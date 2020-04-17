Coronavirus Roundtable - The Yield Squeeze And Income Opportunities

We go over the different parts of the fixed income world to see what the outlook according to our diverse panel.

The coronavirus outbreak and the effects of COVID-19 have gone deeper and wider than most people would have expected. That applies just as much to markets as anywhere. Whether it's a tech sector that is supporting our new work from home or re-rating as expensive EV/Sales multiples make less sense; a healthcare industry under the spotlight to find a vaccine, a cure, or provide treatment to patients; or various parts of the financial sector that have shown acute strain as the economy goes into the freezer for a few weeks, and what increasingly looks like a few months or more of containment - there are no real safe havens or quiet zones.

The broader fixed income sector would seem to be safer than equity. But in the immediate clutches of the March crash, spreads blew out and liquidity grew scarce. And indeed a lot of the Fed's muscle has gone into supporting the fixed income market to keep capital flowing. So what's going on, and what does it mean for investors in the space?

We asked a panel of authors focused on income funds, BDCs, high yield, and bonds to weigh in. They are:

Our questions are in the header font, with authors' responses following. Disclosures are available at the end of the article.

This feels like ancient history now, but one of the more jarring shocks of the initial sell-off/crash was the impact on investment grade corporate bonds. What aftershocks have you seen either in those markets or in income investors' mindsets?

Nicholas Marshi, author of BDC Reporter Daily News:Understandably, there was great shock. However, we'd seen - on a much smaller scale - a similar sell-off in 2016 and 2018, but that's like comparing a 4.0 earthquake to an 8.0...

Donald van Deventer, author of Corporate Bond Investor: In our KRIS default probability service, we combine all traded corporate bond prices in the US market and default probabilities for 40,500 public firms in 76 countries. Looking at both bond data and default probability movements, the sell-off in bond prices went way beyond the impact of higher default default risk. A good example is Netflix (NFLX), a firm most investors would expect to benefit from "social distancing." Spreads on the bonds due 2021 rose dramatically, but increases in KRIS default probabilities were modest. Spreads are now returning gradually to normal levels.

Jeremy Lakosh, author of High Yield Digest: On March 18th, a liquidation event occurred that was likely triggered by margin calls. As funds dumped fixed income securities, prices crashed across the broad fixed income market. Most securities have since bounced back.

BDC Buzz, author of Sustainable Dividends:March 2020 was an amazing opportunity for fixed income investors that:

Knew what they wanted to buy

Were patient and set multiple limit orders at very low prices

Took into account yield-to-worst measure

Many BDCs have investment-grade debt notes/bonds that were and are still being sold by investors fearing a downgrade and it seems that many of these sales were at simply sold at market prices. Brokerages tried to warn investors with statements such as: “Recent extreme market conditions have resulted in a lack of liquidity, wide spreads (the difference between the price a customer can buy and sell a bond), large swings in prices, and substantial increases in pressure on trading systems. This can make it very difficult to determine fair and reasonable pricing on bonds.” Many of these companies have received reaffirmed investment-grade ratings by S&P and Moody’s and pricing has improved but there are still plenty of opportunities.

Alpha Gen Capital, author of Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps: Even areas of the market where one would expect to be “safe” were hit hard. That included municipal bonds and short-term paper as well. Investors wanted cash and nothing else and the rush for the exits caused some significant dislocations. That said, the investment grade space has been getting riskier over the last several years. When the crisis started, a full 47% of the investment grade market was in BBB, the lowest rung of that space. We are now seeing a significant amount of downgrades from investment grade to junk, what is called a fallen angel. In fact, this year is almost assuredly going to be a record in the amount being downgraded. Ford (F) and Kraft-Heinz (KHC) are two examples. The Fed is currently backstopping these bonds which is why we have seen such a rally. With investment grade spreads back to 1.42% for AA, they have rallied hard here. I would be avoiding most of this space today in favor of something like Fallen Angels ETF (ANGL) which I think has only marginally more risk but far more yield.

What do you see as the probability that the Fed sets negative rates, and what impact would that have on treasuries and the broader fixed income market?

Nicholas Marshi: We take the government at its words that the U.S. will not go to negative rates. Anyway, with all the stimulus the danger of negative rates may be abating.

