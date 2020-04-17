The Most Undervalued Companies Today - Part 1

In this article, I take advantage of my recent tool and method to identify some of the most undervalued, yet somewhat qualitative companies in the market.

Now, starting this off, a few clarifications. I'm not advising anyone to buy the companies I'm mentioning here, nor am I saying that the growth expectations or trajectories for capital appreciation will materialize as expected. Realize also that when I'm speaking to a company's fair value, I'm looking at an average weighted EPS growth together with current expected EPS growth/decline.

With Corona uncertainty weighing heavily on the market, things may (and likely will) happen that few people could foresee.

These clarifications notwithstanding, however, I'm seeing plenty of opportunities in this market that I want to point out to my readers. In this article, I'm combining both the quality of the company as well as the opportunity due to the company's fair value. I'm trying to use my ranking/scoring system as it's intended. While the system is still in its "alpha" stage (though one other person is currently testing it for me as well), I believe there is value in the pointing out that I intend to do in this article.

How I will categorize it is by sector. One by one, and try to bring in something from every sector, as well as try to diversify geographies a bit. I intend to split this article into two parts, the first part covering the "first" five major sectors alphabetically.

These are not the only companies that are attractively valued. These are the companies where I see the most extreme undervaluations in terms of what I consider to be company's "fair value."

I hope you find some value in this list, even if it's just a fun read.

Oh, and one last thing.

While I still own energy and oil stocks, including but not limited to Equinor (EQNR), Total (TOT) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B), I'm going to be skipping energy as a sector here. As I mentioned in my previous monthly piece, I'm happy with my very low energy exposure, and uncomfortable going deeper into oil despite the valuations we're seeing and the very likely overall long-term safety. The volatility of commodity pricing as well as the ties to OPEC+ and the current market action we're seeing still highlight to me some of the inherent risks in the sector. As I'm not looking to invest more into the sector at this time, I don't want to give the appearance of endorsing these investments.

I still invest plenty in stocks that have energy exposure, such as chemical companies, but I won't be covering them here - nor am I extending my positions at this time. There are other very capable authors who cover the sector.

Let's get going.

1. Basic Materials

The Basic Materials sector has been a favorite of mine as of late, and we find plenty of undervalued and qualitative companies for sale here.

The Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) deserves primary highlighting here. I haven't written a specific piece on this one yet - but it's in the works. Undervalued 31% from what I consider a fair value of an NTM P/E of 11X, the company yields 4.7%, has a BBB credit rating, a "Very Safe"-rated dividend with a payout ratio of only 37% of LTM EPS, a 12% historical dividend growth rate, a moat described as "narrow," and 25 years of dividend history without a cut. At an earnings yield of over 12%, the company shows prospective long-term annual rates of return of 11-19% based on current forecasts. It's the highest-rated stock (3.4 out of a total 4.3 possible) in the sector according to my models, and qualifies as a "class 1" stock which I consider to be ultra-safe. I've invested, and I intend to buy more.

We also have Celanese (CE) and Cabot Corporation (CBT). Both companies are class 2, but still with investment-grade credit. Cabot yields higher at 4.5%, though Celanese can be considered safer at a payout ratio of 26% (35% for CBT), a monumental historical DGR of 31% (6% for Cabot) and with a moat Morningstar considers "narrow" (CBT has none). CBT has a longer dividend track record, at nearly 30 years, and is by no means a bad company, but my pick here would nonetheless be Celanese. Conservative estimates show potential 14-23% 2-3Y annual rates of return for CE based on current expectations, versus 9-15% for Cabot.

A company I do want to mention as well due to its nearly 30% undervaluation is LyondellBasell (LYB). While a Class 3 stock, the company nonetheless sports a BBB+ credit rating and is bumped only due to its borderline dividend-safety and somewhat higher payout ratio (~45%). The company also only has 7 years' worth of dividend history, though if you've read my articles you'll know that the company technically went bankrupt in the last recession (even if it pretty much came straight back). The company nonetheless has a "narrow" moat, a nice 9% dividend growth rate, and at current prices sports an earnings yield of nearly 16.5%. I consider it a "BUY." The potential long-term upside is very appealing at 13-20% annual RoR based on current FactSet forecasts.

Looking outside of NA, we find Norwegian Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY), one of my largest metal allocations. Compared to the other 4, I would consider this one carefully. It's a Class 4 stock despite its BBB rating, with a dividend I consider "UNSAFE" given how things are going in Scandinavia. EPS this year isn't good, and the company's P/O is through the roof at 140% - but if you've read my articles, you know there are reasons for this. At a score of 2.9, most of its appeal comes from the potential turnaround - and the question here is how long that will take. With its aligned state/government ownership, I find this an excellent contrarian play at 40% undervaluation to even a conservative 30 NOK/share.

2. Communications

Communications is an exciting sector, housing both undervalued stalwarts with ridiculous safeties, as well as companies in the midst of trouble, affecting its yield. There is a lot of undervaluation in the communications space, and high potential returns. It represents a key investment area for me at this time.

