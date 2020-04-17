Most Heavily Shorted Stocks - April 2020

It's been an exciting time to be an active trader in the market. The emergence of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a historic wave of volatility which in part reflects the challenge for investors to reconcile the near-term transitory disruptions against potential longer-lasting consequences. The setup here has nearly been a short-sellers dream with the market punishing most stocks in a broad-based selloff since the market highs in February. We're tracking the most heavily shorted stocks which typically suggests extreme bearish sentiment towards those companies. Short sellers have been rewarded as most of these stocks are down significantly over the past year. This article takes a looks at updated short interest data and how we analyze the results.

The Top 50 Most Heavily Shorted Stocks

We filter for stocks based on the percentage of shares outstanding reported short. We are only including companies with a market cap of at least $250 million. Given market conditions this year and including the sharp rebound in stocks since the lows in March, the returns data highlights what has been an extremely volatile environment. Summarizing our data set of the top 50 most heavily shorted stocks:

Average market cap: $1.0 billion

Average short interest as % of shares outstanding: 31%

Median average return YTD: (-32%)

Median average return from 52-week high: (-53%)

Median average return from 52-week low: +57%

18/50 companies from the healthcare sector (biotech/diagnostics industry)

17/50 consumer discretionary sector stocks (mostly retail stores)

(source: data by YCharts/ table BOOX Research)

The first observation here is that the majority of the most heavily shorted stocks on the list are small-caps with an average capitalization of around $1 billion. This makes sense given the metric we are focusing on is the percentage of shares outstanding reported short. One explanation is that there are more small-caps which are often riskier with weaker fundamentals that attract bearish sentiment. The other explanation is more practical being it's simply more difficult for a large or mega-cap stock to attain a relative short interest in percentage terms that can rival the range we find above.

Short interest above 20% is very significant for any stock regardless. For context, the average short interest as a percent of shares outstanding across all S&P 500 (SPY) stocks is currently just 2.9%.

The most heavily shorted stock on the list is GameStop Inc (GME) with a market cap of $384 million and 86.9% of shares reported short. This implies that the aggregate value of the short position in the market is $333 million. On the other hand, Wayfair Inc (W) which is down the list with 25.3% of shares reported short, has a much larger market cap of $8.1 billion. In this case, the value of the short position on shares of W is $2.0 billion. The point here is to highlight our frame of reference focusing more on short interest on a relative basis.

The market is very bearish on GameStop given its business concept of selling video games and related hardware at brick and mortar stores even as the industry is moving towards digital. Wayfair as an online retailer has presented decelerating growth in recent years while its financial losses have widened. These stocks have attracted short interest for different reasons.

When looking at short interest data, it becomes an issue of semantics considering there are also other metrics like days-to-cover, which measures the number of shares reported short against the daily average trading volume, along with short interest in terms of the stocks reported float. Investors can find this data for Nasdaq listed stocks on the exchange website.

In terms of market-wide short interest in dollar value, Tesla Inc (TSLA) retains that title with 19.7 million shares reported short representing an aggregate value of $14.3 billion at the current stock price. On the other hand, TSLA's short interest as a percent of total shares outstanding at a more modest 10.7% does not make the top 100 for our purposes. Notably, Tesla's short interest has declined to its lowest level since 2011 from a peak of 43.6 million shares and 25% of shares outstanding reached in May of last year.

Data by YCharts

The other point to highlight is that a large short interest in a particular stock builds over months and even years. Short-sellers are often taking a long term view attempting to capture a structural deterioration in the company's outlook or financial position.

This is a theme that has been evident among specialty retail and department stores for many years as a bet against brick-and-mortar shopping. While this dynamic often referred to as the "retail apocalypse" was first associated with the transition to e-commerce and changing consumer habits, the metaphor has taken on a new meaning since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Efforts to control the outbreak including nationwide lockdown orders and social distancing measures have resulted in a near-complete shutdown for various service industries. These stocks have been among the biggest losers in the market this year. The case here is that short sellers were already betting big on the further downside in retail stocks that entered 2020 already weak.