Donald van Deventer: We have clients in 47 countries, and many of them operate in markets with negative rates. This doesn't pose a problem for risk analytics in our system Kamakura Risk Manager, but it is a big problem for other vendors who assumed negative rates would never happen in their major markets. That leaves many big banks flying blind from a risk point of view. Even more important, negative rates have destroyed the retail deposit franchise of the big Euro banks. This pushes them into unstable wholesale funding, decreases their lending activity, and increases their default risk. Central banks have been very slow to realize they're killing the banks they were trying to save. That leaves me (nearly) speechless.

Jeremy Lakosh: As of right now, I do not believe negative rates are coming from the Fed. I do believe investors may drive short-term Treasuries into negative territory. The Fed seems more focused on propping up the pricing of debt markets than interest rates at this point. If the employment market is struggling to create jobs three months after the economy re-opens, I may change my position.

BDC Buzz: There are plenty of other tools that the Fed will be using and negative rates have not been effective in other countries so I would not expect to see in the U.S. The result would be similar to what we have seen in other places including uneven asset bubbles and increased risk-taking.

Alpha Gen Capital: I think it is highly unlikely that the Fed sets a negative Fed Funds rate. That said, we have already seen some very short-end t-bills reach negative levels so the Fed doesn’t need to set it for the market to push us there. For the longer-end of the curve, I just do not see it happening. Given the amount of helicopter money being through at this recession, which dwarfs even the 2008 recession, the Fed put is on. The implications on the broader fixed income market could be wider spreads generally. I just don’t think there are many investors who will be willing to own a high yield bond with a yield in the 3s.

The municipal bond market hardly seems like a safer haven given the expected strains on local and state budgets. If you invest in this market, what do you think about the months ahead for munis?

Donald van Deventer: Even before the virus crisis, our Kamakura Troubled Company Index had shown a steady decline in overall corporate credit quality to the 14th percentile of the period 1990 to 2020, with 100 indicating best conditions. The index is currently (4/14) at the 6th percentile. This is bad news for municipalities on two critical fronts. First, the value of pension assets has declined sharply in the last 6 weeks. Second, the prospects for future tax revenue are grim. Combine this with flagrant delays in financial reporting by municipalities and pension "valuation" that would be fraudulent if done by a public firm and you're left with no good reason to buy munis.

Jeremy Lakosh: I do not invest in this market for the very reasons mentioned in the question. I live in Illinois, where we have nearly $200 billion in unfunded pension liabilities and 19 consecutive budget deficits. There is real pain coming and we will lead the nation in fiscal embarrassment. I can name 100 high yield companies whose debt I would rather own that Illinois state bonds.

Alpha Gen Capital: Munis have been and continue to be one of our favorite sectors. We see a significant amount of dislocation in the space during the onset of this bear market as investors rushed for the exits. Some ETFs saw their prices untether from their NAV and trade at significant discounts. One of the reverberations from this could be the Fed looking at these passive, liquid vehicles like ETFs holding highly illiquid assets and the contagion effect. In the muni CEF space, which was and continues to be very attractive here, we briefly saw distribution rates near 7%. That is tax-free. We believe that munis have one of the best rewards per unit of risk assumed in the market today. Many bonds remain discounted to where they were previously on the belief that state and local finances will be strained. They will. But the treasury has been willing to backstop local and state budgets and we believe will continue to do so. The last thing they will want are municipal bankruptcies causing more hardship. One fund we like is Blackrock MuniHoldings II (MUH) which pays nearly 5% tax-free.

How does high yield look to you as compared to investment grade or treasury bonds?

Nicholas Marshi: We've not seen enough real pessimism in high yield for that market to offer good value, but we don't trade across different segments. We focus only on the 42 publicly issued BDC Fixed Income issues.

Donald van Deventer: In our daily analytics for our service The Corporate Bond Investor, we compare the reward (credit spread) to risk (default probability) for every bond traded in the US market updated daily. We rank the bonds from best to worst. No "high yield" bond has ever appeared in the upper reaches of this ranking. High yield truly is junk. Why? Economists use the term "lottery demand." Why do otherwise rational human beings pay $1 for a lottery ticket that on average only pays out 70 cents on the dollar? Because in some humans' DNA, there is an irrational attraction to highly skewed payoffs, where there is a very low probability of a very high pay-off. That's what drives the high yield market, along with the well-documented manipulation of credit default swaps and, I suspect, a lot of inside information. Don't go there.

Jeremy Lakosh: There are attractive high yield debt plays outside of the energy space. One good measurement of solvency is free cash flow. When looking at a high yield opportunity, investors should look at free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. This gives them an understanding of how much revenue can drop by before a company's ability to pay down debt is compromised.

