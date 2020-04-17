Turquoise Hill: No New Delays, But The Situation Remains Challenging

The company provided updates on the power plant and underground development - at this point, no new delays are expected, but old problems remain intact.

Turquoise Hill (TRQ) has just reported its first-quarter production results and provided updates on underground development and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its operations. In my previous article on the company, I wrote that Turquoise Hill was slowly slipping into the hands of Rio Tinto (RIO), as it was likely to use Rio Tinto as a lender of last resort. Let’s get through the key points of the production update:

Turquoise Hill produced 35,203 tons of copper and 26,154 ounces of gold in the first quarter and stated that it was on track to achieve 2020 production guidance. As a reminder, the company expects to produce 140,000-170,000 tons of copper and 120,000-150,000 ounces of gold in 2020. While sales were weak at the beginning of the year due to China’s problems with coronavirus, they have picked up in March and exceeded expectations at the end of the quarter. Still, sales were down from Q4 2019 levels. The company mentioned that concentrate transportation remains a challenge and that it was closely working with Mongolia and China to resolve this issue. Turquoise Hill maintains its expectation that the underground project will experience a delay of 16-30 months and an increase of $1.2-1.9 billion in development capital. It also stated that early indications showed that the solution will likely take more time and more money, so investors and traders should expect numbers closer to 30 months and $1.9 billion. In addition, the current travel restrictions prevent experts from getting to the site. Turquoise Hill expects that the development progress would be impacted if experts do not get to the mine by the end of the second quarter. The company maintains its expectations to release the Definitive Estimate of project costs in the second half of the year. That’s good news - I doubt that the market would have tolerated a delay on this front. The power plant situation remains unclear. As per the press release, Turquoise Hill has begun negotiations with the Mongolian government on February 14, 2020, but they failed to come to a consensus by April 14, 2020, which was the pre-set date for phase 1 of negotiations. Now, the company has time until June 14, 2020 to consider alternatives. In my opinion, the whole process has all the necessary ingredients to turn into a long saga.

The stock has recently had some upside following the rebound in copper prices. However, the key fundamental challenge remains intact - Turquoise Hill needs more money for the development of the underground project, and this money could come from Rio Tinto. It does not look like Turquoise Hill is in a position to increase its debt given all the delays and an additional obstacle presented by coronavirus, so Rio Tinto might want an increase of its stake in Turquoise Hill in exchange for financing. The penny stock pricing of the company’s shares is optically misleading - despite all the downside, Turquoise Hill still has a $1 billion capitalization, so there’s a lot at stake.

I maintain my view that dilution of current equity holders is the most likely scenario. It is already clear that the economic challenge presented by coronavirus will be long-lasting while Turquoise Hill needs additional funds, so the financial contribution from the main shareholder is an obvious solution to the company’s problems. In addition, there are risks that virus-related disruptions could further delay the underground development. In my opinion, Turquoise Hill is currently a speculative stock more suited for momentum trading.