For Class-1 stocks, I want to mention two. The Omnicom Group (OMC) and Comcast (CMCSA). Both have excellent credit, with BBB+ and A- respectively. While I would consider Comcast to be "only" undervalued 24% from fair value, Omnicom is undervalued almost 44% from a below-average NTM P/E of 15. With its 4.7% yield, 30 years' worth of never-lowered dividends and 11% average DGR, the company's payout of 43% is the only thing that's "worse" than Comcast. Both companies offer appealing upsides, with market-beating potential annual rates of return at 21-32% and 12-25% respectively, if earnings forecasts and dividends hold somewhat. Omnicom is more undervalued but Comcast is slightly more qualitative given both credit and moat (which is "Wide") - I choose to own both.

AT&T (T) is a safe-ish bet for those wanting more yield at a second-class stock, coming in at 6.7% with a 22% undervaluation and fairly excellent payout for a telecommunications company. The problem here is what I would call quality - while I own AT&T and mean to buy more, management is considered "poor," for which my system deducts points. There's also the dividend growth - very poor at 2% for the past few years. While it has 36 years' worth of dividend safety, AT&T's major downside lies in its debt and fundamentals - though it is still a great opportunity at such a price. I consider it very unlikely that you'd be losing money putting capital into the world's largest telecommunications company.

Going lower into Class 3 and 4, we find the bottom feeders, ViacomCBS (VIAC) and Meredith (MDP). Both companies are significantly undervalued in terms of conservative fair value - over 100% potential upside on both, with Meredith yielding nearly 16% and Viacom at 5.9%. I've looked very hard at both companies, and I can find no logical or valuation-related reason for why these companies should trade here in the long term. I consider both "Safe," but certainly lower than the former three.

Both have "Borderline" dividend safety, and Meredith only has a B+ credit rating. I'd buy ViacomCBS, and be very careful with Meredith. Neither company has bad management - and as I said, fundamentals are fine. ViacomCBS is even awarded a "Wide" moat which I, given their content, completely agree with. Despite owning both, my pick in class 3/4 to earn a higher yield would be to buy ViacomCBS.

3. Consumer Discretionary

This is another sector where it's easy to find value - but in discretionaries, we're starting to see that the highest-quality companies are no longer all that cheap.

To find undervaluation, we must venture down into second class, to Leggett & Platt (LEG) and Whirlpool (WHR). Both of these companies are seeing undervaluations of at least 38% to a conservative fair value. LEG yields more, WHR is far more qualitative thanks to a "Very Safe" dividend rating, higher EPS yield, a payout ratio of only LTM EPS of 30%, 11% dividend growth and 29 years, worth of dividend safety. Both companies have narrow, decent moats. Leggett & Platt has a higher dividend record and is almost a "King" (48 years), yet my own choice here is Whirlpool, which comes in at a near-record of 3.6 out of 4.2, indicating both quality and opportunity in a very appealing mix. Again, I own both but if asked to choose at this time, my choice would be Whirlpool.

Moving down the ladder, we find coronavirus-affected retailer Foot Locker (FL). My position here is quite minuscule, but I consider the company qualitative despite a BB+ rating and a "Class 4" in my ranking system. At 7% yield and 92% undervaluation, it's the highest undervaluation I see in the companies I follow in the discretionary sector. Despite a "Borderline" dividend safety rating, understandable given Corona, the payout is only LTM 34% of EPS, with an impressive 12% DGR over the past few years. This is not a bad company - but investors should expect short- to mid-term headwinds here.

Polaris (PII) deserves a mention, as it stands out in the extreme. What I mean by that is that despite it being a class 4 stock due to its credit rating, it has a "Very Safe" dividend rating by SSD, exemplary management and a "Wide" moat, granting it a high quality score coupled with a truly excellent opportunity score at almost 50% undervaluation based on conservative metrics. Potential returns are 8-20% over the next few years if forecasts hold somewhat, and at a 38% LTM P/O ratio, I don't see any danger in the 24-year old dividend going forward.

4. Consumer Staples

In staples, things are more "grim" in terms of valuation. There are specific, clear undervaluations in sub-sectors - I'm thinking tobacco here - but beyond that, most qualitative companies have recovered somewhat from their extreme lows already. Buying Coca-Cola (KO) or PepsiCo (PEP) at a relative discount isn't really possible at this time.

Nonetheless, some opportunities bear mentioning.

In the 1st class ultra-safe stocks, we find Lowe's (LOW) and Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM). While ADM shows more undervaluation to fair value, Lowe's has excellent growth potential which I believe to be somewhat less affected by Corona. At an A credit rating, ADM is higher, but Lowe's has the lower payout ratio at 38% LTM EPS, far higher average 5-y DGR (20% to 8%) and has management considered "Exemplary" and a "Wide" moat - while ADM has none. Lowe's is also a dividend king at 57 years, with ADM's 44 years being slightly behind.