BDC Buzz: Not sure I would lump investment-grade (“IG”) with treasuries as I believe that IG is the place to be while we wait to see what happens with the economy. I think treasury prices could be a risk at these levels if we get a quicker resolution to COVID-19 and the impacts to the economy. However, IG is better place to park funds while we wait.

Clearly for longer-term investors, carefully selected higher yield assets will dominate from a return standpoint but of course this includes more risk and having an idea who the winners and loser will be. Also, diversification is always key as no one knows for sure what is around the corner.

Alpha Gen Capital: We just did a review of the high yield space. We noted that going into this mess, there was no “juice” left in the space as spreads were very tight. Over the prior few months, we had been reducing our exposure since the upside was so small compared to the downside. Spreads blew out to 1100 bps but we still didn’t pull the trigger on buying because of the amount of downgrades that were occurring. 47% of the investment grade space was BBB-rated, one notch above junk. So we are starting to see the ‘higher quality’ junk market, the double-Bs, getting flooded with new supply. And with the Fed jumping in and buying both Fallen Angels and some of the larger ETFs means that the BB space is a bit rich to us, especially compared to CCC. For those that see the market having bottomed, you could venture out on a limb into CCCs which have languished. For now, we are in a holding pattern with our small exposure. We believe there is another shoe to drop and spreads could widen beyond 1500 bps in the next month. So we are being patient.

The mortgage sector has also had a lot of volatility - how does this affect your outlook whether in terms of specific investments or knock-on effects?

Donald van Deventer: There are surprising parallels with 2008 in the sense that one all-pervasive factor (home prices then, the virus now) is impacting homeowners in every region to some degree. Lenders who hoped that geographical diversification would protect them have been extremely disappointed with the outcome of their mortgage exposure.

Jeremy Lakosh: As someone who invests in physical real estate along with stocks, I see the volatility in the mortgage sector as a leading indicator of volatility in real estate prices. Therefore, I have ceased participating in the real estate market until I see the subsequent price declines. Outside of that, I have taken advantage of buying mREIT debt at a discount.

Alpha Gen Capital: This is the trickiest sector, in my opinion, to call. The Fed is buying agency mortgages and that space is basically risk-free given the implicit guarantee by the government. The non-agency MBS space, both residential and commercial, is the bigger question market. The Fed has yet to explicitly state that they are providing a lending facility to these sectors but are buying some commercial mortgages but only AAA. Non-agency mortgages got slammed thanks primarily to liquidity concerns though credit risk is a concern as well with so many people seeking forbearance. But the liquidity issues through margin calls in mREITs and open-end funds being forced sellers drove down prices in a fairly illiquid space. We see this as an opportunity… eventually. Funds like DoubleLine Credit Opp (DBL) and TCW Strategic Income (TSI) are both heavy into this space. It may still be too early but eventually there will be a bottom.

For the big banks there's the twofold effect of a strained economy and back to zero interest rates. Thoughts on how the sector could hold up?

Donald van Deventer: As we noted above, the joint impact of very low (and possibly negative) rates, higher default risk among corporates, and mortgage market disruption will be hard for the big banks to dodge.

Jeremy Lakosh: I think the big banks will be resilient through the upcoming recession. If investors are concerned about bank dividends, they should consider buying bank preferred shares.

BDC Buzz: Banks will be fine and bailed out by the Fed and government.

Alpha Gen Capital: Banks are significantly capitalized today and are much safer today than they were a decade ago thanks to Dodd-Frank and other new regulations. So I'm not concerned about bank profitability or health unless the housing market deteriorates significantly from here. The non-bank lenders are in a more precarious position. High quality bank preferreds are fairly attractive with some JP Morgan and Wells Fargo preferreds paying over 6% yields.

Smaller lenders - BDCs, for example - have suffered heavily in this period, given their exposure to smaller firms that will have a harder time holding up in a prolonged recession. How are you navigating things?

Nicholas Marshi: Now you're in our world! BDC Fixed Income was hammered at the height of the price drop. At one point bond prices were dropping faster than common stock. We are recovering fast but no issue is yet back at par. Overall, we are in "Correction" mode. Very wide disparity in prices which is unusual.

Donald van Deventer: We're showing dramatically higher default probabilities for the BDCs in our KRIS default probability service as you would expect.

