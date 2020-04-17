STORE Capital: Immense Short-Term Pain Needs To Be Endured For This 8% High-Yielder

The REIT itself is much stronger than in 2014 at its IPO, yet its stock price is cheaper, resulting in an eye-popping 8% yield.

STORE Capital is highly exposed to the nationwide shutdown in many businesses, since its tenants in retail and services are directly affected by this.

The market meltdown has been punishing many sectors and stocks, and while many have rebounded strongly, lots of stocks are still trading at "back-up-the-truck" prices.

One of these is net lease REIT STORE Capital (STOR), which dropped sharply this year and is down over 50% YTD, performing even worse than peers like Realty Income (O) down 27% and National Retail Properties (NNN) shedding 38%.

Over the same time period, the broad market S&P 500 index only dropped by around 14%. So, what is driving this underperformance of these net lease REITs, and why is this an opportunity for investors?

What is going on at STORE Capital?

Usually, net lease REITs are seen as recession-resistant due to their general business model which is targeted at low risk. Principally, they lease their own properties to single tenants, who then, in turn, are responsible for running these properties and obviously paying the lease. Usually, these leases are for the long term, making cash flow reliable and predictable as it increases over time due to rent escalators which are often built into these contracts.

It is basically one of the simplest business models you can imagine. Companies like STORE Capital finance the purchase of lucrative and attractive properties and then rent them to tenants in the retail sector. Whatever is the difference between financing cost and rental income, the REIT will account for as profit (minus other expenses). With rents increasing over time due to built-in rent escalators and financing cost remaining stable, at least if it is a fixed-rate contract, the income, the funds from operations (FFO), will gradually increase over time.

Since STORE's IPO in 2014, the stock rose from $20 to around $41, before collapsing to around $17 today. To put differently, a very profitable business which has richly rewarded investors since its IPO can now be bought at an even cheaper price. And that is exactly what I am doing.

STORE Capital is a high-quality REIT which owns over 2,500 properties across the U.S., with over 470 different tenants in over 100 different industries with an occupancy rate over 99%.

Thus, you can't really say that STORE Capital has any type of cluster risk under almost any circumstances ranging from a recession to a wild fire, to a tornado or to a sector collapse, but a pandemic which shuts down businesses across virtually all industries and sectors is something different.

The retail sector got hit especially hard during this crisis, and at first glance, STORE's 19% retail exposure does not really look concerning. However, the majority of its base rent and interest is derived from the service sector, with restaurants, childhood education, health clubs and movie theaters accounting for roughly 30% of the segment's share. With many of these businesses shut down in most states for over a month now, the big question is what impact this will have on STORE's rental income.

Will its tenants request forbearance for a month, two months, three months? Will they pay just as if there was business as usual? Will they apply for support from the CARES Act, and how long will this situation persist?

While health care experts and majors in America's two largest cities - New York City and Los Angeles - are advocating for intense physical distancing post April 30, the President is aggressively pushing for business to reopen and people getting back to work. The truth and the reality are probably somewhere in between, but undeniably, opening a restaurant in times of physical distancing would mean that an owner's previous capacity of, let's say, 100 tables will have to be reduced to at least 50 tables to maintain adequate physical distancing. This could easily mean that many small and also medium and large businesses can no longer economically afford to pay their rent, as they simply can't run their business in a way anymore that can cover their expenses, where rent is typically the largest or second-largest item.

This could either force these tenants out of business, which is the last thing anybody wants, or have them renegotiate rents with STORE in order to pay tribute to the current operating environment. For STORE, a lower rent is obviously better than no rent at all, and I assume it also wouldn't be easier to find a new tenant who is willing and able to pay the current rent either.

What's in it for Dividend Investors?

STORE's 99.5% occupancy ratio is unlikely to remain that high over Q2 unless drastic actions are being taken, like extended programs for small businesses and at least some temporary rent decreases or deferrals for its tenants. This will obviously hurt FFO, and ultimately, could also mean that STORE's impressive dividend growth record since its IPO will have to be put to pause.

Right now, the stock is yielding a record above-8% yield, which is unheard of for such a high-quality stock, but in times of a pandemic, virtually nothing is impossible. The current payout ratio of 70% is one of the best in the sector but is likely to get decimated in Q2, and certainly Q3, if the period of physical distancing has to be endured for many more months. Many of its tenants could quickly slide into financial difficulties, and when those businesses can no longer afford to pay rent, this will ultimately also affect STORE and increase its payout ratio to unhealthy levels. That is a very tangible risk for investors at this stage, and the main reason why the stock is trading at such an eye-popping yield.

I really appreciated the update in mid-March from the CEO on the coronavirus situation, and some key passages for me are the following:

STORE concluded 2019 with nearly $100 million in cash and an unused $600 million fully committed line of credit. In January, we addressed our equity capital needs for the quarter by issuing approximately $150 million in new shares at a weighted average share price of $36...



STORE has had a well-protected dividend from our earliest days as a public company. Today, our dividend is enviably among the most protected among our peer set and provides STORE with margins of safety that are valuable at volatile and uncertain times like this...



Given the pressure on our share price, many of us at STORE have recently purchased shares, which reflects our just confidence in our business model and our customers. Personally, I wish I had waited until today, but we have a trading window for insiders that closed! One thing we have no plan to do is repurchase shares



In a nutshell, STORE Capital has sufficient liquidity for now, a well-protected dividend and big insider purchases demonstrating management's commitment and confidence in its business.

Investor Takeaway

The economy is currently in free fall, and with many of STORE's tenants being forced to shut down their business, it is conceivable that many will soon face financial difficulties. The CARES Act provided some relief, but given the unprecedented scale, the degree of need for financial aid remains high. I fully expect Congress to pass more legislation to channel more funds towards these small businesses sooner rather than later. The big question is really how long this situation will persist and how long it will take for businesses to resume normal operations. I wouldn't be surprised if the dividend will be cut at some stage, but mid-to-long term, STORE's assets are high-quality and should always be in high demand. The stock price could certainly fall even more, but this will only create an even better opportunity for investors to invest into a high-quality business.

Unless you believe the U.S. economy will not survive COVID-19 and will be trapped in a deep depression for years, I consider this to be a great opportunity today for both income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.