Overall, both companies are buyable here, and ADM has a higher yield and lower 3-Y forward PEG ratio. Opportunities in Class 1 Staples are slim, but these two exist - and I own both. In my rating, ADM wins out by 0.1 points due to the higher undervaluation but picking between these two is near-impossible. They are both great - and if you put a gun to my head, I'd probably choose Lowe's, as I like their business for Corona, combined with how rare undervaluation is here.

The three large tobacco companies bear mentioning for their respective appeal. Philip Morris (PM) at class 2, Altria (MO) at class 3 and British American Tobacco (BTI) in class 4. Out of these, my pick is currently Altria, at a lower payout ratio, higher dividend growth and a dividend king status at 50 years. The company's moat is considered "Wide" - however, it does have management or stewardship considered to be "Poor," losing a few points. For those wanting something with more perceived quality, Philip Morris has both the moat and management considered to be qualitative. PM also has A-grade credit, compared to Altria's BBB, making it, by these metrics at least, a more qualitative pick overall. In my system, however, Altria scores higher in total due to the higher undervaluation. Both companies offer potential returns of 10-20% over the next few years - the choice is yours, but I would go with MO or PM prior to BTI.

A quick mention with a warning for Walgreens (WBA), which looks undervalued at this time, but if interested, I'd recommend some due diligence in company expectations, as the company is unlikely to provide alpha for the foreseeable future based on current EPS forecasts.

5. Finance

Finance is possibly the area, besides Energy, where the most potential high-quality picks are to be found at this time. Let's dive straight into it.

The "best" undervalued A-quality picks I see in Class 1 are Ameriprise Financial (AMP) and Reinsurance Group of America (RGA). Both are considered Very safe, have excellent A-grade credit rating, show undervaluation of at least 40% to perceived fair value, offer between 2-4% of extremely low, sub-30% LTM payout dividends with 10% DGR (16% for RGA) and both have impressive future forecasts. The potential upsides in the longer-term (2-3) years on an annual basis is 15-30% for AMP and 10-23% for RGA, based on current estimates. AMP is the company currently with the second-highest score in my list, a 3.7 out of 4.2. I choose AMP for the time being, but both of these are ridiculously excellent companies as I see them.

The reason all major Canadian banks are found in Class 2 is that they had their ratings demoted a few weeks back. I intend to mention one at this time, my own preference among them - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). Despite being a class 2, the company has the highest current score on my list, coming in at 4.0 out of 4.3, missing points only due to its historical dividend growth rate, payout, and a downgraded safety rating. This highlights the core of the system - you may not want to own this bank, but to me, it represents the perfect blend of opportunity and safety given its credit, yield, current earnings yield, forward growth, history, and stewardship/moat. The bank is currently undervalued 27% with a potential longer-term annual rate of return of 5-17% based on today's numbers. I'm buying more TD.

In Second-class, we also find some of the most qualitative, undervalued insurance companies - Prudential Financial (PRU) and Principal Financial (PFG). Not only do both of these companies sport at least A- credit ratings, they yield nearly 8%, show 50-70% undervaluation from fair value, 15-40% conservative potential annual upside, and both companies with payouts under 40% of LTM EPS. Both companies have more than 10% DGR over the past few years on average, and while neither has more than 11 years' worth of dividend history, both give us earnings yields of close to 20%.

Of the two, my current choice is PRU - the 3-Y forward PEG is lower, indicating higher potential upside, the payout ratio is lower, and the company has, as I see it, a few things which make it the better pick for the time being. This is reflected in a 0.2 higher quality score, giving Prudential 3.5 out of 4.3.

Going down in class, we find Scandinavian banks and other undervalued qualitative financials. These, however, aren't worth investing in at this time on a comparative basis following their dividends postponements - not even for diversification, as I see it.

I will let you know once this clarifies and if this changes - but I don't see the point of international diversification merely for the sake of it.

Wrapping up

This article includes a large number of company mentions. I wouldn't call them recommendations, as it really depends on your personal preferences, your portfolio composition, and your goals. Many other companies may be suitable for you if you seek higher degrees of overall safety and are willing to compromise on potential returns and current valuation.

This is only the first part of a two-article series where I look through sectors and describe the undervalued opportunities found there. I hope that this illustrates that despite the overall uncertainty we're facing, there's still undervaluation to be found in combination with quality companies. All of the companies mentioned, even those characterized as "Class 4" have conservative characteristics.

If you think I've missed a company or if you'd like to suggest a company, feel free to comment below and I'll look it over! Many of these companies represent investments I'm looking to do in the coming week/s, and I'll try to keep things up to date with what companies I purchase.

I hope you've found some value in this piece and seeing how I consider companies at this time.

Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, AMP, BTI, CBT, CE, CMCSA, EMN, EQNR, FL, LEG, LOW, LYB, MDP, MO, NHYDY, NHYKF, OMC PFG, PII, PM, PRU, RDS.B, T, TD, TT, VIAC, WBA, WHR, KO, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.