Jeremy Lakosh: I am eyeing BDC baby bonds, because unlike common or preferred shares, payments can only be skipped on baby bonds if the company is filing for bankruptcy.

BDC Buzz: Only investing in the top tier players with access to larger credit platforms, lower leverage, stronger balance sheets with unsecured borrowings, relationships with SBA and have SBIC licenses, higher-quality portfolios, and management willing to work with lenders. During the Financial Crisis of 2007-8, MAIN adequately supported its Lower Middle Market (“LMM”) portfolio using a wide range of tools including additional debt and equity capital as well as assisting management. There were some deferred payments and waived covenants that negatively impacted a couple of quarters but ultimately, MAIN shareholders benefited from realized gains and dividend income from equity investments. It should be noted that MAIN’s management was very upfront about the changes in portfolio investments providing shareholders with plenty of information throughout the process.On April 15, 2020, MAIN mentioned the following in an update to stakeholders:

“Main Street remains heavily engaged with its portfolio companies and continues to be pleased with the diligent and proactive actions taken by the portfolio company management teams and their ability to respond effectively to the continuing challenges in the current environment. Main Street's lower middle market portfolio companies have also been actively evaluating the programs and relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, stimulus packages that may be available to assist these portfolio companies as they navigate the impact of Coronavirus on their businesses, employees and operations. Main Street continues to believe that it has sufficient levels of liquidity to support its existing portfolio companies and selectively deploy capital in new investment opportunities and a capital structure that provides Main Street the flexibility to navigate the current challenging environment.”

We’ve actually had quite a few BDCs provide preliminary results so we can get a good idea of what to expect next month when they report March 31, 2020, results. On April 14, 2020, GAIN reaffirmed its monthly dividends and announced a special dividend paid in June 2020. This is excellent news for GAIN and the overall BDC sector as well as its 'deemed dividend' due to certain minimum distribution requirements to qualify as a RIC. This means that the company expects to have too much realized gains and income over the previous and coming quarters

Bonds and then preferred shares are higher in the capital stack than equity. What do you make of the risk/reward between those asset classes at this point in the sell-off/recovery cycle?

Donald van Deventer: Many investors forget that there is no recovery on unpaid bond coupons in bankruptcy. So the true capital stack is this ranking from best to worst: senior principal, subordinated principal, and (tied for last) senior coupons, subordinated coupons and equity. So even in the fixed income sector there is a large component of effective equity exposure. That's why the reward to risk ratio that we feature in The Corporate Bond Investor is so important.

Jeremy Lakosh: I am avoiding common shares right now. They are the focus of dividend cuts and big drops. I like bonds over all else as I am still seeing some distortions in pricing, especially with companies that will have free cash flow in 2020 and no upcoming debt maturities to address.

BDC Buzz: This is where you want to be as it is currently priced for the highest risk-adjusted returns in my opinion. BDC Baby Bonds and Preferred stocks are priced well especially considering that they have permanent equity capital for support, mostly with 200% or higher of asset coverage ratios and over 3 times cash flow coverage of interest payments. Worst-case scenarios are mostly related to pain for the common shareholders which might have suspended dividends or get diluted by shares issued below book value to strengthen the balance sheet. For these reasons, no BDC has ever defaulted on its borrowings (so far).

Alpha Gen Capital: Right now, we believe that the current setup substantially favors bonds over stocks. The decline in stocks is basically embedding a V-shaped recovery while bonds more of a U or, in some sectors, an L. The U is basically because of Fed support to the bond market providing so much liquidity. To us, the downside is squarely more significant in stocks than in bonds. We are bullish on many areas of the bond market today. This is especially true of closed-end bond funds which are still trading at nice discounts to NAV. That helps to juice the yield of the fund. One fund that we like here is Blackrock Income (BKT) which is a very high quality mortgage fund (the one's the Fed are buying). It yields about 7% and is trading at a -6.2% discount to NAV.

What's your view on how ETFs especially and CEFs have held up in this downturn?

Donald van Deventer: Despite Warren Buffett's affection for a few big ETFs, we recommend that investors who have a big enough portfolio to diversify on their own do exactly that to avoid fees, commissions and unnecessary taxes. Personally, I don't own any ETFs or CEFs and will not buy any in the future.

BDC Buzz: BDCs are not CEFs but I’m sure there will be plenty of decreased distributions and other contributors have a better idea of what to expect and which funds will outperform.

