Macerich: Time To Curb The Enthusiasm

Shares of Macerich (MAC) are down nearly 80% over the past year and year-to-date shares are down just over 67%. Even with this bearish price trend there has been near unanimous bullish sentiment on the stock. The following table shows the overwhelming majority of articles from the beginning of the year until the end of February before COVID-19 became a large disruption. Expanding it out to March and April, every article since the end of February has been tagged as bullish. That brings the total to 18 bullish articles, 2 neutral articles, and 1 bearish article. With this near unanimous bullish sentiment, it makes sense to examine the situation to see if everyone who is bullish about the future have a valid argument.

Jan 1st- Feb 28th Jan 1st- April 13th Bullish 11 18 Neutral 2 2 Bearish 1 1

Declining Revenues & Declining Expectations

Macerich stock has performed poorly for years, and the reason is because of changes in shopping trends and store closures, which put downward pressure on Macerich revenues and results. The data in the table below shows Macerich revenues have been trending lower over the past five years. In addition, the second chart shows guidance the company gives in the fourth quarter of each year for Same Center NOI. Just like revenues, same center NOI growth is trending lower. One bright spot is same center NOI growth is still positive, which is difficult to come by in the mall/outlet space. For example, Tanger Outlets (SKT), which I have covered, has posted eight quarters in a row of negative same center NOI growth.

Revenue 2015 $1,288,149,000 2016 $1,041,271,000 2017 $993,662,000 2018 $960,351,000 2019 $927,462,000

Quarterly Supplemental Presentations

Same Center NOI Growth Guidance

Low High 2016 Guidance 4.50% to 5.00% 2017 Guidance 3.00% to 4.00% 2018 Guidance 2.00% to 2.50% 2019 Guidance 0.50% to 1.00% 2020 Guidance 0.50% to 1.00%

Quarterly Supplemental Presentations

Insider Buying

Many people have been pointing to the fact that Macerich has a lot of insider buying. Normally insider buying can be seen as a good signal, however, I do not believe that is the case with Macerich. Just to be clear, it is not a bad signal when insiders are buying, however, after looking at the data, it is difficult to be too optimistic about recent insider buying. The table is filled with insider buys as the stock has gone down from over $40 last May to a sub $10 level now. In addition, even though prices are the lowest in a decade, the dollar amount insiders are buying is lower than earlier in 2020, or throughout the 2019 data shown. Given this data, I do not put very much optimism on recent insider buying for Macerich.

FinViz

Debt Overview

In this section, I will be examining the debt by maturity year for Macerich. The majority of Macerich debt is secured via mortgages on their properties. The following table is a breakdown by maturity year for all the debt listed in the Q4 2019 supplemental presentation (page 29 and 30). NOTE: This is for data as of the end of 2019 and does not include any of the recent draws on their lines of credit. As you can see, they do not have much due/mortgages in 2020, but in 2021 and 2022, they have substantial maturities. I am not going to try to guess which properties Macerich could return to lenders or choose to refinance when the time comes.

Data from Q4 2019 Macerich supplemental presentation

What I will say is given the trends that were in place prior to COVID-19 and now during, I expect that Macerich will not be able to get as low of rates as they did in the past. This is already happening as the data in the following table shows. The data table shows three properties that had mortgages mature in 2019 and what their old was vs. new rate is. In addition, Macerich groups their properties in five main tiers, Group 1 being the highest quality properties with the highest sales per square foot and Group 5 being the lowest quality properties with the lowest sales per square foot. The properties that Macerich had with maturities in 2019 were in groups two and three. Logically, the one property in group 3 had the largest increase in the interest rate, while the higher quality group 2 locations also posted higher interest rates, they had a significantly smaller increase than the group 3 location. Simply put, properties with upcoming maturities in groups 3,4,5 are more likely to see a large increase in the interest rate of the mortgage at refinance time than higher quality properties in groups 1 and 2. In the next paragraph, I will be examining the groups that upcoming maturities belong to.

Old Rate New Rate Difference Group SanTan Village Regional Center 3.14% 4.34% 1.20% Group 3 Chandler Fashion Center 3.77% 4.18% 0.41% Group 2 Kings Plaza Shopping Center 3.67% 3.71% 0.04% Group 2

Q4 2018 & Q4 2019 Macerich supplemental presentations

Looking forward to the rest of 2020 and 2021/2022 when there are numerous upcoming maturities, should Macerich decide to hold onto the properties, the interest rates are likely to be much higher. Seven out of the nine consolidated properties with maturities in 2020, 2021 or 2022 are in groups 3, 4, 5 and only two, are in group 2.

Maturity Current Rate Group Type Danbury Fair Mall 10/1/2020 5.53% Group 3 Fixed Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA 10/6/2020 4.89% Group 4 Fixed Green Acres Mall 2/3/2021 3.61% Group 3 Fixed Green Acres Commons 3/29/2021 4.40% Group 3 Floating Tucson La Encantada 3/1/2022 4.23% Group 2 Fixed Pacific View 4/1/2022 4.08% Group 4 Fixed Oaks, The 6/5/2022 4.14% Group 3 Fixed Towne Mall 11/1/2022 4.48% Group 5 Fixed Santa Monica Place 12/9/2022 3.34% Group 2 Floating

State Exposure

An interesting chart from the Q4 supplemental presentation points to a majority of Macerich locations likely to be closed for an extended period. New York and California are the two states that are likely to have the most restriction and for the longest period. Macerich has large exposure to these two states, which account for just over 50% of NOI. Given this data, it is likely going to be a very slow restart for Macerich. I am not a fan of any mall/outlet stock, but if you are really are looking for the “least bad” house in the neighborhood, I included a chart from Simon Property Group (SPG) showing their state breakdown. Simon Property Group has just over 21% of their NOI coming from New York and California and has a much more diverse portfolio by geography.

Quarterly Supplemental Presentations

Simon Property Group Q4 supplemental presentation

Real Estate

There is obviously some value in Macerich because they do have some high quality real estate and everyone has their own opinion on what the value of Macerich is given the Simon Property deal for Taubman Centers (TCO). As fellow contributor Colorado Wealth Managements Fund noted, in a February article about the deal, the implied cap rate for TCO assets was 6.2%. The following chart shows Taubman has the highest quality assets on the market and I believe if someone were to want to buy Macerich, that they are not going to pay a sub 6% cap rate for Macerich when Simon paid 6.2% for Taubman.

TCO Investor presentation

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe there is too much bullish sentiment in shares of Macerich given the pre-COVID-19 trend of declining revenues is likely to continue. Then you add onto declining revenues many debt maturities over the next few years, the prospect for higher interest costs, a dividend cut, dilution (part of dividend paid in stock) and nearly 20% of the shares sold short and you get a stock that is easy to avoid. Many REITs are better long-term bets because they do not have these issues and/or were in a stronger place entering the COVID-19 crash. Don’t get me wrong, shares of Macerich could move higher because of some short covering or a technical bounce, but long-term I believe the stock price will remain challenged.

