Coronavirus Roundtable - Sticking To The Dividend Path

We also get into the big downside question - is it worse for a company to cut its dividend or increase its leverage?

We check in with dividend-focused authors on how they value this market, and what they are watching for from their portfolio holdings.

When the tide goes out, dividend-paying companies should be better dressed. How is that holding up in 2020?

The coronavirus outbreak and the effects of COVID-19 have gone deeper and wider than most people would have expected. That applies just as much to markets as anywhere. Whether it's a tech sector that is supporting our new work from home or re-rating as expensive EV/Sales multiples make less sense; a healthcare industry under the spotlight to find a vaccine, a cure, or provide treatment to patients; or various parts of the financial sector that have shown acute strain as the economy goes into the freezer for a few weeks, and what increasingly looks like a few months or more of containment - there are no real safe havens or quiet zones.

Dividend investing comes in many strains, but in some ways, it seems designed for a time like this - all things equal, higher quality and more profitable companies pay dividends, and the emotional reassurance of cashing dividend checks during a volatile period is worth its weight in gold (or share equivalents). At the same time, a dividend cut and a company that gets exposed as less than it seemed to be can be all the more devastating.

We asked a panel of income and dividend-focused authors how they are sizing up the market and balancing the search for safety with the search for returns. Our panel includes:

Our questions are in the header font, with authors' responses following. Disclosures are available at the end of the article.

Dividend-paying companies in theory self-select for stable, long-tenured, profitable companies that have made it through cycle after cycle. Are you seeing that play out so far in this downturn, and why or why not?

Richard Berger, author of Engineered Income Investing: Dividends come in a variety of safety and durability. Many with a long history of safety. Dividend Aristocrats, Dividend Kings, & my Dividend Zombies, have seen some dragged down as deep as the broad market, carried by momentum, others have done somewhat better. Less reliable dividends are seeing deep share price swoon in anticipation of cuts to come. Using EII dividend boosting strategy, I have locked in >12% yields for the next 1 to 2 years for myself and subscribers while reducing downside market risk, all using high quality dividend targets. March has been my highest returns on record since the EII service began in 2014.

Double Dividend Stocks, author Hidden Dividend Stock Plus: Every sector has its dominant companies, whose management teams have navigated through other crises. Although this crisis is more pervasive than the crash of 2008, dominant firms will emerge at the far end of it, and may even be able to pick up valuable, less well-capitalized firms at bargain prices during the crisis.

Fredrik Arnold, author of The Dividend Dog Catcher: The strong get stronger and the weak go away.

Darren McCammon, author of Cash Flow Kingdom: No, the babies are getting thrown out with the bathwater. The good news is this provides opportunity for those who are better informed.

Kirk Spano, author of Margin of Safety Investing: There is some truth to the theory, but in practice, paying attention to financial health, growth, and management of individual companies is more important than chasing a dividends or dividend stocks as groups. What we are seeing in this downturn that QQQ has held up far better than the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG), Invesco Dividend Achievers (PFM), Vanguard High Dividend (VYM), iShares Select Dividend (DVY), Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility (SPLV), as well as, Vanguard Real Estate (VNQ) and the S&P 500 ETFs SPY, IVV or VOO. That's not to say that there are not great dividend stocks to buy, but you must find them name by name. There is no "rule" that dividend stocks as a group outperform on performance, risk or volatility characteristics despite the popular narratives.

Tariq Dennison, author of Long Run Income: It's still too early to tell - we will need to see how many of these companies have cut dividends a year from now. In terms of price performance, non-dividend-paying stocks have had some of their best price returns relative to dividend payers that I have seen since 1999-2000.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners, author of Top Stocks For Tomorrow: When stock prices are near highs, yields for the highest-quality dividend companies become anemic, resulting in investors chasing yield and ignoring the quality of the business backing the payout. Now that stock prices have fallen, weak businesses are being exposed, and price compression is making yields for high-quality companies more compelling. I suspect it will be a while before dividend investors forget that chasing yield is a risky approach to dividend investing.

