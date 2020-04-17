3 Reasons To Avoid The NUGT Product In This Environment

Leveraged products are trading rather than investing tools. Leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. Therefore, timing is everything when approaching a market using a leveraged instrument.

Products that offer market participants gearing can act as the asset on steroids when it comes to percentage performance. However, when the price moves in the wrong directions, the tools can become dust collectors in a portfolio. The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) offers twice the daily price performance of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (GDX). Many market participants are using NUGT these days as the bull market in gold continues to push the price of the yellow metal higher.

Gold continues to rise

Last week, gold remained on its path to the upside with another in a series of new highs since August 2018.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the ascent of the precious metal as it reached its latest peak at $1775 on the continuous futures contract on April 14. The active month June contract rose to a high of $1788.80 and was trading at the $1750 per ounce level on April 16.

Weekly price momentum and relative strength indicators were rising above neutral territory. Weekly historical volatility, which traded around the 10% level throughout 2018 and 2019, was at 27.85% as the price ranges have significantly expanded.

Central bank and government stimulus programs have pushed interest rates to record lows. As the money supply increases, the value of fiat currencies decline. Since the only way to increase the supply of gold is to extract more of the metal from the crust of the earth, all foreign exchange instruments have lost value when compared to gold. Central banks and monetary authorities hold the yellow metal as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves, validating gold’s role in the global financial system. Nations have been adding to their gold reserves over the past years, and policies to stimulate economic conditions are a bullish factor for the path of the price of gold.

Mining stocks are not gold and NUGT provides leveraged exposure to GDX

In normal conditions, the shares of gold mining companies tend to provide a leveraged return compared to the price action in the gold market. Since the 2018 continuous contract low of $1161.40, the price moved to $1745 or 50.25% as of April 16.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (GDX) holds a diversified of shares in the leading gold mining companies including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDX is a highly liquid product that has $9.96 billion in net assets, trades an average of over 69 million shares each day, and charges a 0.53% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

Since the 2018 low, GDX moved from a low of $17.28 in 2018 to $30.47 as of April 16, a rise of 76.33% as the mining ETF outperformed the price of gold. However, when the stock market fell in March on the back of risk-off conditions caused by the spread of Coronavirus, GDX fell to a low of $16.18 per share, below the 2018 bottom, while gold’s price remained $289.50 above its 2018 low.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) can be an excellent short-term tool, but from a medium to long-term perspective, the time decay eats away at performance. The most recent top holdings and fund summary for NUGT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDXJ has $629.27 million in net assets, trades an average of over 23.7 million shares each day, and charges a 1.17% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

At the lows in 2018, NUGT fell to a low of $10.56 per share. On April 16, the product was trading at $11.32, a gain of 7.2%. In March, NUGT traded to a low of $4.83 per share as it more than halved in value from the 2018 bottom when the price of gold was still appreciably higher. NUGT is not appropriate for medium or long-term investments as it is a short-term trading tool.

In the current environment, where gold volatility has exploded to its highest level in years, three factors lead me to favor gold over gold mining shares and other derivative products that track the price of the yellow metal.

Reason one-The metal is ground zero for performance- Mining could have problems in a prolonged shutdown

The most direct investment in gold is to own the metal in the form of bars or coins. At $1750 per ounce, a kilo bar of the precious metal has a value of around $56,265. Storing a kilo of gold, which weighs just over 2.2 pounds, is not difficult. Home safes, safety deposit boxes, or even stashing kilo bars under a mattress provide some safety.

We witnessed the danger of holding gold mining shares in March when the prices of stocks fell, pushing the GDX and NUGT products below the 2018 while the price of the yellow metal remained well above the bottom from that year.

Moreover, if the global pandemic impacts production, gold mining and refining could grind to a halt preventing companies from realizing higher prices during a prolonged shutdown.

Reason two- Unchartered waters in markets in 2020 means expect the unexpected

We are now in uncharted waters in markets. As of the end of last week, stocks recovered from the recent lows, but the number of Coronavirus cases and fatalities continued to rise. The US and European economies remained shut down for all but essential businesses. The Australian government told people to prepare for a six-month lockdown, and economic conditions in Asia have ground to a halt. The global pandemic has created unprecedented financial conditions. Companies and individuals have only felt what could be the tip of a giant iceberg when it comes to the economic legacy of the virus.

Another significant and prolonged drop in the stock market could cause gold mining shares to decline precipitously, even if the price of the yellow metal continues to appreciate. A decline in mining activity could cause some gold mining companies to go bankrupt or cease operations.

Reason three- Executive Order 6102 in 1933

Perhaps the most compelling reason for holding gold where it is easily accessible is what occurred in 1933. Executive Order 6102 was signed on April 15, 1933, by President Franklin D. Roosevelt “forbidding the hoarding of gold coin, gold bullion, and gold certificates within the continental United States.” The act requires gold holders to exchange their metal for $20.67 per ounce and only exempted gold holdings for “customary use in industry, profession or art.” The US Treasury then raised the official price of gold to $35 per ounce in 1934 with the Gold Reserve Act.

As the price of gold rises to all-time highs, currency values decline, and governments pull out unprecedented policies to stimulate and stabilize economic conditions; there is no guaranty that gold ownership will remain legal. Any impediments to owning gold would immediately impact the value of gold mining shares and all derivative products. Those who had a stash of physical gold that was below the government’s radar in the 1930s had the ability to avoid the executive order.

Gold has always been the ultimate means of exchange and an asset that holds its value over time. The period of economic uncertainty ahead is a reason to hold onto physical bullion. I view any of the other instruments as short-term trading tools. While gold mining shares have outperformed the price action in the yellow metal on the upside in the past, that is no guaranty that the future performance will be the same. I am concerned that the action in the mining stocks we witnessed in mid-March could be an omen for the future. When it comes to products like NUGT, I will not hold them for more than a day or two at the most in the current environment.

Cash may be king, but gold remains the monarch of money. The king is physical gold and not any other gold-related tool that could turn out to be an imposter.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long physical gold