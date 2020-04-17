The Odds Of Sohu Going Private Increase With Changyou's Purchase

(Sohu once spun off Changyou, only to repurchase it a decade later. Logos from Sohu's and Changyou's investor relations website).

As the saying goes, when it rains it pours. For Sohu (SOHU) investors, it has been pouring for years. Not long after Sohu's long-time CEO Charles Zhang hinted at a potential profit during the company's third-quarter earnings conference call, the Coronavirus outbreak struck China's economy and triggered a global stock market selloff. As foreshadowed and at least a quarter ahead of expectations, Sohu posted its first non-GAAP net income in over four years. A good earnings report was only able to fend off panic selling for a day and not long afterwards Sohu's stock fell to levels not seen since the 2002 bear market bottom. Sohu's extremely discounted valuation relative to its intrinsic value has caused its founder and CEO to take action which may ultimately result in its privatization.

Earnings Turnaround

After successfully developing and spinning off Changyou (CYOU) and Sogou (SOGO), Sohu had essentially become a shell holding company. In an effort to reproduce its past success, Sohu sank a lot of money into its Sohu Video segment. For years, the company spent hundreds of millions in purchasing and developing video content which resulted in a string of losses as the chart below shows.

(Data compiled from Sohu's earnings conference calls. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

As the chart shows, Sohu's consolidated net income mirrored its Sohu Video operating losses during the past several years. It was only after tight budget controls that allowed the company to narrow its Sohu Video quarterly losses to -$18 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and resulted in a non-GAAP consolidated net income of $7 million in the quarter. The last time Sohu posted a non-GAAP quarterly net profit was in the third quarter of 2015.

So overall in 2019 with our consistent effort and strict budget controls, Sohu Video was able to further narrow its losses. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the operating loss was $18 million, which is 40% improvement, compared with the same quarter of 2018.

Without earnings contribution from its CYOU and SOGO holdings, Sohu's remaining businesses will likely continue to lose money. Although management has not entirely given up on Sohu Video, this segment appears destined for failure. If Sohu entirely cut its video development budget, the unit could conceivably turn profitable but would likely eventually lose users due to the lack of new content. One possible exit strategy would be to sell off its content library and shut down the unit. At the most recent quarter's run-rate, this could save $64 million per year in losses.

However, based on management's comments, it still believes the segment can continue hold revenues stable despite cost cutting. I have to assume there may be hidden synergies between Sohu Video and the company's other advertising businesses that justify significant ongoing operating losses. Perhaps the company still believes after its content library reaches a critical inflection point, user growth would re-accelerate. Until then, Sohu has been funding its operations through earnings contributions from its holdings in Changyou and Sogou.

Sohu's Purchase Of Changyou

After a decade as a separate entity, Sohu announced it would buy Changyou for approximately $583 million in cash. Since Sohu already owned 67% of Changyou, the actual purchase cost was lowered to $193 million. As I mentioned in a previous article, this purchase was extremely accretive for Sohu despite the 82% premium paid over CYOU's share price prior to the purchase announcement. Simply put, the market's panic selling of CYOU allowed for this transaction.

There are a number of reasons why this purchase made sense for Sohu:

Changyou is extremely cheap. At the $10.80 purchase price, Sohu paid just 1.3x book. Book value is about two thirds in cash and one third in depreciated real estate which has a higher current market value.

Changyou's intangible assets are its online gaming intellectual property which has generated around $200 million in annual free cash flow. The purchase price was thus under 3x free cash flow.

Sohu would reincorporate Changyou's results into its earnings. This would eliminate the need to pay Changyou its non-controlling portion.

Cash Position Improvement

First, because Changyou's net cash was above Sohu's required purchase total by about $110 million, Sohu's net cash position would actually improve. The table below shows Sohu's net cash position after factoring out Sogou's portion, had the transaction closed prior to the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Scenario:

Sohu Sogou Sohu Balance(including Changyou) Cash & Equivalents $305.13 $142.46 $162.66 Short Term Investments $1,316.83 $995.35 $321.48 Short Term Debt $114.53 $0.00 $114.53 Long Term Investments $94.33 $63.35 $30.99 Long Term Debt $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Sohu Net: $400.60 Changyou Purchase: $195.75 Sohu Net After Purchase: $204.85 Per Share: $5.22

(Data compiled from fourth quarter 2019 earnings reports from Sohu and Sogou. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

Fixed Asset Value Improvement

Secondly, Sohu would gain ownership of Changyou's office buildings purchased a decade ago at over $204 million. Based on average commercial real estate pricing in Beijing, the current value would be over $343 million.

(Chart compiled by CEIC Data using China's National Bureau of Statistics figures. Price shown in RMB per square meter.)

As shown in the table below, Changyou's purchase more than doubles Sohu's office real estate holdings. Even after factoring a conservative 25% deprecation in property value over the past decade, Sohu's office buildings would be worth over $12 per Sohu share. In reality these properties should be worth near the current market value despite their decade age.

Purchase Price RMB / SQ-M Feb. 2020 Market Average RMB / SQ-M Estimated Current Value $USD Sohu Building 1 14978.10 33622.15 $87.73 Sohu Building 2 26762.59 33622.15 $198.29 Changyou Building 1 15236.66 33622.15 $71.81 Changyou Building 2 20562.70 33622.15 $271.61 Total: $629.44 Less 25% Depreciation: $472.08 Per Share: $12.03

(Data compiled from Sohu's annual report. Dollar figures in millions of USD. Non-dollar figures in RMB per square meter.)