The Dividend Guy, author of Dividend Growth Rocks: I focus on dividend growers (most of my holdings are lower yielding stocks). Therefore, most of my holdings are playing their role during the current crisis. Most of them kept their dividend intact and some of them even increased it! I've suffered only two dividend cut/suspension (CAE (CAE) and NFI Group (OTCPK:NFYEF) because companies are currently "closed". The rest of my portfolio is doing well, especially if I put my results over a few years.

JNJ managed to raise its dividend this week even as it lowered guidance. An anomaly, or do you think other dividend stalwarts will be able to raise through the months ahead?

Richard Berger: This Virus Recession will be hard and deep, much more so than most realize yet. However, it will see an end within 24 to 30 months and the Dividend Zombies and Kings easily weathering the recession without dividend cuts. I expect many Dividend Aristocrats to fall. Property and leveraged mortgage REITs will be especially hard hit, some facing existential threats. Infrastructure, telecoms, and selected REITs will be lightly touched and thrive.

Fredrik Arnold: Five raised dividends last week: H.B. Fuller (FUL); Ecopetrol (EC); Lindsay (LNN); MV Oil Trust (MVO); Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR).

Darren McCammon: Depends on what they do. Hospitality, generally no, Consumer Staples and companies supplying products still in demand, generally yes.

Kirk Spano: With the massive bailout that also is going to corporate bonds now, many companies will be able to keep borrowing in order to raise dividends for a while. But, just as I said in January when I warned of a correction, there are many dividend-paying companies in the S&P 500 that are at risk of becoming zombies due to high debt and low or no growth. Those companies might hold up a while, but ultimately face a rough road and potential removal from the S&P 500 in the next decade, which will, of course, crush their stock prices as they lose index ETF inflows to their stocks.

Tariq Dennison: Dividend payout ratios have been rising for the past few years, and JNJ's around 50% is still relatively healthy. For companies cash rich enough to be able to decide whether to raise their dividend, part of this is to please investors that want to see a steadily rising dividend stream, rather than those who can understand the benefits of missing a few dividends to preserve cash within the company.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: Long-time dividend payers like Johnson & Johnson will continue to increase dividend payouts to protect aristocrat status, but I suspect increases will be lower than in previous years because businesses will want to bolster balance sheets. Generally, defensive industries, such as healthcare, should tilt toward larger dividend increases, while economically sensitive payers, such as retailers and banks, tilt toward smaller increases. High-yield dividend payers are a different story, though. I suspect many will be forced to cut or suspend dividends, particularly in small- and mid-cap. In short, business quality matters in 2020.

The Dividend Guy: When you look back at previous recessions, you will find plenty of high quality dividend growers with recession-proof models like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Procter & Gamble (PG) that kept their dividend increase streak alive. This recession is no different; great businesses will keep-up with their promise with shareholders.

What is the most important thing you are watching for your individual dividend-paying companies?

Richard Berger: The ability to take the recession hits and bounce back within 30 months. Cash flow is the engine that drives dividends & thus I always monitor it. However, dividend dedicated companies such as Zombies and Kings will borrow to sustain and grow their dividend, using their deep moats and financial strength to continue their long unbroken trends.

Double Dividend Stocks: April and May are big months for dividend and earnings announcements. We're following management's statements in their press releases and earnings calls for more insight into how the company is coping with the economic fallout. Are they cutting their dividends due to cash problems, or due to an oversize yield that's been jacked up by a big drop in their price/share?

Fredrik Arnold: Cash flow to keep dividends flowing.

Darren McCammon: Probably the single biggest theme I am following is natural gas transportation demand. The stocks have fallen a lot, yet the volume transported for the most part hasn't.

Kirk Spano: I look for companies with increasing free cash flows that can constantly increase total shareholder yield. That is, companies that can reduce debt and still return capital to shareholders via buybacks and dividends. That eliminates most highly leveraged companies and almost all companies borrowing to meet dividends and buybacks.

Tariq Dennison: Sustainability and medium-term upside in free cash flows.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: I custom screen the best dividend stocks in our marketplace service every Wednesday. Earnings growth and beats are a part of my system, so I'll be watching how forward earnings estimates are impacted by decisions to remove guidance, and what companies wind up beating or missing expectations as a result. I'll also be watching to see what sectors or industries emerge as leaders in our weekly rankings.