Alpha Gen Capital: On the bond side, neither of the structures held up. Both got hit with a rush for the exits and liquidity concerns. We saw some muni ETFs trade at almost 20% discounts to the NAV- a clear sign of a breakdown of the market. I do think the Fed will be looking at this post-crisis as housing highly illiquid positions in an extremely liquid structure is fraught with problems. This is why the closed-end fund space is so superior for your fixed income and preferred stocks. But they did suffer, both on NAVs and price. NAVs fell due to contagion from the ETFs and open-end mutual funds getting hit with liquidations. On the price side, valuations were tight at the start of this. We had been notifying members of that fact for months. So starting at high valuations (tight discounts) means that the prices were going to fall harder. Discounts, as expected blew out as investors ran for the exits to get to cash. Discounts reached their nadirs on March 18 and have since rebounded but are still relatively cheap in areas. We continue to identify good opportunities in higher quality areas of the market.

How are you positioning for the months ahead?

Nicholas Marshi: We have been buying for several weeks. At first we bought the beaten down quality names. Then we moved on to the BDC Fixed Income middle class. Now we're even buying some of the smaller, credit stressed BDC debt issuers because the opportunities for gains of 20%-30% in a short period are so good. Even as we write this, though, those buying opportunities are diminishing.

Donald van Deventer: Ruthlessly staying rational and totally focused on the reward to risk ratio of every bond in the market, not just those which I own.

Jeremy Lakosh: I am "nibbling" while building my cash position. I expect another re-test of market lows in the coming months as reality sets in that equities are not positioned well when it relates to earnings. I expect the high yield and preferred markets to sell off with the equity markets. From there, my buying will pick up further. Subscribers of my Marketplace have access to my trades and the precise list of securities I am currently monitoring.

BDC Buzz: Common stocks account for around 55% of my investment portfolio. My last two major purchases (of common stocks) were March 12 and March 19 and included 14 higher-quality BDCs. I was lucky and bought at or very near the recent lows and now watching a rebound and collecting dividends. My average yield on cost for the last 28 purchases was 18.2% currently building cash waiting for another general market pullback that I am expecting in May or June of this year related to earnings expectations and economic news.

BDC Notes and Baby Bonds account for around 25% of my investment portfolio. My last major purchase of these investments was on March 19 with an average discount to par of 44% providing a yield-to-maturity of 20%. These have all seriously rebounded and now trading at 10% discount to par and I am looking to sell before the next pullback investing some of the proceeds in common stocks once their prices have settled hoping for prices near the previous lows. The remaining 20% of my portfolio is in much safer investments including treasuries and gold which I’m looking to sell at higher prices to build cash just in case there is additional volatility in 2021.

For now, I am collecting dividends/distributions from these investments:

waiting for BDCs to report Q1 results in early May,

watching for preliminary result announcements,

gathering information (portfolio and capital structure updates),

updating projected changes to NAV and dividend coverage for each BDC,

and planning for future purchases.

Alpha Gen Capital: We continue to be positioned cautiously in the junkier areas of the market. Again, we think the pain in the markets is not over. But we also see a far better setup now in fixed income and have been pushing members to look at individual preferred stocks (of higher quality) along with some high quality mortgage, municipals (both tax-free and taxable) and preferreds. This is the best time to be adding preferred stocks. We do hold some dry powder but don't like holding as much as we are. We prefer to be as invested as possible. Instead, we like to hold high quality funds with the thinking being that we will rotate into lower quality funds when we think the opportunity and majority of the "pain" is behind us. Obviously, it is impossible to know when and where the bottom will be, which is why we like as little cash as possible. Look at March '09. It was impossible to know that was the bottom. There was no indicator or flashing neon sign stating as such. But by June 1 you were up 41% from the bottom. I have been telling members to think about buying in Nov 08. Markets were down 35% at the time and you didn't know that it would fall another 20%, but by Nov 09, you were up 61%. That is the way to think about investing today.

Thanks to our panel for participating and shedding light on a very interesting space in today's market. Check out their work at any of the links above.

We continue our Coronavirus Roundtable series with a look at dividend investing on Sunday, so watch out for that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Donald van Deventer owns the bonds due 2022 and 2028 from Netflix (NFLX) and a 2027 issue from Wells Fargo (WFC).

Jeremy Lakosh is long MFO

BDC Buzz is long MAIN and GAIN

Alpha Gen Capital is long DoubleLine Opp Cred (DBL), Blackrock Income (BKT), TCW Strategic Income (TSI), and Blackrock MuniHoldings II (MUH)