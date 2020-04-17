Northview Apartment REIT: A Unique Risk/Reward Profile

M&A spreads have tightened in recent weeks, but still not fully recovered from the dislocation caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Deal Overview

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF) is being acquired by Starlight and Kingsett for $4.8 billion or $36.25. At the current stock price of $33.00, this implies a 10% gross spread. The transaction is structured as a statutory plan of arrangement under the Alberta Business Corporations Act and was announced on 20 February with closure expected in the third quarter of 2020.

On March 23, Northview announced the expiration of the 30-day go-shop period. Scotiabank reported it pitched the deal to 54 potential acquirers, of which two entered into a confidentiality agreement, but no superior offers materialised. Interestingly, subsequent to the go-shop expiration, standstill agreements were waived which will allow Starlight and Kingsett to purchase units of the REIT in the open market prior to the transaction closing for up to 19.9% of the outstanding units.

The deal is still subject to shareholder approval of 66 and 2/3% of the votes.

In the meantime, shareholders are paid a monthly distribution unit of $0.1358, which equates to a running yield of 4.9%.

Dislocations Still Abound in the Merger Arbitrage Space

Ordinarily, announced non-complex mergers and acquisitions trade on fairly tight spreads. Indeed, as early as 3 March, prior to the onset of the corona virus crisis, deal spreads traded as tight as 0.5%. Since the coronavirus crisis spread outside of China and became a global phenomenon, it has wreaked havoc on global capital markets. Companies subject to announced mergers and acquisitions have not been spared.

Arbitrage spreads tend to widen during market dislocations for the following reasons:

Merger arbitrage investors that deploy leverage are forced to unwind positions to meet margin calls Multi-strategy "pod shops" cut M&A books as risk limits have been breached Some merger arbitrage strategies become forced sellers to meet redemption requests Investors liquidate deal stocks to buy non-deal stocks with greater potential upside Arbitrage investors re-assess the stand-alone value of target companies given declines in comparable companies in the same sector

In the last couple of weeks, spreads have gradually started to tighten, reflective of a more normalised and rational pricing environment, yet in many cases current spreads more than sufficiently compensate investors for the underlying risks.

Northview’s Business Model

Northview operates a portfolio of 27,000 apartments across 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight regions and two territories. Multi-family portfolio occupancy was 93.6% at the end of 2019. During the GFC, vacancy rates peaked at 12.9% in August 2009 before starting to recover. The portfolio is more regionally diversified today than during the last recession. In 2010 the business operated in five regions compared to eight today and has more than tripled the number of units in the portfolio over the last decade.

Northview is a geared business with a debt to gross book value of 51.8%. The company carries a debt service coverage ratio of 1.57 and interest coverage ratio of 2.82. Whilst debt levels have increased in recent years, the capital has been invested in off-market acquisitions through the relationship with Starlight and developments at yields 100-200 basis points higher than market cap rates.

Why is the Deal Likely to Go Ahead?

Currently, Starlight and its affiliates beneficially own 13% of outstanding units, which represents a healthy beneficial interest.

The deal is strategic and the plan of arrangement between both the purchaser and the REIT is binding.

Whilst approval is required by the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench, regulators and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, it is not expected that the deal may encounter anti-trust issues.

An epidemic is explicitly carved out as an exception within the Material Adverse Event clause in the purchase agreement unless it is found to have a materially disproportionate effect on Northview relative to other real estate operators in the multi-family residential sector in Canada. Since the coronavirus pandemic is universally affecting many industries, it would be extremely difficult for the acquirer to prove Northview was exceptionally impacted in a court of law.

Debt financing is in place and committed. The deal is being funded by the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a listed bank with a market capitalisation of CAD36bn. Canadian Imperial was founded in 1961 and is one of the Big Five banks in Canada. Of course, it is entirely plausible that debt funding could be pulled by the lender. Nonetheless, in this case, the purchaser still has an obligation to seek alternative funding.

The purchasers have agreed to a termination fee of $37.7 million.

What is the Downside?

Generally, the biggest competitor for rental apartment businesses is home ownership, which has become far less attractive for Canadians who may struggle to afford a down-payment or lack of confidence to make such a substantial investment during uncertain economic times. Clearly, there will be pockets of weakness in natural gas oriented regions. However, this may be offset to some extent by discovery and exploitation of new and promising natural gas fields as well as the resurgence in precious metal demand, particularly gold. On the commercial side, a large though undisclosed portion of the units are leased to the government, which should prove more resilient in a downturn. There will be scope for cost savings. Utility costs, in particular, should be contained given the decline in the price of heating oil.

Northview has historically enjoyed good access to funding and the business is semi-defensive. Nonetheless, leveraged businesses do carry risks in times of economic stress and vacancy rates should be monitored closely. Lenders will be most focused on creditors who have experienced a cessation in revenue as a result of Covid-19 which is apparent across a number of industries with the notable exception of residential real estate.

Based on prevailing FFO and AFFO multiples across the small sub-set of Canadian listed multi-family REITs, downside risk appears to be contained in the event of a deal break.

P/FFO (NTM) P/AFFO (NTM) Boardwalk REIT 10.0 12.9 CAPREIT 19.7 23.8 Kilam Apartment REIT 16.6 20.0 Average 15.4 18.9 Northview Apartment REIT 15.4 18.2

Summing it Up

Merger agreements today compared to 2008-9 are by and large much more solid and more protective of shareholder interests and the ability of an acquirer to back out of a transaction due to Material Adverse Events is more limited. Where it may occur is in the event that a company experiencing a cessation or substantial reduction in revenue is forced to tap into credit lines, as is presently the case with Delphi Automotive. Given Northview operates in a more defensive industry and tends to skew towards higher income households, balance sheet risks are more limited. As such, given an attractive risk-reward profile, the shares are recommended for purchase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVU-UT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.