Mesabi Trust: It Will Come Back

Mesabi Trust offers a unique situation in that it has fallen as far as many in the industry, but it does not have any debt or any real existential risks.

Mesabi Trust (MSB) is unique to me as far as public companies go. It is a trust that own the rights to an iron ore mine, the Peter Mitchell Mine, and gets paid royalties based on how much iron ore is mined from it. You can read more about the company's setup here. The stock price has gone down along with most of the other steel and iron-ore related names. However, its setup as a trust, rather than a corporation, leaves MSB in a much better position through this downturn to recover eventually. Where most corporations have operating costs like employees and leases that they have to pay even through downturns, MSB has almost nothing in this regard. It also has zero debt, which leaves the company almost risk-free from going bankrupt. Essentially, the only risk I can see is if its mine stopped being mined completely forever.

In this article, I hope to show the reader why MSB is safer than many other companies through this downturn and has an even greater chance of returning to former glory than others in the iron ore/steel industry. First, let's start with how the stock price has performed over the last year:

MSB has fallen by almost over 60% from its highs last year and by 50% since this start of 2020. Due to the fact that it pays out essentially all of its earnings as a dividend and its earnings are based entirely off how much iron ore is mined from its mine, it is very tied to the price iron ore and, especially, the demand for iron ore. Here is the price of iron ore over the last 10 years compared to that of MSB over that same time frame:

I've actually been surprised iron ore spot prices have held up as well as they have over the last couple months. To me it seems very likely that COVID-19 has sparked what will be the start of a global recession that will hurt the demand for many products. I expect car manufacturers to slow production greatly, as well as much fewer newbuilt ships (cruise lines, crude oil carriers, shipping container vessels, etc.). Basically, there will be a lot of industries that affect steel demand that will be slowing for months, if not years, especially if unemployment stays high after we get back to some sort of normalcy. A slowdown in many of these industries should very seriously impair the demand for iron ore.

But as the graph above shows, perhaps it just takes the spot price of iron ore longer to drop than it does the price of related stocks. MSB dropped a long time before iron ore spot prices did in the 2011-2012 time frame. I won't pretend to know everything that happened in the industry back then, but it seems likely to me that quick cuts to production may keep spot prices up for a while, though that immediately hurts MSB.

So, why do I see MSB as a much safer choice than other names you could pick to rebound from the havoc wreaked from COVID-19? As I mentioned, the lack of debt and basically having almost no footprint in the way of expenses means that MSB is positioned perfectly to rebound eventually without nearly as much risk. For some other companies in the steel industry to compare to, I figured we could take a look at a couple iron ore miners as well as a couple of steel producers. As regards the iron ore producers, I've included the company that mines the Peter Mitchell Mine, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), as well as a gigantic international miner, Vale (VALE). As for the steel producers, there's one domestic staple, United States Steel (X), as well as another large international producer, ArcelorMittal (MT). Here is the long-term debt of each:

So, without any debt, MSB doesn't have to worry about any balloon payments that could drive its iron ore and steel-producing counterparts into bankruptcy. But debt isn't the only thing a company has to worry about. It also needs to make sure it can continue to pay operating costs like payroll, rent, and leases even through the worst of times. So, let's take a look at each of its operating margins through the last big downturn for the industry in 2015/2016:

As I mentioned at the start of this article, MSB has virtually no operating expenses. It basically is set up to just pass through royalties earned on the use of its mine to the holders of the trust. Even during the lean times when revenues are falling at all these companies, MSB has virtually no operating expenses, so it just keeps churning out a profit. I don't know what caused YCharts to not show 2016 properly above, but here's another graph to assure you that even as revenues dropped, it never once came close to dropping below its expenses, and thus remained profitable.

Now, to compare that to the very tight margins of the steel industry, this is what X looked like over the same time frame:

Basically, during the boom times, steel names can produce profits, but because the margins are so tight, it doesn't take much of a disruption to make them unprofitable. Here's a graph to show you that MSB has fallen further than most of its iron ore and steel-producing counterparts:

I'm not here to tell you that MSB won't still be hurt at all from the current downturn. The dividends will almost certainly continue to be driven lower, as CLF recently announced the idling two of its mines. One of the mines mentioned is "Northshore Mining in Minnesota". Northshore Mining Company is the subsidiary of CLF that mines the Peter Mitchell Mine, so it is saying it's idling MSB's mine, essentially. Furthermore, iron ore demand will very likely continue to take a hit over the coming year or two, and I could see MSB's dividends go as low as they did back in 2016:

But I'm not suggesting that MSB is a Buy because of the next couple of years. I'm suggesting that it's a Buy based on the medium to long term. Even if it takes a few years, the company will very likely return to paying a $2-3 annual dividend, which would represent a 20-30% yield on cost presently. The problem with investing in most medium- to long-term value rebound ideas is that they carry real existential risk if things don't go right or if industry pressures persist for a long time. Or in other cases, some companies don't have to file for bankruptcy, but they have to dilute shareholders so much that they can't ever return to former glory.

Because of how many unknowns there still are about how long economies will be shut down around the world and how deep of a recession it will drive the global economy into, I'm still sticking to recommending names that I see as very safe. There are a lot of companies out there that may recover hard if things go right, but there are still many troubled industries that could drive many companies into bankruptcy or severely hamper them ever seeing former highs.

I'm not yet ready to call the all-clear on the iron ore/steel industry as a whole. But I am ready to declare MSB as a company in a very troubled industry that will eventually recover to former glory if you're willing to wait 2-5 years. That is more than can be said about the other players in the industry which may or may not return to former highs depending on what happens.

Risks

The largest risk I see is if demand was hit so thoroughly that CLF never re-opened the mine period, but I see this as extremely remote. President Trump imposed tariffs on foreign steel a couple of years ago, deciding that it was a national security risk if the US started relying on foreign steel too heavily. For this reason, I think the mine will almost certainly be used again, likely sooner rather than later.

Furthermore, CLF invested $100 million between 2018 and 2019 in upgrading the processing facility at Northshore to be "the only U.S. based iron ore processing facility to produce low silica DR-grade pellets." This was done in order to have feedstock for its even larger $830 million Hot Briquetted Iron Plant that it's building in Toledo, OH. Because of all this, the Northshore facilities, and with it the Peter Mitchell Mine, are going to be essential to CLF once some semblance of demand returns to the markets.

Even if CLF somehow had to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy through all this, it would continue operating and would certainly need the capacity provided by Northshore again in the future. And if the company filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy, there would almost surely be some other entity that would operate the mine, as it would be very profitable without being saddled by debt. Basically, MSB operates at one level removed from CLF, and its mine will almost certainly be needed in the future, regardless of what happens to CLF.

Conclusion

Most of the iron ore and steel industry has seen sharp drop-offs over the last year and especially the last 6 weeks, along with the rest of the market. MSB's dividend will almost certainly drop off very steeply in the short term, but for an investor willing to wait 2-5 years, I see the company as extremely appealing. It has a chance to offer fantastic yield on cost as well as total return prospects over the medium term. Just remember that the short term could still be very volatile. If the dividend is cut for a few quarters, I could still see the stock price going lower in the near term.

MSB only needs demand to return to iron ore markets; without debt or operating costs being an issue, the company should likely be able to eventually rebound completely, regardless of how long demand stays lower. Iron ore and steel counterparts may have to take on debt that could take them many years to pay off, or even worse. I see MSB as a unique option that offers equity-like possible returns but at bond-like levels of safety. As a reminder, everyone's investing goals are different; all investors should do their own due diligence before purchasing any security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF, MSB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.