The Dividend Guy: Their ability to increase their dividend year after year. This is the ultimate statement of confidence in their business model. If companies weren't able to increase their dividend in the past 5 years (prior to 2020) when the economy was booming and debt was cheap, how can they increase it in the future (amid a recession?).

Dividend growth investing is contingent on growing a dividend, but in an unprecedented economic situation like this, raising payouts might be imprudent. Do you adjust your expectations for these companies, or expect this to further sort the wheat from the chaff as far as the best companies?

Richard Berger: Income investing, and dividends tickers in particular, all share some market sensitivities and thus lack full diversity. There are always yield traps lurking in the dividend growth forest and those will fall away under the current pressure. Quality will continue to advance. Quality dividends boosted by covered option strategies provide my EII community with the tools to actually improve income and yields in these volatile markets while lowering downside market risk. One example is locking in >8% annual yield rates on SPY for more than 2 years going forward with a breakeven down below $195.00.

Double Dividend Stocks: Q1 2020 earnings will give you some color as to how well the company is handling the shutdown, and the earnings calls can often give you more specifics about how things went in March when the shutdowns began.

Fredrik Arnold: Long-term dividend payers rarely stop paying dividends, they'll reduce before they stop.

Darren McCammon: There are plenty of choices out there right now where you can make a mint even if the dividend is never raised one cent. For instance, preferred and baby bonds with double digit yields and multi-bagger upsides. The trick is as you said to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Kirk Spano: Executives that do not make prudent capital allocation decisions can destroy any company. See most of the shale industry. Shareholders in their chase for dividends fail to hold management accountable in most situations. That means you are completely dependent on management to make shareholder-friendly decisions not just for today, but for tomorrow. My expectations remain the same because I want to own companies where the capital allocation was smart and prudent all along.

Tariq Dennison: I would rather a company with good long-term prospects cut its dividend for a few quarters, or even a few years if it means I can enjoy a much higher dividend later. I don't think it makes sense to do dividend growth analysis on anything less than a 10-year timeline, covering at least one full cycle.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: I think we'll see plenty of good companies decrease the rate of dividend increases to preserve cash or delay increases until later in the year when there's more insight into the length and depth of the recession. I wouldn't fault companies indiscriminately for that decision. After all, recessions can create opportunities that increase the ROI of reinvesting money back into a business and reinvestments can support long-term dividend growth. That said, you should be very company and industry specific. Remember, the quality of the business is far more important than the size of the yield.

The Dividend Guy: I expect most of my holdings to increase their dividend this year. However, I've become more lenient toward the absence of dividend growth or dividend cut. If the company is currently suffering from the economic lockdown but was doing great before (CAE is a good example), then I will keep my shares. I also expect no dividend increases for banks (I hold Royal Bank (RY) and National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF)) this year.

Assuming we still have an uncertain time horizon for a long-term return to normal, what is a worse scenario for a company you own - cut the dividend, or add more leverage?

Richard Berger: A dividend cut always brings double damage, cutting not only the dividend income but also seeing a strong plunge in price as investors avoid and flee the weakness. This is why I carefully monitor cash flows and the ability to sustain dividends, along with employing covered option strategies focused on value investing to only target prices below fair value and with downside protection.

Double Dividend Stocks: That depends on their current yield and debt leverage. If a company's yield has rocketed to an unprecedented level, due to a big price drop, then it would be prudent to cut the dividend in the short term. In fact, we just bought a debt-free dividend stock that cut its dividend. Companies with big debt loads and pending maturities can be challenged to refinance in this environment. If the company's earnings and cash flow are seriously disrupted in this environment, management must find ways to conserve cash and shore up the balance sheet if necessary. How long they can weather the storm depends upon how well-capitalized they are.

Fredrik Arnold: A dividend cut is grounds for dismissal. Leverage just buys time and is a warning signal.

Darren McCammon: If you own the baby bond or cumulative preferred as mentioned above, some things get turned on their head. For instance, a common dividend cut is greatly preferred over increased leverage.

