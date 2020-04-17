Need Cash Fast? Consider Selling Puts On Sysco Corporation

Instead, choose value stocks. If put to you, you get a great company at a bargain price along with the income.

Selling naked or cash-secured puts on stocks are a great way to generate additional income.

When it comes to "cash secured puts", the central concept is that you have enough money to buy a stock if put to you with a cash-secured put.

That is different from a naked put, which has no offsetting position, such as a short position, or lacks the requisite cash to purchase the stock if put to you.

We will nonetheless refer to this strategy as "naked" because we are not instituting a short position.

Do not sell naked or cash-secured puts against any random stock, at any random price, regardless of how enticing a big premium may be.

We suggest you only sell naked puts against stocks that are already at or below intrinsic value, and that you would be happy to own for the long-term.

That is - stick with value stocks.

What is the right stock? It all depends on the chosen set of variables that you are comfortable with. We have a large set of about 400 stocks that we regularly follow and have so for more than seven years.

We understand the risks and the values in them, and are here to share ideas with you.

Today we look at the food supply chain, an obviously critical sector in these times.

Thesis

There is great opportunity in this sector, because there are some big players that deliver food, foodstuffs, and associated items all over the country. However, these deliveries are made to restaurants and other food service entities, and many of these are shut or operating at significantly reduced capacity.

Thus, these companies are suffering right now.

Why is it a great opportunity? Because they will recover. This is the supply chain we're talking about. It is very well established in this and other developed countries, it isn't going away, and it will remain a vital and central part of the human experience.

That, by the way, is the key to this sector. There is always a need for food distribution, except in lockdowns. Even then, grocery stores still need deliveries.

So unless a given company is loaded with debt it cannot service, there will be rapid recovery of demand for all providers, and then demand should settle back into regular growth mode.

Providers will go back to fighting over market share and optimizing operations in this too-important-to-fail sector.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) is the 800-pound gorilla in this space, but there are other competitors to contend with.

SYY stock was sold off from $76 per share all the way down to $26 at its nadir - more than 70%. It has since recovered to $46 as of Wednesday.

We like SYY at this price, as it has the best valuation, excellent cash flow, and is a major brand in the sector.

SYY trades at 13x TTM diluted EPS of $3.49 per share, with net margins (based on gross revenues) of 3%. The margins are thin, but SYY makes solid profit because of its volume -- $60.5 billion in TTM revenue.

Aramark (ARMK) stock trades at 15.4x TTM EPS of $1.36 per share, with net margins of 2.1% on only $16.2 billion in revenue.

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) trades at 10x TTM diluted EPS of $1.75 per share, but we don't like the 1.5% margins. Thus, while its P/E ratio is 30% below that of SYY, its margins are 50% worse.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock? Does SYY stock qualify?

When it comes to value stocks, we generally look for a 5-year PEG ratio of 1.0 or less, which is a pretty standard metric. However, when it comes to a sector with limited players, we give the leader in the space a PEG ratio of up to 2.0.

That's because they tend to trade at a premium because of their dominance, they tend to have the best growth rate and margins, and cash flow is usually exceptional. As long as the leader is generating free cash flow that is around half of its net margins, we will grant the higher PEG ratio.

SYY TTM free cash flow was just short of $1.4 billion, almost three times more than its competitors, and that FCF is about 2.3% of revenues, so it meets the cash flow threshold. SYY 5-year average annual growth rate is 7.4%. With a P/E ratio of 13, it trades at a PEG ratio of 1.75.

Premiums for Naked Puts

As mentioned, we love selling naked puts, and would be happy to have SYY stock put to us even at this value price.

If put to us at an even lower price, that's even more desirable, provided it is not because of a fundamental change to the business.

Nothing stops you from buying SYY stock at any time, even if not put to you. This strategy is primarily designed to generate income, and maybe get you a value stock in the process.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for SYY in general.

We may be wrong about how long this crisis will impact restaurants and other clients of SYY. This could result in a much longer ramp back to previous levels, meaning SYY's current valuation may not be as intrinsically low-value.

Supply chain workers at SYY may contract the virus in a disproportional percentage, hobbling SYY's attempts to return to normal schedule.

This already low-margin business may experience higher compliance costs should regulatory authorities institute additional protections for workers and recipients.

SYY's client base may be disproportionately negatively affected by the virus' economic impacts, resulting in loss of both customers and market share.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with SYY stock at $20 as of Tuesday's close?

The May 29th $43 puts are going for about $4 each. Earning nearly 11% in just 6 weeks is a traditionally very high premium, especially considering the strike price is more than 7% off current price.

If SYY shares are put to you, you will be buying SYY stock at the equivalent of $39 per share, which is about a 15% discount from even this low price, and you get a $1.80 dividend as well, which would mean a dividend of almost 4.5%.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the lending environment shakes out, the August $40 puts are going for about $4.40.

If put to you, you will be buying SYY stock at the equivalent of $35.60 per share, a discount of more than 23% from this already cheap price point, and you'll own SYY stock at an impossibly low P/E of just 10x TTM earnings.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, January $40 puts sell for about $6.50 each.

You first earn 16% on your money, and in the process you'd be hedging your SYY stock bet all the way down to $33.50 per share - near its recent panic low - and owning it at just 9x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.