Levi Strauss: A Great Fit At 13.0x P/E

Over the past 3 years, Levi Strauss has achieved average revenue and EPS growth of 8.2% and 9.4%, respectively, which brings PEG ratios well below the 2x rule of thumb.

Shares in Levi Strauss (LEVI) now trade 43% cheaper than their opening March 2019 IPO price of $22.22 putting the company's valuation at only 13.0x TTM P/E. The current pullback due to the COVID-19 pandemic offers long-term investors an opportunity to scoop up shares of an iconic brand with lots of growth ahead of it. The company is highly profitable and has been growing strongly leading to appropriate PEG ratios below 2x as will be discussed later in this article. Available liquidity would provide around 10 months of liquidity conservatively assuming gross profit comes all the way down to zero during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Strong Brand Brings High Profitability

Levi Strauss's strong brand has allowed the company to achieve average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 34.3% and 17.6%, respectively, since 2017. This average level of profitability is well my rule of thumb seeking 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle while rewarding shareholders with excess profits.

Source data from Morningstar

Levi Strauss's Liquidity Amid COVID-19

As mentioned in their Q1 2020 earnings release, Levi Strauss had $0.9B of cash on the balance sheet and total liquidity of $1.8B. For a company with operating expenses of $2,638M and interest expenses of $65M in the past 12 months for a total of $2,703M relative fixed obligations, this available liquidity would provide around 8 months of liquidity conservatively assuming gross profit comes all the way down to zero during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is also finalizing the issuance of $500M new senior notes at a 5% coupon rate which would increase liquidity up to around 10 months as can be seen below. Putting COVID-19 aside for a second, Levi Strauss has a very healthy financial leverage ratio of 3.2x with an interest coverage ratio of 8.1x in the past 12-month period.

Source data from Morningstar and company Q1 2020 earnings release

Price Ratios With Growth

As the creator of blue jeans back in 1853, Levi Strauss has a strong global brand that many consumers in developed and developing countries aspire to purchase (not to mention the company's Docker's brand). The company sees a significant opportunity to deepen their presence in key emerging markets, such as China and India, to drive long-term growth as Asia, the Middle East and Africa only represented 16% of sales in the most recent year. In addition, increasing sales to women is another growth opportunity as it only represents 30% of sales.

In the most recent Q1 2020 release, the company reported constant currency sales growth of 6% and adjusted EPS growth of 8% compared to Q1 2019. Over the past 3-year period, Levi Strauss has achieved average revenue growth of 8.2% and EPS growth of 9.4%. This strong growth should be considered alongside the company's current 13.0x TTM P/E and a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio which further divides the P/E ratio by growth. As can be seen in the graph and table below, Levi Strauss's PEG ratios are mostly within Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

Source data from Morningstar and company Q1 2020 earnings release

Takeaway

The current market pullback represents a great opportunity for long-term investors to buy shares in an iconic global brand with lots of room for growth. PEG ratios are well within the 2x rule of thumb and the 13.0x TTM P/E ratio is also pretty appealing by itself. Levi Strauss's strong liquidity give me further confidence that this company will be able to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and continue thriving in the decades (if not centuries) to come.

