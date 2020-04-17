Why Alibaba Is Uninvestable Now

Alibaba (BABA) is undoubtedly one of the biggest growth stories of the past decade. The “Amazon of China” continues to post incredible results as there does not appear to be anything that can slow the company down. The strong results, however, leave me scratching my head why management continues to hoard cash and boost investments instead of buying back stock. In this report, I explain why I can’t buy BABA.

Unbelievable Business, Deep Value, Or More To It?

BABA can be considered a conglomerate with a deep lineup of consolidated businesses:

BABA owns Youku, one of the “YouTubes of China.” BABA also has ownership in news outlets, social media platforms, movie theater production companies, and Ant Financial, the “PayPal of China.” BABA even has a rapidly growing cloud division.

But BABA is best known for its e-commerce platforms in T-Mall and Taobao. T-Mall hosts over 200,000 brands and is the primary way for Chinese consumers to directly buy name brand items online. Taobao enables peer-to-peer transactions. Amazon.com (AMZN) is basically the combination of T-Mall and Taobao.

How has BABA performed financially? In the last quarter, total revenues grew 38%, and Cloud grew 62%:

It’s typical to see strong top-line growth at tech companies. BABA, however, better resembles US mega-cap tech companies in that it is gushing cash.

BABA earned an admirable $11.2 billion USD in free cash flow in the quarter. Over the past 9 months alone, BABA earned $19.4 billion USD in free cash flow, up from $11.2 billion USD in 2018. That suggests that BABA earned $23.8 billion USD in free cash flow over the trailing twelve months - based on its recent $453.5 billion USD market cap, shares trade at 19 times trailing free cash flows. The company discloses non-GAAP earnings which include adjustments such as share-based compensation and investment gains. BABA earned $9.40 USD in non-GAAP EPS over the past twelve months, and shares trade at 22 times that number. I don’t personally like adding back share-based compensation because, while it is true that it does not impact cash flows, the impact to shares outstanding does influence the bottom line. After further adjusting non-GAAP EPS to remove share-based compensation, BABA earned $5.62 USD in trailing twelve months earnings - shares trade at 38 times that number. With revenues growing at a 38% clip and my adjusted non-GAAP EPS growing at 76% YOY, it is easy to see why authors on this site are unequivocally bullish on BABA - there hasn’t been a bearish article in the past 90 days:

Based on BABA’s aggressive growth rate, shares are extremely undervalued. Even assuming an aggressive slow-down in earnings growth rates (growth rates arguably should increase as operating leverage kicks in), a 25 times earnings multiple in 2023 (that would represent a PEG of 1) and a 9% discount rate, shares appeared to be 65% undervalued:

It isn’t every day that you get to buy a stock with the fanfare of AMZN at 38 times conservatively adjusted earnings and 19 times free cash flow. It is ironic that all the positives have raised an unacceptable red flag.

Hong Kong Listing, Cash Hoarding, And Investments

You would think that, given the fact that BABA has been frequently trading in a range 25-40% cheaper than current levels, it would have been aggressively buying back stock, especially given its strong free cash flow generation. Surprisingly, that hasn’t been the case. Over the past three years, in spite of generating $52 billion USD in free cash flow, BABA has only repurchased $1.5 billion USD in stock and has not paid a dividend. What has BABA done instead with the free cash?

As we can see below, BABA has been hoarding cash and increasing its investments at a torrid pace, and as of the latest quarter had nearly $100 billion USD in cash and investments on its balance sheet:

(Chart by Best of Breed, currency used is RMB except last column, dates are as of March of each year, data from Annual Filing)

Perhaps the gains in investments were due to increased valuations? Over the past 3 years, there has been approximately $60 billion RMB worth of gains due to revaluation, and in the past year, BABA booked added $70 billion RMB in assets due to bringing Ant Financial onto its balance sheet. There still remains $130 billion RMB that BABA added to investments using free cash flow. It astonishes me that between 2018 and 2019, BABA was able to find $10 billion USD of investments that traded at a more appealing valuation than its own stock.

There’s more. In November of last year, BABA raised $13 billion USD in a Hong Kong IPO. Investors shouldn’t let that pass. At the time, shares were trading for around $180 a piece, or dirt-cheap at 38 times trailing adjusted earnings (using my conservative adjustments explained above). BABA already had over $20 billion USD in cash at the time and was generating significant free cash flow. There was no need to raise cash, and valuations were also not appealing in that respect (companies typically seek to raise funds when shares are expensive).

No Activist Can Help

You’d be hard-pressed to find an American company generating rapidly growing free cash flows and trading at 19 times free cash flow that is hoarding cash and not buying stock. Even if I did find one, then I might still invest because I would be counting on an activist investor to take a position and inspire change. But that’s the problem with BABA: it’s unlikely that anyone will be able to influence management. This is because BABA isn’t a C-corp - BABA is structured as a variable interest entity (‘VIE’), which means that if you own shares of BABA, then you own shares of a company that owns the rights to the underlying earnings of BABA. Compare this with if you own shares of AMZN, then you directly have partial ownership of its underlying earnings. There’s no one to sue at BABA, no voting power to sway management, essentially no way for shareholders to hold the management team accountable. If BABA decides to never pay a dividend nor materially buy back stock, then shareholders may never see access to “their earnings.” Wall Street appears to be giving BABA the benefit of doubt, trusting that management will eventually return cash to shareholders. In my opinion, its actions are not deserving of such trust.

Conclusion

I really want to own BABA - I have in the past, but I have since decided that I am not to come to terms with its questionable capital allocation policies. The company continues to grow voraciously, which can be expected of the “Amazon, PayPal, YouTube, Twitter of China.” Yet, even as shares continue to trade very cheaply month after month, year after year, the company refuses to materially repurchase stock and instead hoards cash, purchases other investments, and has even issued stock at lower levels. If you buy BABA, then you have to believe that things will change. I’ll be a believer when I see real action by management.