Kirk Spano: Companies that add more leverage usually were not in a great position to begin with, and have decaying businesses. So, adding more leverage is generally a bad idea. Companies that cut dividends for the health of the company are usually doing the right thing. Think about the shrinkage of their market cap though if they cut dividends though. If they are removed from the S&P 500 from getting too small, their share price falls again due to not getting ETF inflows. The dividend cuts might not prevent short-term shrinkage but could save the company. The other path, levering up to preserve dividends, will keep companies in the S&P long enough for certain executives to skim more. Ultimately levering up is a horrible decision for most of those companies and the shareholders though. Most companies that choose to lever up in the slow broad recovery, or no recovery for them regardless, are at huge risk of a future reorganization. Remember, most of those companies were deteriorating already. That all said, investors have to realize that there are dozens, and by my analysis, over 100 companies in the S&P 500 that should cut dividends to help improve their balance sheets and long-term competitiveness. I believe that over 100 S&P 500 companies get removed from the index this decade no matter which path. Focus on the fundamentals and sell any company that even has to face this decision.

Tariq Dennison: A few companies we own have a very real risk of going bankrupt. We own those because we believe they will more likely than not to not go bankrupt, in which case they have far more upside than less distressed companies.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: A dividend cut isn't good news, but a dividend suspension is particularly bad because it results in forced selling by active and passive equity income funds. Therefore, I'd view a suspension as worst-case news and a cut as deserving a deep dive into the business and its end markets. I'm not as worried about leverage if it's taking advantage of favorable rates and cash flow is solid.

The Dividend Guy: I rather see responsible management cutting the dividend and keeping a solid balance sheet than withdrawing from their line of credit to distribute money to shareholders. Dividends will be resume when the economy bounces back. Great companies will go through this storm and will continue to be great. Disney (DIS) is a good example; they will have a terrible year, but their business model is not flawed. They just can't make much money if parks, cruises, and movie theaters are closed. DIS will continue to thrive for decades to come.

What changes have you made to how you approach portfolio management and researching dividend stocks?

Richard Berger: Focus on quality core portfolio holding targets has increased and I have shifted to a split between short term covered option contracts to maximize income and yield by taking advantage of current market volatility while at the same time also allocating 30% to 50% of portfolio investment to covered option strategies locking in >8% yield rates for the next 12 to 30 months along with deep downside protection. This enables us to thrive regardless of market timing and direction.

Double Dividend Stocks: As always, we first look at the dividend payout ratio/coverage factor, to assess the margin of safety. We also look at the preferred vs. the common dividends, when available, since preferreds have stronger coverage than the common, and rank senior to the common in a bankruptcy. We're looking harder at the debt ladder, to see how soon the biggest debt maturities due, which gives us an idea if management has time to refinance or not.

Fredrik Arnold: Focus focus focus on dividend safety, namely, positive annual returns and cash flow yield exceeding dividend yield.

Darren McCammon: None. I do the same kind of research I always have and have always had a written trading and allocation policy that I continue to follow. There's just more opportunity now.

Kirk Spano: None. As I discussed in January, we only invest in dividend-paying companies with strong management and great or improving balance sheets, as well as, underlying growth or truly undervalued assets. Fewer than a quarter of dividend-paying stocks make our cut.

Tariq Dennison: No changes - still using the same old boring, prudent checklist of only buying profitable companies likely to increase dividends or dividend alternatives long-term.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: I'm not changing anything. I developed my system in 2013 it's been a great source of new dividend stock ideas during past periods of market weakness, including the Great Recession.

The Dividend Guy: I've always stick to the same dividend growth investing rules. I will not change it now. I think it's important to not change your strategy. The only difference is that 2020 results (and potentially 2021 for many companies) have to be put in context. This won't affect my buy/sell decisions.

What are you telling your members is most important for dividend investors to watch going forward?

Richard Berger: Keep the focus on quality and value-based pricing. So long as you generate sufficient income to meet basic needs such that you are not forced to liquidate in the down market, this will see your holdings come out the far side stronger than ever. Risk can be fully managed by locking in income yield now to avoid the need for forced liquidation while allowing time for market recovery.

