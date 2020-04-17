First Republic Bank's Strong Loan Growth To Drive Earnings

FRC is offering a high price upside for a holding period of nine months, but upside will likely be limited in the near term due to risks and uncertainties.

Despite the challenges related to COVID-19, First Republic Bank’s (FRC) earnings decreased by just 5% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2020. Earnings will likely improve in the remainder of the year on the back of strong loan growth. However, the lagged impact of interest rate decline will slightly decrease net interest margin in the coming quarters, which will drag earnings. Moreover, provision expenses will likely remain high compared to last year, which will further pressurize the bottom line.

Overall, I’m expecting earnings per share in 2020 to grow by 2% year-over-year to $5.3. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, the impact of COVID-19 on provisions expenses in the coming months remains uncertain. Due to this uncertainty, I’m expecting FRC’s stock price to remain depressed until the lockdown is lifted. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on FRC for the near term.

Outlook Of Strong Loan Growth Remains Intact

As mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call, FRC’s loan pipeline continues to be very robust. Additionally, the low-interest rates have propelled refinance activity, with many borrowers looking to move to FRC from other financial institutions. Demand for relief loans under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, is also quite high as businesses are grappling with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to these factors, I’m expecting FRC’s net loans to grow by 16% year-over-year in 2020, as shown in the table below.

The positive effect of loan growth on net interest income will likely be partially offset by a slight compression in net interest margin, NIM. The management expects core NIM to be in the range of 2.65% to 2.75% for the remainder of 2020, compared to 2.74% in the first quarter. FRC has increased the proportion of low-cost checking, money market, and savings deposits to 85.0% of total deposits by the end of the first quarter, up from 84.5% at the end of December 2019. The shift in deposit mix towards lower-cost deposits will ease the pressure on NIM. I’m expecting NIM to decline by 6bps in the second quarter of 2020, as shown in the table below. Small Business Administration’s PPP will also affect NIM, but the impact is still unclear, as mentioned in the conference call. Due to the uncertainty, I have excluded the effect of PPP from my NIM estimates.

Considering the expectations of strong loan growth and low NIM compression, I’m expecting net interest income to grow by 12% year-over-year in 2020.

Credit Quality Better Than Feared

Despite the lockdown and stalled business activity in most economic segments, FRC’s provisions expense increased to only 5bps of net loans in the first quarter compared to the quarterly average of 2bps in 2019. According to the management, the subdued growth in provisions expenses was attributable to very low loan-to-value ratios and prudent lending. In addition, FRC abstained from risky lending in the past, for example, credit cards and oil and gas sector loans, which helped keep credit quality in check amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As mentioned in the conference call, requests for deferrals of loan payments currently make up only 3% of total loans. The good performance in the first quarter indicates what to expect for provision expenses in the coming quarters. Consequently, I’m expecting provision expense to increase to $128 million in 2020, or 12bps of net loans, compared to 7bps of net loans in 2019.

Earnings Likely To Slightly Increase This Year

FRC’s non-interest expenses will likely rise this year, which will constrain earnings growth. The balance sheet expansion and an increase in customer accounts will drive up administrative expenses. Moreover, FRC has recently added two new wealth management teams that will propel salary expenses. In total, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to increase by 13% year-over-year in 2020.

Furthermore, non-interest income will likely increase this year due to the additions to the wealth management teams. However, the reduction in assets under management due to the stock market crash will constrain the growth of non-interest income. As mentioned in the earnings release, wealth management assets were $137.9 billion as of March 31, 2020, down 8.7% for the quarter and down 1.4% compared to a year ago. Overall, I’m expecting non-interest income to grow by 13% year-over-year in 2020.

The expected loan growth and the increase in non-interest income will likely drive up earnings. Meanwhile, the expected increase in provision expenses, dip in NIM, and an increase in non-interest expenses will likely constrain earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting FRC’s earnings to increase by 3.5% and earnings per share to increase by 2.0% year-over-year in 2020 to $5.30. The following table shows my earnings estimates.

Although the first quarter results have given an indication of what to expect in the coming quarters, the total impact of COVID-19 on earnings is still uncertain. Depending on the duration and economic impact of the lockdown, earnings can give a negative surprise in the remainder of the year. I’m expecting most businesses to reopen by the third quarter. If the lockdown lasts beyond my expectations, then provisions expenses can exceed the estimates, leading to an earnings miss.

I’m expecting FRC to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.20 for the remainder of this year. The dividend estimate suggests a low and unattractive dividend yield of 0.83%. There is very little threat of a dividend cut because the estimated payout ratio for 2020 is just 15%, which is easily sustainable.

Bullish For A Holding Period Of Nine Months, But Neutral For The Near Term

I'm using the historical price-to-book-value multiple, P/B, to value FRC. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.95 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $57.1 gives a target price of $111.4 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 17.1% from FRC's April 16 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high upside suggests that FRC is a feasible investment for a holding period of at least nine months. However, the impact of COVID-19 on earnings will likely remain uncertain in the next three to four months. I’m expecting FRC’s stock price to remain under pressure until the uncertainties are cleared and the lockdown is lifted. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock for the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before considering investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.