Among the most heavily shorted stocks, several specialty retailers, department stores, and restaurants make the list. Along with the GameStop which we mentioned, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Children's Place Inc (PLCE), Dillard's Inc (DDS), Macy's Inc (M), Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), and Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) are all heavily shorted with reported short interest at 54.4%, 47.8%, 29.4%, 28.6%, 25.2%, 24.1%, and 22.4% each respectively. These stocks all have all suffered significant declines between 54% and 71% year to date highlighting the challenging market conditions.

Data by YCharts

The energy and materials sectors have also been pressured this year given the collapse commodity prices, particularly oil. That being said, only Range Resources Corp (RRC), Matador Resource Co (MTDR), United States Steel Corp (X), and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) are among the top 50 most heavily shorted. It's likely that since these sectors began 2020 with more positive sentiment, the short interest was relatively modest heading into the crash. There is also the consideration that the decline in some of the small-cap energy and mining stocks has been so large that the market value of some of the weakest firms has gone below $250 million which is our threshold for this article.

It's also worth mentioning that amid the sea of losses, there have been some gainers this year among the most heavily shorted stocks that have defied the odds to post a positive return year to date. Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) with a 63.6% short interest is up 12.6% in 2020. This gain is slightly misleading however as the stock is still down by 82% over the past year. The company has been the subject of several lawsuits including the pricing of generic drugs.

PetMed Express Inc (PETS) with a short interest of 21.8% is up 35.3% in 2020. The company has benefited from its online delivery service of pet medication during the pandemic as consumers stay at home. Tabula Rosa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) is up 20.2% this year despite a short interest of 26.2% shares outstanding. Tabula as a healthcare technology with cloud-based software solutions reported strong revenue growth of 27% in the last quarter and is also benefiting from headlines it is working to deliver COVID-19 testing kits. Other winners this year among heavily shorted stocks include Plug Power Inc (PLUG) with shares up 35.1% and Benefytt Technologies Inc (BFYT) gaining 15.3%.

** Bonus ** Most Heavily Shorted 51-100

(source: data by YCharts/ table BOOX Research)

How to use short-interest data

Short interest data is, in essence, a backward-looking indicator as it often reflects stocks that have already declined significantly and thereby attracted increasing bearish sentiment. While there are exceptions, most of the heavily shorted companies have financial weaknesses and face a challenging outlook. In some cases, the short-sellers will ultimately be proven right as the stocks can continue to head lower as fundamentals deteriorate with a future bankruptcy as one possible outcome.

Still, we think it's more interesting to look for long-ideas and buying opportunities within the group for the potential that a company can turn around and essentially invalidate the bearish thesis. In a scenario where a company can exceed expectations through a series of positive earnings results, the setup could force short-sellers to close the bearish bets which add to buying pressure for the stock. In an extreme case, a "short-squeeze" scenario could develop where short-sellers quickly attempt to cover all at once creating a sharp surge in the stock price.

The first step to identifying a good long opportunity among the short interest data is to understand why a particular stock has attracted its bearish sentiment and what conditions are necessary for the company to gain upside momentum and more positive sentiment. The resources available on Seeking Alpha are great for research and due diligence.

Forward-Looking Commentary

The coronavirus pandemic has caused significant disruption to the global economic outlook and corporate earnings environment. There is an expectation for a looming recession and surging unemployment representing a difficult operating and financial environment for most companies. We think this ongoing uncertainty can lead to significant opportunities as there will likely be some winners or survivors that can recover even stronger. While we see near-term risks to equities as tilted to the downside from current levels, we think there small-caps with deep declines now and high short interest may offer deep-value turnaround trades going forward. We recommend focusing on companies that have a resilient balance sheet and can generate cash flows in this environment.

Check out our marketplace service for our top long and short picks from this group of heavily shorted stocks. With the Core-Satellite Dossier, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks / ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Get access to all our exclusive features including: Model portfolios built around different strategies.

built around different strategies. A tracked watchlist of our top picks .

. A weekly "dossier" with an updated market outlook.

Access to analysts with a live chat

Exclusive research covering all asset classes and market segments. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long and short various stocks in personal account.