Double Dividend Stocks: The company's ongoing dividend coverage and debt leverage - watch for deterioration.

Fredrik Arnold: Don't buy funds because you can't track all the moving parts, concentrate on viable, well-managed, historically reliable dividend-paying equities. Like T, CSCO, PFE, & DOW

Darren McCammon: I've been moving up the stack to preferred and baby bonds. In many cases, there has been a major dislocation where these thinly traded securities no longer reflect the inherent underlying risk and cash flows. You even have situations where the preferred of a stock arguably has more potential upside than the common or where the unsecured debt offers a higher yield than the preferred. Market dislocations are wonderful for the individual investor able to do research on securities fund managers can't follow due to size and trading restrictions.

Kirk Spano: Look for sustainable organic growth in a business and underappreciated parts of a business that the market isn't valuing today. Right now, for example, there are at least two communications companies with borderline balance sheets, but their underlying assets importance to 5G gives them tremendous pricing power that can help materially improve their balance sheets in coming years. When those companies show the goods in coming quarters, investors will come flocking to these undervalued companies. Investors who get in now will get huge dividends and a rising share price due to the improving fundamentals. Bottom line, if truly understand an industry and the businesses in it, and project out just a year or two, you can win multiple ways.

Tariq Dennison: Cash flow capabilities under different scenarios

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: The quality of the business and the headwinds and tailwinds facing each company's addressable market are the most important things to consider. Scrutinize stocks with a low current ratio because it could signal a capital raise at unfavorable terms is on deck and concentrate on solid balance sheets with stable end user demand. In short, this isn't the time to be chasing yield.

The Dividend Guy: COVID-19 impact updates issued by each of their holdings. We need to know how each company faces this crisis and how they handle it. Last March, Hasbro (HAS) CEO Brian Goldner explained that sales were doing well and Chinese manufactures were back in operations. This had a great impact on the stock price and reassured shareholders about the future of Hasbro. This is what we need to look for: valid information directly from businesses.

How are you positioning for the months ahead?

Richard Berger: As mentioned earlier, I have used February and March to generate a full year of necessary cash income while locking in >8% yields to ride out 12 to 24 months forward along with deep downside protection. Meantime, I have the flexibility to roll these positions to generate even more high yield cash while gaining more time if needed to see market recovery.

Double Dividend Stocks: We're not panicking and selling at the bottom. In fact, we've used the 2020 market crash to buy more shares of beaten-down dividend stocks that we believe in.

Fredrik Arnold: Hoarding (and herding) cash and awaiting the triple bottom.

Darren McCammon: I am now fully invested and on 20% margin, having increased exposure significantly to a variety of preferred and baby bonds towards the end of March.

Kirk Spano: I believe we are seeing the biggest suckers rally in history. I've been largely cash and gold-related positions since January, as discussed in multiple articles. that asset allocation has beaten the S&P 500 by double digits so far. As the stock market starts to feel reality and falls again, whether we see new lows or not is to be determined, I will cherry-pick my favorites at two or three spots on the charts.

Tariq Dennison: We're selling some of our treasuries, and buying some good companies on dips.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners: I use an overbought oversold indicator to help me make macro decisions on whether to be fully invested or not. It was overbought in January and oversold in mid-March. As a result, I reinvested the cash I raised earlier this year and I'm now fully invested until we get overbought again. In dividend stocks, I think the best bet is low- to mid-single digit yielding consumer stocks, stocks targeting fast-growing markets or non-economically sensitive stocks. For example, our current best dividend stocks ranking includes Hormel (HRL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

The Dividend Guy: I've been 100% invested in equities since 2003. I'm not changing anything. I don't believe in timing the market and my money works harder for me if it is fully invested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Richard Berger is long SPY.

Fredrik Arnold is long CSCO, PFE, and T.

Tariq Dennison is long JNJ.

Limelight Alpha Management Partners is long MSFT.

The Dividend Guy is long DIS, HAS, RY, NTIOF, NFYEF, CAE, PG, and JNJ.