitations on April 7 for closed-end funds controlled by Legg Mason Partners including one sent to GFY shareholders. The reason for the solicitations was stated as follows:

"The Board of Directors of each of the Funds has determined to present a proposal to approve a new management agreement with Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (the "Proposal") and, depending on the Fund, one or more subadvisory agreements with a subadvisor (or subadvisors). We are soliciting a proxy to vote your shares AGAINST the new management agreement. Since Legg Mason is the parent company of all of the subadvisors, we do not believe it is necessary to solicit a proxy to vote your shares on any proposal(s) to approve any subadvisory agreement(s)." "The common shares of each of the Funds for which we are soliciting proxies have generally traded at a discount to their net asset value("NAV"). We believe that if shareholders of each of those Funds vote against the Proposal, that would send a message to the Board that shareholders of each of those Funds want an opportunity to realize a price at or close to NAV for their shares, e.g., by converting those Funds to open-end funds or liquidating them."

I believe that the combination of two activist investors currently involved with GFY along with the high 64% institutional ownership makes it quite possible that there will be some future changes with this fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GFY BIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.