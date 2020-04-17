Streaming And Media In The World Of COVID-19
by: TD Wealth
Summary
With movie theatres closed and no live sports events, video streaming is one of a few areas that has seen increased usage.
One particular area of growth is TV news where viewership is up 50% from pre-crisis levels.
The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the weaknesses of some traditional media companies that rely too heavily on the TV ecosystem and have too much debt.
Anthony Okolie recaps the biggest news of the day including the latest COVID-19 developments, followed by a conversation with Andriy Yastreb, Telecom and Media Analyst, TD Asset Management, about the impact COVID-19 is having on the streaming and media industry.