Earnings Accretion

Lastly, the reincorporation of Changyou will boost Sohu's reported earnings since it would no longer have to pay non-controlling payments to Changyou. The following table shows up much the last reported fourth-quarter net income figures would have improved if Changyou was fully reincorporated into Sohu's results. The adjusted Sohu plus Changyou net income is based on Sohu's consolidated results, less Sogou's full contribution, plus Sohu's controlling portion of Sogou's earnings refactored in.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Scenario:

Sohu Sogou Sohu Balance(including Changyou) Revenues $489.65 $301.02 $188.62 Gross Profit $252.21 $132.37 $119.84 Operating Expenses $210.70 $94.95 $115.75 Operating Profit $41.51 $37.42 $4.09 Adjusted Net Income $48.36 $34.99 $13.37 Sogou Net Income Contribution: $11.55 Adjusted Sohu+Changyou Net Income: $24.91 Per Share: $0.63

(Data compiled from fourth quarter 2019 earnings reports from Sohu and Sogou. Adjusted net income is non-GAAP and excludes a non-recurring impairment charge. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

Sohu non-controlling contributions to Sogou and Changyou are based on the following table which factor in its controlling interests for each company.

Q4 2019 Net Income Sohu Non-Controlling Percentage Non-Controlling Payout Changyou $59.41 32.60% $19.37 Sogou $34.99 67.00% $23.44

(Data compiled from fourth quarter 2019 earnings reports from Sogou and Changyou. Sohu's equity stake based on annual reports from Sogou and Changyou. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

As the table above shows, Sohu would have reported a $25 million non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 had Changyou been fully reincorporated. This compares to the $7 million non-GAAP reported and the slightly over $19 million incremental earnings Sohu would have had to pay Changyou had it been separate. The roughly $1 million difference is likely a rounding error from Sohu's stated $7 million in non-GAAP net income and non-exact controlling portion percentages. As I estimated in my last Sohu article, the company had a real chance of posting $0.50 in quarterly EPS. This would have already been realized last quarter with the $0.63 in quarterly EPS had Changyou's purchase already closed.

Intrinsic Value

From the tables in the section above, the purchase of Changyou would increase both Sohu's net cash position and property value. Just from these fairly liquid assets, Sohu should be worth at least $17 per share. This assumes all other tangible and intellectual assets owned by Sohu and Changyou have zero value which of course would not be the case. There may not be much value in Sohu's remaining operations and video content library, but Changyou's online gaming intellectual properties still generate roughly $200 million in annual free cash flow. Each valuation multiple given to Changyou's free cash flow would increase Sohu's share value by $5 per share.

In addition, Sohu still owns roughly 33% of Sogou. While Sogou's market valuation based on revenue and earnings can be debated, the company should at least be worth its net cash position shown in the table below.

Net Cash per Share Diluted Share Count Net Cash Sogou $3.07 391.4 $1,201.16 Sohu Ownership: $396.38 Per Share: $10.10

(Data compiled from Sogou's fourth quarter earnings report. Dollar figures in millions of USD. Diluted share count in millions. Sohu portion based on 33% ownership in Sogou and 39.25 million fully diluted Sohu shares outstanding.)

Since Sogou is profitable and generates almost $100 million in annual free cash flow as I detailed in a previous article, it should not be worth less than its net cash position. Arguably Sogou should be worth more than 1x enterprise free cash flow, but for the sake of simplicity and assuming Sogou is only worth its net cash position, Sohu's stake is worth at least $10 per share.

Thus at the very least, Sohu should be worth $5 (net cash), $12 (property value), and $10 (Sogou stake), or $27 per share. This would basically be the liquidation value and would discount any worth in the combined $300 million of free cash flow Changyou and Sogou generate annually. This liquidation value also helps to explain why Sohu's CEO spent $50 million to buy Sohu shares at an average cost of $25 per share. As of the last ownership declaration, the CEO now owns 25.6% of Sohu.

Final Thoughts

It should be clear Sohu shares are tremendously undervalued based on its assets. The CEO's willingness to spend $50 million to buy shares at an average price almost four times Sohu's recent share price in the low/mid $6s should also be telling. Combine these factors with Sohu's quick move to finalize the repurchase Changyou during a period of market panic should also be another tell.

I want to stress this is pure speculation on my part, but based on what I have witnessed regarding Sohu, there is a real chance it could be taken private by the CEO if its shares remain discounted for an extended period. My opinion is also based on a number of US listed Chinese companies that I have owned and have been taken private, including Focus Media, E-House, Shanda Interactive, Perfect World, Trina Solar, and JA Solar being among the larger capitalized companies. What normally occurs after privatization is an eventual relisting in the Chinese market at higher valuations. The recent heavy discounting of US listed Chinese companies due to the trade war with China and overall negative perception of anything Chinese has also caused another Chinese company 58.com (WUBA) to receive a privatization offer.

Even if Sohu's CEO made an offer with a 66% market premium over Sohu's recent share price in the mid $6s similar to the $10.80 per share paid for Changyou, it would only take the purchase price to $424 million. Since the CEO already owns over 25% of Sohu's outstanding shares, he would only need to finance the remaining $315 million under this scenario. Aside from his wealth outside of Sohu, Changyou, or Sogou, he could leverage:

His 25.6% Sohu stake

His $83 million Sogou stake

Part of Sohu's assets such as cash, real estate, or Sogou stake to be divested after privatization

Or simply the balance could just be financed using the above assets as collateral.

Even if Sohu remains a public company, shares should eventually trade based on earnings and valuation. The reincorporation of Changyou could result in quarterly earnings around the $0.50 EPS once business normalizes after the negative effects of the Coronavirus pandemic fade. With an annual earnings power of $1.50-$2.00 in EPS, Sohu would be trading at around 4 P/E. Should investor sentiment revert back to normal, significant multiple expansion could take place. Combined with Sohu's intrinsic value, the risk reward should be in the investor's favor in the longer term.

